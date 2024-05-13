OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: Watch here

OpenAI’s livestreamed announcement happened at 10 a.m. PT Monday.

The company described the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.” CEO Sam Altman, meanwhile, promoted the event with the message, “not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.”

As it turned out, the announcement was a new model called ChatGPT 4o — the “o” stands for “omni”– which offers greater responsiveness to voice prompts, as well as better vision capabilities.

“GPT-4o reasons across voice, text and vision,” OpenAI CTO Muri Murati said during a keynote presentation at OpenAI’s offices in San Francisco. “And this is incredibly important, because we’re looking at the future of interaction between ourselves and machines.”

You can watch a replay on the OpenAI website, or via the YouTube embed below.