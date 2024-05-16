Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness.
The intense 12-week program is designed to get seed and Series A companies “investment ready,” the firm says, by providing specialist mentorship, networking opportunities and intensive workshops and pitch training sessions. Seraphim’s bi-annual accelerator was the first dedicated to space tech in the U.K.
The new cohort includes companies from the U.K., the U.S., Italy and India. They are:
- AADYAH Aerospace (India), subsystems for launch vehicles and satellites
- Arkisys (U.S.), reusable port module developer to enable business cases in space
- CarbonLaces (U.K.), software analytics platform for climate and carbon emissions tracking
- Four Resolutions (U.S.), third-party calibration services for geospatial data
- Frontier Space Technologies (U.K.), miniaturized satellite laboratory developer
- SaferPlaces (Italy), flood risk assessment with a “digital twin” platform
- Spaceflux (U.K.), space traffic management solution provider
- Viridian Space (U.S.), propulsion developer for satellites operating in Very Low Earth Orbit
There’s also a U.S.-based stealth company that provides cybersecurity for satellite networks.
Since 2018, 95 startups have gone through Seraphim’s accelerator and 85% of those raised investment within 12 months, according to the firm. Notable alums include Xona Space Systems, which recently closed a $19 million Series A, as well as Virtus Solis and Orbital Composites.
Seraphim also recently launched its next venture fund, Seraphim Space Ventures II, which will focus on seed and Series A investments. That fund, which has the aim of building out a global portfolio of 30 startups, is backed by major limited partners in the space industry including Airbus, Inmarsat and SES.
