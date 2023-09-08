7 days left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is so close we can practically hear the hustle and bustle of 10,000 startup movers, shakers and future unicorns converging on San Francisco’s Moscone West. It all goes down September 19–21, and we can’t wait to see you there!

Here's a shoutout to all the last-minute decision makers.

Look who’s talking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

You’ll hear and learn from the very best leaders in tech — across the startup spectrum and beyond — including:

Engage with the Startup Battlefield 200

Fact: A more impressive group of early-stage startups does not exist. Go see for yourself. You’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — our highly vetted, hand-picked cohort — exhibiting their tech on the expo floor. Get a jump on networking with them now and avoid the rush. Here’s the complete list for your perusal.

Breakouts and roundtables at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Breakouts: Single-topic presentations — with extra time for audience Q&A — let you dig deeper into the subject matter at hand, engage with industry leaders and explore collaboration opportunities. Here are a few examples of what’s on tap.

How to Raise Your First Round as a Fintech Founder

Game-Changing Insights: Lessons from an AI Game Technology Startup

Ask Sophie LIVE — Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered!

Roundtables: Smaller groups of 20 or so people engage in expert-led conversations. They let participants discuss the topic, share information, trade viewpoints and ask questions. It’s another great way to connect with like-minded people. Take a look at a few examples:

The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders

Transforming Patient Outcomes with AI in Life Sciences and Healthcare

How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup

After Hours events at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

After Hours events kick into gear when Moscone closes its doors at the end of the day. Here are just three examples, so be sure to check out more than 40 fun and informational events where you can enjoy and connect with your community. Get the party started!

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21.

