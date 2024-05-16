Space

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

Aria Alamalhodaei

Comment

Seraphim Space team
Image Credits: Seraphim Space (opens in a new window)

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness.

The intense 12-week program is designed to get seed and Series A companies “investment ready,” the firm says, by providing specialist mentorship, networking opportunities and intensive workshops and pitch training sessions. Seraphim’s bi-annual accelerator was the first dedicated to space tech in the U.K. 

The new cohort includes companies from the U.K., the U.S., Italy and India. They are:

  • AADYAH Aerospace (India), subsystems for launch vehicles and satellites 
  • Arkisys (U.S.), reusable port module developer to enable business cases in space
  • CarbonLaces (U.K.), software analytics platform for climate and carbon emissions tracking
  • Four Resolutions (U.S.), third-party calibration services for geospatial data 
  • Frontier Space Technologies (U.K.), miniaturized satellite laboratory developer
  • SaferPlaces (Italy), flood risk assessment with a “digital twin” platform 
  • Spaceflux (U.K.), space traffic management solution provider 
  • Viridian Space (U.S.), propulsion developer for satellites operating in Very Low Earth Orbit

There’s also a U.S.-based stealth company that provides cybersecurity for satellite networks. 

Since 2018, 95 startups have gone through Seraphim’s accelerator and 85% of those raised investment within 12 months, according to the firm. Notable alums include Xona Space Systems, which recently closed a $19 million Series A, as well as Virtus Solis and Orbital Composites

Seraphim also recently launched its next venture fund, Seraphim Space Ventures II, which will focus on seed and Series A investments. That fund, which has the aim of building out a global portfolio of 30 startups, is backed by major limited partners in the space industry including Airbus, Inmarsat and SES. 

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
Space

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

Aria Alamalhodaei
11 seconds ago

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness. The…

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies
Image Credits: Seraphim Space (opens in a new window)
AI

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data

Kyle Wiggers
29 mins ago

OpenAI has reached a deal with Reddit to use the social news site’s data for training AI models. In a blog post on OpenAI’s press relations site, the company said…

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data
Social

X pushes more users to Communities

Sarah Perez
3 hours ago

X users will now be able to discover posts from new Communities that are trending directly from an Explore tab within the section.

X pushes more users to Communities
Social

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?

Amanda Silberling
4 hours ago

For Mark Zuckerberg’s 40th birthday, his wife got him a photoshoot. Zuckerberg gives the camera a sly smile as he sits amid a carefully crafted re-creation of his childhood bedroom.…

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?
AI

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more

Paul Sawers
5 hours ago

Strava announced a slew of features, including AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, a new ‘family’ subscription plan, dark mode and more.

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more
Robotics

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.

Brian Heater
5 hours ago

We all fall down sometimes. Astronauts are no exception. You need to be in peak physical condition for space travel, but bulky space suits and lower gravity levels can be…

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.
Enterprise

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

Microsoft will launch its custom Cobalt 100 chips to customers as a public preview at its Build conference next week, TechCrunch has learned. In an analyst briefing ahead of Build,…

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week
Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec
6 hours ago

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation.

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo
AI

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI

Aisha Malik
6 hours ago

Sony Music Group has sent letters to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services to warn them not to use its music to train AI without explicit permission.…

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI
AI

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost

Rita Liao
6 hours ago

Winston Chi, Butter’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that “most parties, including our investors and us, are making money” from the exit.

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost
Fintech

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares

Christine Hall
6 hours ago

The investor lawsuit is related to Bolt securing a $30 million personal loan to Ryan Breslow, which was later defaulted on.

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares
Enterprise

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise

Ron Miller
6 hours ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched an enterprise version of the prominent social network in 2015. It always seemed like a stretch for a company built on a consumer…

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise
Social

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck

Ivan Mehta
6 hours ago

X, formerly Twitter, turned TweetDeck into X Pro and pushed it behind a paywall. But there is a new column-based social media tool in town, and it’s from Instagram Threads.…

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck
Apps

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android

Devin Coldewey
7 hours ago

As part of 2024’s Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is showing off some updates to Android that should be useful to folks with mobility or vision impairments. Project Gameface allows gamers…

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android
Security

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data

Jagmeet Singh
7 hours ago

A hacker listed the data allegedly breached from Samco on a known cybercrime forum.

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data
Security

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
7 hours ago

A top European privacy watchdog is investigating following the recent breaches of Dell customers’ personal information, TechCrunch has learned.  Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) deputy commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to…

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation
AI

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server

Frederic Lardinois
7 hours ago

Ampere and Qualcomm aren’t the most obvious of partners. Both, after all, offer Arm-based chips for running data center servers (though Qualcomm’s largest market remains mobile). But as the two…

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server
AI

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Sarah Perez
7 hours ago

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company made its case to developers — and to some extent, consumers — why its bets on AI are ahead of rivals. At the…

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
7 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt has always been the ultimate convergence point for all things startup and tech. In the bustling world of innovation, it serves as the “big top” tent, where entrepreneurs,…

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024
Startups

Khosla Ventures, Pear VC triple down on Honey Homes, a smart way to hire a handyman

Mary Ann Azevedo
8 hours ago

There’s apparently a lot of demand for an on-demand handyperson. Khosla Ventures and Pear VC have just tripled down on their investment in Honey Homes, which offers up a dedicated…

Khosla Ventures, Pear VC triple down on Honey Homes, a smart way to hire a handyman
Apps

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube

Aisha Malik
8 hours ago

TikTok is testing the ability for users to upload 60-minute videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday. The feature is available to a limited group of users in select…

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube
Privacy

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveillance more widespread

Haje Jan Kamps
8 hours ago

Flock Safety is a multibillion-dollar startup that’s got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company’s new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and use wireless 5G networks to…

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveillance more widespread
Startups

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate

Marina Temkin
9 hours ago

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. His family was involved in all types of real estate projects, from ground-up…

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate
Commerce

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once

Lauren Forristal
10 hours ago

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to…

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once
AI

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite

Ivan Mehta
10 hours ago

Google is launching a Gemini add-on for educational institutes through Google Workspace.

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite
AI

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data

Kate Park
10 hours ago

More money for the generative AI boom: Y Combinator-backed developer infrastructure startup Recall.ai announced Thursday it has raised a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing its total raised to over…

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data
Enterprise

CoLab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding

Kyle Wiggers
10 hours ago

Engineers Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews were tired of using spreadsheets and screenshots to collab with teammates — so they launched a startup, CoLab, to build a better way. The…

CoLab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding
Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta
10 hours ago

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will…

Reddit reintroduces its awards system
Enterprise

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools

Kyle Wiggers
10 hours ago

Sigma Computing, a startup building a range of data analytics and business intelligence tools, has raised $200 million in a fresh VC round.

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools
Government & Policy

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on

Natasha Lomas
10 hours ago

European Union enforcers of the bloc’s online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), said Thursday they’re closely monitoring disinformation campaigns on the Elon Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter)…

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on