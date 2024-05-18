AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI moves away from safety

Kyle Wiggers
Devin Coldewey

Comment

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Altman delivered the keynote address at the first ever Open AI DevDay conference. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Image Credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world of machine learning, along with notable research and experiments we didn’t cover on their own.

By the way, TechCrunch plans to launch an AI newsletter soon. Stay tuned. In the meantime, we’re upping the cadence of our semiregular AI column, which was previously twice a month (or so), to weekly — so be on the lookout for more editions.

This week in AI, OpenAI once again dominated the news cycle (despite Google’s best efforts) with a product launch, but also, with some palace intrigue. The company unveiled GPT-4o, its most capable generative model yet, and just days later effectively disbanded a team working on the problem of developing controls to prevent “superintelligent” AI systems from going rogue.

The dismantling of the team generated a lot of headlines, predictably. Reporting — including ours — suggests that OpenAI deprioritized the team’s safety research in favor of launching new products like the aforementioned GPT-4o, ultimately leading to the resignation of the team’s two co-leads, Jan Leike and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

Superintelligent AI is more theoretical than real at this point; it’s not clear when — or whether — the tech industry will achieve the breakthroughs necessary in order to create AI capable of accomplishing any task a human can. But the coverage from this week would seem to confirm one thing: that OpenAI’s leadership — in particular CEO Sam Altman — has increasingly chosen to prioritize products over safeguards.

Altman reportedly “infuriated” Sutskever by rushing the launch of AI-powered features at OpenAI’s first dev conference last November. And he’s said to have been critical of Helen Toner, director at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies and a former member of OpenAI’s board, over a paper she co-authored that cast OpenAI’s approach to safety in a critical light — to the point where he attempted to push her off the board.

Over the past year or so, OpenAI’s let its chatbot store fill up with spam and (allegedly) scraped data from YouTube against the platform’s terms of service while voicing ambitions to let its AI generate depictions of porn and gore. Certainly, safety seems to have taken a back seat at the company — and a growing number of OpenAI safety researchers have come to the conclusion that their work would be better supported elsewhere.

Here are some other AI stories of note from the past few days:

  • OpenAI + Reddit: In more OpenAI news, the company reached an agreement with Reddit to use the social site’s data for AI model training. Wall Street welcomed the deal with open arms — but Reddit users may not be so pleased.
  • Google’s AI: Google hosted its annual I/O developer conference this week, during which it debuted a ton of AI products. We rounded them up here, from the video-generating Veo to AI-organized results in Google Search to upgrades to Google’s Gemini chatbot apps.
  • Anthropic hires Krieger: Mike Krieger, one of the co-founders of Instagram and, more recently, the co-founder of personalized news app Artifact (which TechCrunch corporate parent Yahoo recently acquired), is joining Anthropic as the company’s first chief product officer. He’ll oversee both the company’s consumer and enterprise efforts.
  • AI for kids: Anthropic announced last week that it would begin allowing developers to create kid-focused apps and tools built on its AI models — so long as they follow certain rules. Notably, rivals like Google disallow their AI from being built into apps aimed at younger ages.
  • AI film festival: AI startup Runway held its second-ever AI film festival earlier this month. The takeaway? Some of the more powerful moments in the showcase came not from AI, but the more human elements.

More machine learnings

AI safety is obviously top of mind this week with the OpenAI departures, but Google Deepmind is plowing onwards with a new “Frontier Safety Framework.” Basically it’s the organization’s strategy for identifying and hopefully preventing any runaway capabilities — it doesn’t have to be AGI, it could be a malware generator gone mad or the like.

Image Credits: Google Deepmind

The framework has three steps: 1. Identify potentially harmful capabilities in a model by simulating its paths of development. 2. Evaluate models regularly to detect when they have reached known “critical capability levels.” 3. Apply a mitigation plan to prevent exfiltration (by another or itself) or problematic deployment. There’s more detail here. It may sound kind of like an obvious series of actions, but it’s important to formalize them or everyone is just kind of winging it. That’s how you get the bad AI.

A rather different risk has been identified by Cambridge researchers, who are rightly concerned at the proliferation of chatbots that one trains on a dead person’s data in order to provide a superficial simulacrum of that person. You may (as I do) find the whole concept somewhat abhorrent, but it could be used in grief management and other scenarios if we are careful. The problem is we are not being careful.

Image Credits: Cambridge University / T. Hollanek

“This area of AI is an ethical minefield,” said lead researcher Katarzyna Nowaczyk-Basińska. “We need to start thinking now about how we mitigate the social and psychological risks of digital immortality, because the technology is already here.” The team identifies numerous scams, potential bad and good outcomes, and discusses the concept generally (including fake services) in a paper published in Philosophy & Technology. Black Mirror predicts the future once again!

In less creepy applications of AI, physicists at MIT are looking at a useful (to them) tool for predicting a physical system’s phase or state, normally a statistical task that can grow onerous with more complex systems. But training up a machine learning model on the right data and grounding it with some known material characteristics of a system and you have yourself a considerably more efficient way to go about it. Just another example of how ML is finding niches even in advanced science.

Over at CU Boulder, they’re talking about how AI can be used in disaster management. The tech may be useful for quick prediction of where resources will be needed, mapping damage, even helping train responders, but people are (understandably) hesitant to apply it in life-and-death scenarios.

Attendees at the workshop.
Image Credits: CU Boulder

Professor Amir Behzadan is trying to move the ball forward on that, saying “Human-centered AI leads to more effective disaster response and recovery practices by promoting collaboration, understanding and inclusivity among team members, survivors and stakeholders.” They’re still at the workshop phase, but it’s important to think deeply about this stuff before trying to, say, automate aid distribution after a hurricane.

Lastly some interesting work out of Disney Research, which was looking at how to diversify the output of diffusion image generation models, which can produce similar results over and over for some prompts. Their solution? “Our sampling strategy anneals the conditioning signal by adding scheduled, monotonically decreasing Gaussian noise to the conditioning vector during inference to balance diversity and condition alignment.” I simply could not put it better myself.

Image Credits: Disney Research

The result is a much wider diversity in angles, settings, and general look in the image outputs. Sometimes you want this, sometimes you don’t, but it’s nice to have the option.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
Transportation

VCs and the military are fueling self-driving startups that don’t need roads

Rebecca Bellan
1 hour ago

A new crop of early-stage startups — along with some recent VC investments — illustrates a niche emerging in the autonomous vehicle technology sector. Unlike the companies bringing robotaxis to…

VCs and the military are fueling self-driving startups that don’t need roads
Enterprise

Deal Dive: Sagetap looks to bring enterprise software sales into the 21st century

Rebecca Szkutak
2 hours ago

When the founders of Sagetap, Sahil Khanna and Kevin Hughes, started working at early-stage enterprise software startups, they were surprised to find that the companies they worked at were trying…

Deal Dive: Sagetap looks to bring enterprise software sales into the 21st century
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI moves away from safety

Kyle Wiggers
Devin Coldewey
3 hours ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI moves away from safety
Image Credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Apps

Adobe comes after indie game emulator Delta for copying its logo

Sarah Perez
19 hours ago

After Apple loosened its App Store guidelines to permit game emulators, the retro game emulator Delta — an app 10 years in the making — hit the top of the…

Adobe comes after indie game emulator Delta for copying its logo
Apps

Meta’s latest experiment borrows from BeReal’s and Snapchat’s core ideas

Aisha Malik
20 hours ago

Meta is once again taking on its competitors by developing a feature that borrows concepts from others — in this case, BeReal and Snapchat. The company is developing a feature…

Meta’s latest experiment borrows from BeReal’s and Snapchat’s core ideas
Startups

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine

Haje Jan Kamps
21 hours ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly! We’ve been drowning in AI news this week, with Google’s I/O setting the pace. And Elon Musk rages against the machine.

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine
Biotech & Health

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises

Devin Coldewey
22 hours ago

IndieBio’s Bay Area incubator is about to debut its 15th cohort of biotech startups. We took special note of a few, which were making some major, bordering on ludicrous, claims…

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises
Apps

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

Aisha Malik
23 hours ago

YouTube TV has announced that its multiview feature for watching four streams at once is now available on Android phones and tablets. The Android launch comes two months after YouTube…

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

Featured Article

Two Santa Cruz students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free

CSC ServiceWorks provides laundry machines to thousands of residential homes and universities, but the company ignored requests to fix a security bug.

Zack Whittaker
1 day ago
Two Santa Cruz students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free
AI

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI — then let it wither, source says

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

OpenAI’s Superalignment team, responsible for developing ways to govern and steer “superintelligent” AI systems, was promised 20% of the company’s compute resources, according to a person from that team. But…

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI — then let it wither, source says
Startups

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
1 day ago

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is just around the corner, and the buzz is palpable. But what if we told you there’s a chance for you to not just attend, but also…

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck

Haje Jan Kamps
1 day ago

Decks are all about telling a compelling story and Goodcarbon does a good job on that front. But there’s important information missing too.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck
AI

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy

Ivan Mehta
Ingrid Lunden
1 day ago

Slack is making it difficult for its customers if they want the company to stop using its data for model training.

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy
Security

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 day ago

A Texas-based company that provides health insurance and benefit plans disclosed a data breach affecting almost 2.5 million people, some of whom had their Social Security number stolen. WebTPA said…

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Featured Article

Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake

Microsoft won’t be facing antitrust scrutiny in the U.K. over its recent investment into French AI startup Mistral AI.

Paul Sawers
1 day ago
Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake
Fintech

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK

Romain Dillet
1 day ago

Ember has partnered with HSBC in the U.K. so that the bank’s business customers can access Ember’s services from their online accounts.

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK
Fintech

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases

Christine Hall
1 day ago

Kudos uses AI to figure out consumer spending habits so it can then provide more personalized financial advice, like maximizing rewards and utilizing credit effectively.

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases
Government & Policy

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info

Natasha Lomas
1 day ago

The EU’s warning comes after Microsoft failed to respond to a legally binding request for information that focused on its generative AI tools.

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info
Startups

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’

Mary Ann Azevedo
2 days ago

The prospects for troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse have gone from bad to worse this week after a United States Trustee filed an emergency motion on Wednesday.  The trustee is asking…

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’
Space

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

Aria Alamalhodaei
2 days ago

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness. The…

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies
AI

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data

Kyle Wiggers
2 days ago

OpenAI has reached a deal with Reddit to use the social news site’s data for training AI models. In a blog post on OpenAI’s press relations site, the company said…

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data
Social

X pushes more users to Communities

Sarah Perez
2 days ago

X users will now be able to discover posts from new Communities that are trending directly from an Explore tab within the section.

X pushes more users to Communities
Social

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?

Amanda Silberling
2 days ago

For Mark Zuckerberg’s 40th birthday, his wife got him a photoshoot. Zuckerberg gives the camera a sly smile as he sits amid a carefully crafted re-creation of his childhood bedroom.…

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?
AI

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more

Paul Sawers
2 days ago

Strava announced a slew of features, including AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, a new ‘family’ subscription plan, dark mode and more.

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more
Robotics

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.

Brian Heater
2 days ago

We all fall down sometimes. Astronauts are no exception. You need to be in peak physical condition for space travel, but bulky space suits and lower gravity levels can be…

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.
Enterprise

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week

Frederic Lardinois
2 days ago

Microsoft will launch its custom Cobalt 100 chips to customers as a public preview at its Build conference next week, TechCrunch has learned. In an analyst briefing ahead of Build,…

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week
Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec
2 days ago

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation.

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo
AI

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI

Aisha Malik
2 days ago

Sony Music Group has sent letters to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services to warn them not to use its music to train AI without explicit permission.…

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI
AI

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost

Rita Liao
2 days ago

Winston Chi, Butter’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that “most parties, including our investors and us, are making money” from the exit.

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost
Fintech

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares

Christine Hall
2 days ago

The investor lawsuit is related to Bolt securing a $30 million personal loan to Ryan Breslow, which was later defaulted on.

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares