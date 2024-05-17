Startups

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine

Haje Jan Kamps

Comment

Image Credits: Google

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday.

We’ve been drowning in AI news this week. Google’s I/O set the pace: At its keynote, the word “AI” came up on average once per minute throughout its two-hour keynote. Yowzers! Here’s the DL on Google’s AI plans.

OpenAI just dropped GPT-4o — the AI model that’s ChatGPT on steroids. This new “omni” wonder-child can handle text, speech, and video like a multitasking prodigy hopped up on espresso shots. Also, OpenAI’s co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever decided to jump ship. The guy who basically helped build the brain of our future AI overlords is off to chase some “personally meaningful” rainbows.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is now considering AI-generated porn. Yes, you read that right — it seems like our future involves robots with an artistic flair for NSFW content. The company wants to “responsibly” generate explicit images and text without violating laws or rights. Between you and me, letting Skynet dabble in adult entertainment seems anything but responsible, but I guess you’ll have to stay tuned for more updates on this roller-coaster ride because it seems we’re hurtling toward an X-rated tech dystopia faster than you can say “algo-rotica.”

Oh, and it’s also worth noting that Anthropic has let kids join the AI party, but only if developers play by the company’s rules. Teens can access third-party apps using Anthropic’s AI — just not Anthropic’s own apps — provided these apps include safety features like age verification and content filtering and a wall of “comply with COPPA” signs plastered to every surface.

Did anything happen outside of AI land? Sure, let’s take a look …

Most interesting startup stories from the week

Ready to hand over your love life to a robot? Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd thinks it’s time for bots to date other bots, all in the name of fostering “healthy and equitable relationships.” Picture this: An AI “dating concierge” critiques your insecurities and then sends its own bot on a test run with another bot. If sparks fly, maybe you get a match! It’s basically Tinder meets “Black Mirror” episode “Hang the DJ” minus the dystopian charm. While some folks are snickering, others are wondering if living vicariously through digital avatars is any worse than swiping right on someone because they have a cute dog in their profile pic. Truly, the modernest of romances.

  • Ring ring, who is that? Your creaking bones: Ready to feel ancient? Oura’s new smart ring features promise to tell you just how decrepit your heart really is with the Cardiovascular Age metric. It’s like a magic mirror, but for your arteries.
  • From cradle to cradle: Gather ’round, exhausted parents and eco-warriors! Alora Baby is here to rescue you from the endless parade of landfill-bound baby gear. The startup has decided that your little angel’s leftover crib shouldn’t have a one-way ticket to Trashville. Instead, it’s pioneering “remanufactured” products that are as good as new (or so they claim).
  • Domo Arigato: Kyle Vogt, the man who, with Cruise, brought us self-driving cars that sometimes forget pedestrians exist, is back with a new venture: robots to do your chores. Vogt’s latest brainchild, the Bot Company, has already scored $150 million in funding. One can only hope these bots have better spatial awareness than his last project.
Man wearing Oura ring eating an orange slice
A man wears an Oura ring.
Image Credits: Oura

Most interesting fundraises this week

Ever lost a bet and ended up founding a company? Nicholas Johnson has, and now he’s here to save apartment-dwelling EV owners from the slow death of 120-volt outlets. Enter Orange Charger, peddling $750 smart outlets that’ll juice up your ride without landlords breaking into cold sweats over installation costs. The company raised a $6.5 million oversubscribed seed round

In a plot twist straight out of Silicon Valley’s soap opera, Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion cash deal. The website builder you probably used to start your probably-now-abandoned blog just got snapped up by some very serious people with very deep pockets. After riding the roller coaster of public trading and seeing its stock yo-yo like it was auditioning for Cirque du Soleil, Squarespace will be tucked away from prying market eyes once more.

  • Layer? I barely know ’er!: QuickBooks, meet your new nemesis: Layer. This San Francisco-based startup has just snagged $2.3 million to unseat the accounting giant by embedding bookkeeping tools directly into platforms like Square and Toast.
  • Spicy noms: In a world where Sysco and US Foods reign supreme, Pepper is the feisty underdog that’s shaking up the B2B food e-commerce scene. With a fresh $30 million cash injection led by ICONIQ Growth, Pepper is giving small distributors some serious tech muscle to fight back against the big boys.
  • Won’t you be my neighbor?: Welcome to the world of PayHOA, where Kentucky charm meets SaaS brilliance. This once-bootstrapped startup just pocketed a cool $27.5 million in Series A funding — seems that even your local HOA needs cloud-based financial wizardry these days.
Squarespace headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Other unmissable TechCrunch stories …

In the latest episode of “Elon Musk Does Whatever He Wants,” the social media platform formerly known as Twitter now flags the words “cis” and “cisgender” as slurs. Yes, really. While actual hate speech targeting marginalized groups skates by unscathed, using a term recognized by medical and government authorities will get you a full-screen warning. It’s almost like Elon is trying to make X a hostile environment for anyone who isn’t aligned with his new extremist fanbase. Never mind that the vast majority of people on the platform are cisgender — if you use the word (or just enjoy basic human decency), consider this your cue to exit stage left.

Oh, and apropos Musk doing whatever he damn well pleases … Guess what happens when you put Elon Musk and a profitable division in the same room? You fire it, of course! Tesla’s Supercharger network — an EV owner’s dream with its 50,000+ global charging ports — is now in complete disarray after Musk axed the entire team.

  • Are you gonna go my way?: Uber’s latest brainwave to solve the concert traffic nightmare: shuttle buses. Inspired by their success in India and Egypt, Uber is launching a shuttle service in U.S. cities this summer for concerts, sports events, and airport trips — because everyone loves being packed like sardines with strangers.
  • Crushing disappointment: Buckle up, folks, because Apple’s latest attempt at marketing the new iPad Pro is a masterclass in how to alienate your creative fanbase. In its “Crush” ad, they thought it would be super cool to show an iPad smashing traditional art supplies into oblivion. Spoiler: It wasn’t.
  • Are you on tonight?: Ever wonder how to manage a mob of frontline employees without losing your mind? Enter Sona, the superhero workforce management platform that just bagged $27.5 million to revolutionize shift scheduling and timesheets for all those who keep society running while we binge-watch Netflix.
  • Zeekr and you shall find: Zeekr, the Chinese luxury EV brand owned by Geely, made a grand entrance on the New York Stock Exchange, becoming the first major U.S. listing from China since 2021. Investors went wild, sending Zeekr’s stock price soaring 38% in minutes and valuing it at a cool $7 billion.
  • A lightweight solution to a heavyweight problem: In a world where everyone’s either on a fad diet or popping miracle weight-loss pills, Sammy Faycurry decided to actually do something useful: create a startup that helps registered dietitians start their own practices and get covered by insurance.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
Startups

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine

Haje Jan Kamps
2 hours ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly! We’ve been drowning in AI news this week, with Google’s I/O setting the pace. And Elon Musk rages against the machine.

Startups Weekly: It’s the dawning of the age of AI — plus, Musk is raging against the machine
Image Credits: Google
Biotech & Health

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises

Devin Coldewey
2 hours ago

IndieBio’s Bay Area incubator is about to debut its 15th cohort of biotech startups. We took special note of a few, which were making some major, bordering on ludicrous, claims…

IndieBio’s SF incubator lineup is making some wild biotech promises
Apps

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

Aisha Malik
4 hours ago

YouTube TV has announced that its multiview feature for watching four streams at once is now available on Android phones and tablets. The Android launch comes two months after YouTube…

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

Featured Article

Two Santa Cruz students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free

CSC ServiceWorks provides laundry machines to thousands of residential homes and universities, but the company ignored requests to fix a security bug.

Zack Whittaker
4 hours ago
Two Santa Cruz students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free
AI

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI — then let it wither, source says

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

OpenAI’s Superalignment team, responsible for developing ways to govern and steer “superintelligent” AI systems, was promised 20% of the company’s compute resources, according to a person from that team. But…

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI — then let it wither, source says
Startups

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
5 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is just around the corner, and the buzz is palpable. But what if we told you there’s a chance for you to not just attend, but also…

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck

Haje Jan Kamps
5 hours ago

Decks are all about telling a compelling story and Goodcarbon does a good job on that front. But there’s important information missing too.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck
AI

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy

Ivan Mehta
Ingrid Lunden
5 hours ago

Slack is making it difficult for its customers if they want the company to stop using its data for model training.

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy
Security

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
6 hours ago

A Texas-based company that provides health insurance and benefit plans disclosed a data breach affecting almost 2.5 million people, some of whom had their Social Security number stolen. WebTPA said…

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Featured Article

Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake

Microsoft won’t be facing antitrust scrutiny in the U.K. over its recent investment into French AI startup Mistral AI.

Paul Sawers
6 hours ago
Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake
Fintech

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK

Romain Dillet
7 hours ago

Ember has partnered with HSBC in the U.K. so that the bank’s business customers can access Ember’s services from their online accounts.

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK
Fintech

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases

Christine Hall
9 hours ago

Kudos uses AI to figure out consumer spending habits so it can then provide more personalized financial advice, like maximizing rewards and utilizing credit effectively.

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases
Government & Policy

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info

Natasha Lomas
9 hours ago

The EU’s warning comes after Microsoft failed to respond to a legally binding request for information that focused on its generative AI tools.

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info
Startups

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’

Mary Ann Azevedo
21 hours ago

The prospects for troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse have gone from bad to worse this week after a United States Trustee filed an emergency motion on Wednesday.  The trustee is asking…

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’
Space

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

Aria Alamalhodaei
22 hours ago

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness. The…

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies
AI

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data

Kyle Wiggers
22 hours ago

OpenAI has reached a deal with Reddit to use the social news site’s data for training AI models. In a blog post on OpenAI’s press relations site, the company said…

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data
Social

X pushes more users to Communities

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

X users will now be able to discover posts from new Communities that are trending directly from an Explore tab within the section.

X pushes more users to Communities
Social

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?

Amanda Silberling
1 day ago

For Mark Zuckerberg’s 40th birthday, his wife got him a photoshoot. Zuckerberg gives the camera a sly smile as he sits amid a carefully crafted re-creation of his childhood bedroom.…

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?
AI

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more

Paul Sawers
1 day ago

Strava announced a slew of features, including AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, a new ‘family’ subscription plan, dark mode and more.

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more
Robotics

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.

Brian Heater
1 day ago

We all fall down sometimes. Astronauts are no exception. You need to be in peak physical condition for space travel, but bulky space suits and lower gravity levels can be…

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.
Enterprise

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week

Frederic Lardinois
1 day ago

Microsoft will launch its custom Cobalt 100 chips to customers as a public preview at its Build conference next week, TechCrunch has learned. In an analyst briefing ahead of Build,…

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week
Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec
1 day ago

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation.

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo
AI

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

Sony Music Group has sent letters to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services to warn them not to use its music to train AI without explicit permission.…

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI
AI

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost

Rita Liao
1 day ago

Winston Chi, Butter’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that “most parties, including our investors and us, are making money” from the exit.

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost
Fintech

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares

Christine Hall
1 day ago

The investor lawsuit is related to Bolt securing a $30 million personal loan to Ryan Breslow, which was later defaulted on.

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares
Enterprise

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise

Ron Miller
1 day ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched an enterprise version of the prominent social network in 2015. It always seemed like a stretch for a company built on a consumer…

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise
Social

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck

Ivan Mehta
1 day ago

X, formerly Twitter, turned TweetDeck into X Pro and pushed it behind a paywall. But there is a new column-based social media tool in town, and it’s from Instagram Threads.…

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck
Apps

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android

Devin Coldewey
1 day ago

As part of 2024’s Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is showing off some updates to Android that should be useful to folks with mobility or vision impairments. Project Gameface allows gamers…

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android
Security

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data

Jagmeet Singh
1 day ago

A hacker listed the data allegedly breached from Samco on a known cybercrime forum.

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data
Security

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 day ago

A top European privacy watchdog is investigating following the recent breaches of Dell customers’ personal information, TechCrunch has learned.  Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) deputy commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to…

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation