Reed Jobs will discuss his new venture firm at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

You may be more familiar with his father, Steve Jobs, but Reed Jobs aims to make his own impact on the world by making cancer nonlethal. Jobs, who lost his father to pancreatic cancer while a student at Stanford, this year took the wraps off his venture firm Yosemite with a $200 million fund. The plan? Invest in emerging cancer treatments.

Yosemite is a spinoff of Emerson Collective, an impact investing and philanthropic organization formed by Jobs’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs. Her son spent eight years as its Managing Director of Health before starting his venture firm.

We’re looking forward to learning more about Yosemite — including its atypical strategy that marries a for-profit business with a donor-advised fund to make grant money available to scientists. The VC firm is backed by prominent individuals and institutions, including MIT, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and John Doerr.

Reed Jobs: Yosemite founder and investor

Reed Jobs and his team launched Yosemite in August 2023 to make cancer nonlethal in our lifetime. Yosemite works in late-stage academic research and for-profit company creation to invest in the most promising science from across the world to achieve this mission. Jobs holds a BA in history and international security and an MA in history, both from Stanford University.

