Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness.

The intense 12-week program is designed to get seed and Series A companies “investment ready,” the firm says, by providing specialist mentorship, networking opportunities and intensive workshops and pitch training sessions. Seraphim’s bi-annual accelerator was the first dedicated to space tech in the U.K.

The new cohort includes companies from the U.K., the U.S., Italy and India. They are:

AADYAH Aerospace (India), subsystems for launch vehicles and satellites

Arkisys (U.S.), reusable port module developer to enable business cases in space

CarbonLaces (U.K.), software analytics platform for climate and carbon emissions tracking

Four Resolutions (U.S.), third-party calibration services for geospatial data

Frontier Space Technologies (U.K.), miniaturized satellite laboratory developer

SaferPlaces (Italy), flood risk assessment with a “digital twin” platform

Spaceflux (U.K.), space traffic management solution provider

Viridian Space (U.S.), propulsion developer for satellites operating in Very Low Earth Orbit

There’s also a U.S.-based stealth company that provides cybersecurity for satellite networks.

Since 2018, 95 startups have gone through Seraphim’s accelerator and 85% of those raised investment within 12 months, according to the firm. Notable alums include Xona Space Systems, which recently closed a $19 million Series A, as well as Virtus Solis and Orbital Composites.

Seraphim also recently launched its next venture fund, Seraphim Space Ventures II, which will focus on seed and Series A investments. That fund, which has the aim of building out a global portfolio of 30 startups, is backed by major limited partners in the space industry including Airbus, Inmarsat and SES.