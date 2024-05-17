Biotech & Health

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises

Devin Coldewey

Comment

Image Credits: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images

IndieBio’s Bay Area incubator is about to debut its 15th cohort of biotech startups. We took special note of a few, which were making some major, bordering on ludicrous, claims that could pay off in a big way.

Biotech has been creeping out in recent years to touch adjacent industries, as companies find how much they rely on outdated processes or even organisms to get things done. So it may not surprise you that there’s a microbiome company in the latest batch — but you might be surprised when you hear it’s the microbiome of copper ore.

I talked with IndieBio’s chief science officer, Wes Dang, about the companies I found most promising or provocative, and he assured me that despite sounding somewhat outlandish, these companies are serious and the IndieBio program does a lot of verification work.

“We’re all technical by background, several PhDs, including myself — we do the diligence together. We all look at the papers, and some of us go deep and check the figures and assumptions,” he said.

Stream Genomics is perhaps the most easily grasped of the new group: a genome sequencing method and device that is faster and cheaper than runaway market leader Illumina, and more importantly reduces the need for wet-lab prep that still takes a lot of time and expertise.

Image Credits: Stream Genomics

There are cheaper sequencers out there, but because Illumina is so deeply embedded, the cost of switching is high, especially if you’re only saving money on the sequencing step. Stream Genomics’ approach minimizes sample prep and reagents used (the sequencing isn’t cyclic) while shifting a lot of the computational load to the cloud. They say it’s orders of magnitude quicker and cheaper.

“With Stream, you’re just watching the nucleotides incorporate in real time, looking at the colors associated with the As, Ts, Gs, and Cs coming up, and doing it without a huge computational load,” said Dang. “It’s the equivalent of streaming versus download a Blu-ray.”

Illumina is too big to be displaced outright, but smaller operations will likely appreciate a faster, less involved option for sequencing than either sending it out to a third party (which can take weeks or months) or building their own sequencing lab (expensive).

Another company looking at a potentially huge change is AquaLith, a battery tech startup that claims (we covered them last year) to have figured out a silicon anode material that resists the type of long-term wear and tear that it is usually subject to. The specifics are certainly in the weeds, but the company is planning to sell just the material to battery makers who already have the means to make batteries of this type but need the silicon mixture — “Basically a slurry,” said Dang — which Aqualith makes exclusively.

As you can see, the AquaLith thing (right) is smoother.
Image Credits: Aqualith

Battery startups and alternative chemistries have come and gone for decades, and only a small portion end up being anything but a footnote; however, AquaLith is apparently solving for a very specific problem in an otherwise noncontroversial part of the domain. They have plans to make a nonflammable battery cell soon as well. Here’s hoping it works out.

Farm Minerals is starting its journey off with a bit of good old-fashioned stunt advertising: It’s giving away the first million acres’ worth of its synthetic fertilizer for free. “They’re basically doing it as a sort of flex,” said Dang. “It’s just so incredibly cheap to make.”

Electron microscope image of the high-surface-area structure of the mineral additive.
Image Credits: Farm Minerals

Fertilizer is a huge expense for farming and you need tons of it to cover a good-size field. But ultimately crops need only a small amount of the minerals in it — so Farm Minerals is encapsulating those minerals in a special super-bioavailable carbon casing. They say that 160 grams of it is enough for — checks notes — 2 million hectares?!

“As a scientist, I was like, no fucking way this works,” Dang said after I offered a similarly blue appraisal. But they looked into it and apparently it does. Also, that means they’re giving away about a cereal bowl’s worth of product for the stunt. Suddenly that part doesn’t seem so wild. That jug in the image above is probably enough to cover the whole country. We’ll follow up with the company soon to see about independent validation of these claims.

Image Credits: Transition Biomining

Transition Biomining may be the most sci-fi of the companies, trying, as they describe it, “to squeeze life out of a rock.” The issue is this: Only a certain amount of the minerals in raw ore can be easily collected through the physical and chemical processes (already quite extreme and caustic) currently used. What’s better than getting 95% of the copper out of five gigatons of ore? Getting 98% of it. (I’m inventing these numbers.) And if Transition’s method works, someone else will be doing the work: microbes.

The company aims to test and understand the microbiome of the rock — that is, the unique set of microbes living in and around it — and modify it so that minerals are being extracted by those microbes just doing their thing. It won’t replace the acid baths and other traditional methods, but it might help make mines more efficient.

There are plenty more in the batch. Here’s a brief rundown of the others:

  • Able Sciences: Self-amplifying RNA that lowers the cost of cell therapy.
  • Bryosphere: Treatment for age spots made in a moss cell reactor.
  • Hypercell: Simple, fast food safety testing for industrial packing facilities.
  • Nutrition From Water: Low-carbon whey sourced from aquaculture.
  • SpiralWave: Plug-and-play cold plasma methanol reactor.
  • Reactosome: Gene delivery via a supplementary nucleus (!).
  • Rybodyn: Finds and characterizes unknown proteins from the “dark proteome.”
  • California Organic: Organic ammonia supplier via fermentation.
  • Cereswaves: “Electrofertilizer” that boosts crop and animal growth with energy field (?).
  • Oxyle: Mechanical(ish) PFA removal from ground and waste water.

We’ll want to follow up with these companies as they share more about their progress toward these sometimes mad-sounding ambitions. The San Francisco–based incubator’s demo day will be in June, at which time the companies may have more information to share.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
Apps

Meta’s latest experiment copies BeReal and Snapchat’s core ideas

Aisha Malik
44 mins ago

Meta is once again taking on its competitors by developing a feature that borrows concepts from others — in this case, BeReal and Snapchat. The company is developing a feature…

Meta’s latest experiment copies BeReal and Snapchat’s core ideas
Startups

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine

Haje Jan Kamps
2 hours ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly! We’ve been drowning in AI news this week, with Google’s I/O setting the pace. And Elon Musk rages against the machine.

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine
Biotech & Health

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises

Devin Coldewey
3 hours ago

IndieBio’s Bay Area incubator is about to debut its 15th cohort of biotech startups. We took special note of a few, which were making some major, bordering on ludicrous, claims…

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises
Image Credits: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images
Apps

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

Aisha Malik
5 hours ago

YouTube TV has announced that its multiview feature for watching four streams at once is now available on Android phones and tablets. The Android launch comes two months after YouTube…

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

Featured Article

Two Santa Cruz students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free

CSC ServiceWorks provides laundry machines to thousands of residential homes and universities, but the company ignored requests to fix a security bug.

Zack Whittaker
5 hours ago
Two Santa Cruz students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free
AI

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI — then let it wither, source says

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

OpenAI’s Superalignment team, responsible for developing ways to govern and steer “superintelligent” AI systems, was promised 20% of the company’s compute resources, according to a person from that team. But…

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI — then let it wither, source says
Startups

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
5 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is just around the corner, and the buzz is palpable. But what if we told you there’s a chance for you to not just attend, but also…

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck

Haje Jan Kamps
5 hours ago

Decks are all about telling a compelling story and Goodcarbon does a good job on that front. But there’s important information missing too.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck
AI

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy

Ivan Mehta
Ingrid Lunden
6 hours ago

Slack is making it difficult for its customers if they want the company to stop using its data for model training.

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy
Security

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
7 hours ago

A Texas-based company that provides health insurance and benefit plans disclosed a data breach affecting almost 2.5 million people, some of whom had their Social Security number stolen. WebTPA said…

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Featured Article

Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake

Microsoft won’t be facing antitrust scrutiny in the U.K. over its recent investment into French AI startup Mistral AI.

Paul Sawers
7 hours ago
Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake
Fintech

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK

Romain Dillet
8 hours ago

Ember has partnered with HSBC in the U.K. so that the bank’s business customers can access Ember’s services from their online accounts.

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK
Fintech

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases

Christine Hall
9 hours ago

Kudos uses AI to figure out consumer spending habits so it can then provide more personalized financial advice, like maximizing rewards and utilizing credit effectively.

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases
Government & Policy

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info

Natasha Lomas
9 hours ago

The EU’s warning comes after Microsoft failed to respond to a legally binding request for information that focused on its generative AI tools.

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info
Startups

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’

Mary Ann Azevedo
22 hours ago

The prospects for troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse have gone from bad to worse this week after a United States Trustee filed an emergency motion on Wednesday.  The trustee is asking…

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’
Space

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

Aria Alamalhodaei
23 hours ago

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness. The…

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies
AI

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data

Kyle Wiggers
23 hours ago

OpenAI has reached a deal with Reddit to use the social news site’s data for training AI models. In a blog post on OpenAI’s press relations site, the company said…

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data
Social

X pushes more users to Communities

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

X users will now be able to discover posts from new Communities that are trending directly from an Explore tab within the section.

X pushes more users to Communities
Social

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?

Amanda Silberling
1 day ago

For Mark Zuckerberg’s 40th birthday, his wife got him a photoshoot. Zuckerberg gives the camera a sly smile as he sits amid a carefully crafted re-creation of his childhood bedroom.…

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?
AI

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more

Paul Sawers
1 day ago

Strava announced a slew of features, including AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, a new ‘family’ subscription plan, dark mode and more.

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more
Robotics

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.

Brian Heater
1 day ago

We all fall down sometimes. Astronauts are no exception. You need to be in peak physical condition for space travel, but bulky space suits and lower gravity levels can be…

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.
Enterprise

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week

Frederic Lardinois
1 day ago

Microsoft will launch its custom Cobalt 100 chips to customers as a public preview at its Build conference next week, TechCrunch has learned. In an analyst briefing ahead of Build,…

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week
Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec
1 day ago

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation.

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo
AI

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

Sony Music Group has sent letters to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services to warn them not to use its music to train AI without explicit permission.…

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI
AI

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost

Rita Liao
1 day ago

Winston Chi, Butter’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that “most parties, including our investors and us, are making money” from the exit.

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost
Fintech

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares

Christine Hall
1 day ago

The investor lawsuit is related to Bolt securing a $30 million personal loan to Ryan Breslow, which was later defaulted on.

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares
Enterprise

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise

Ron Miller
1 day ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched an enterprise version of the prominent social network in 2015. It always seemed like a stretch for a company built on a consumer…

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise
Social

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck

Ivan Mehta
1 day ago

X, formerly Twitter, turned TweetDeck into X Pro and pushed it behind a paywall. But there is a new column-based social media tool in town, and it’s from Instagram Threads.…

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck
Apps

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android

Devin Coldewey
1 day ago

As part of 2024’s Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is showing off some updates to Android that should be useful to folks with mobility or vision impairments. Project Gameface allows gamers…

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android
Security

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data

Jagmeet Singh
1 day ago

A hacker listed the data allegedly breached from Samco on a known cybercrime forum.

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data