Featured Article

Two students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free

CSC ServiceWorks provides laundry machines to thousands of residential homes and universities, but the company ignored requests to fix a security bug.

Zack Whittaker

Comment

a person's hand closing the door of an industrial washing machine.
Image Credits: Antonio Hugo Photo / Getty Images

A pair of university students say they found and reported earlier this year a security flaw allowing anyone to avoid paying for laundry provided by over a million internet-connected laundry machines in residences and college campuses around the world.

Months later, the vulnerability remains open after the vendor, CSC ServiceWorks, repeatedly ignored requests to fix the flaw.

UC Santa Cruz students Alexander Sherbrooke and Iakov Taranenko told TechCrunch that the vulnerability they discovered allows anyone to remotely send commands to laundry machines run by CSC and operate laundry cycles for free.

Sherbrooke said he was sitting on the floor of his basement laundry room in the early hours one January morning with his laptop in hand, and “suddenly having an ‘oh s—’ moment.” From his laptop, Sherbrooke ran a script of code with instructions telling the machine in front of him to start a cycle despite having $0 in his laundry account. The machine immediately woke up with a loud beep and flashed “PUSH START” on its display, indicating the machine was ready to wash a free load of laundry. 

In another case, the students added an ostensible balance of several million dollars into one of their laundry accounts, which reflected in their CSC Go mobile app as though it were an entirely normal amount of money for a student to spend on laundry.

CSC ServiceWorks is a large laundry service company, touting a network of over a million laundry machines installed in hotels, university campuses, and residences across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Since CSC ServiceWorks does not have a dedicated security page for reporting security vulnerabilities, Sherbrooke and Taranenko sent the company several messages through its online contact form during January, but heard nothing back from the company. A phone call to the company landed them nowhere either, they said. 

The students also sent their findings to the CERT Coordination Center at Carnegie Mellon University, which helps security researchers disclose flaws to affected vendors and provide fixes and guidance to the public.

The students are now revealing more about their findings after waiting longer than the customary three months that security researchers typically grant vendors to fix flaws before going public. The pair first disclosed their research in a presentation at their university cybersecurity club earlier in May.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, is responsible for cybersecurity at CSC, and representatives for CSC did not respond to TechCrunch’s requests for comment.

The student researchers said the vulnerability is in the API used by CSC’s mobile app, CSC Go. An API allows apps and devices to communicate with each other over the internet. In this case, the customer opens the CSC Go app to top up their account with funds, pay, and begin a laundry load on a nearby machine.

Sherbrooke and Taranenko discovered that CSC’s servers can be tricked into accepting commands that modify their account balances because any security checks are done by the app on the user’s device and automatically trusted by CSC’s servers. This allows them to pay for laundry without actually putting real funds in their accounts. 

By analyzing the network traffic while logged in and using the CSC Go app, Sherbrooke and Taranenko found they could circumvent the app’s security checks and send commands directly to CSC’s servers, which are not available through the app itself. 

Technology vendors like CSC are ultimately responsible for making sure their servers are performing the proper security checks, otherwise it’s akin to having a bank vault protected by a guard who doesn’t bother to check who is allowed in.

The researchers said potentially anyone can create a CSC Go user account and send commands using the API because the servers are also not checking if new users owned their email addresses. The researchers tested this by creating a new CSC account with a made-up email address.

With direct access to the API and referencing CSC’s own published list of commands for communicating with its servers, the researchers said it is possible to remotely locate and interact with “every laundry machine on the CSC ServiceWorks connected network.” 

Practically speaking, free laundry has an obvious upside. But the researchers stressed the potential dangers of having heavy-duty appliances connected to the internet and vulnerable to attacks. Sherbrooke and Taranenko said they were unaware if sending commands through the API can bypass the safety restrictions that modern laundry machines come with to prevent overheating and fires. The researchers said someone would have to physically push the laundry machine’s start button to begin a cycle, until then the settings on the front of the laundry machine cannot be changed unless someone resets the machine.

CSC quietly wiped out the researchers’ account balance of several million dollars after they reported their findings, but the researchers said the bug remains unfixed and it’s still possible for users to “freely” give themselves any amount of money.

Taranenko said he was disappointed that CSC did not acknowledge their vulnerability. 

“I just don’t get how a company that large makes those types of mistakes then has no way of contacting them,” he said. “Worst case scenario, people can easily load up their wallets and the company loses a ton of money, why not spend a bare minimum of having a single monitored security email inbox for this type of situation?”

But the researchers are undeterred by the lack of response from CSC. 

“Since we’re doing this in good faith, I don’t mind spending a few hours waiting on hold to call their help desk if it would help a company with its security issues,” said Taranenko, adding that it was “fun to get to do this type of security research in the real world and not just in simulated competitions.”

How a simple security bug became a university campus ‘master key’

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,

Featured Article

Two students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free

CSC ServiceWorks provides laundry machines to thousands of residential homes and universities, but the company ignored requests to fix a security bug.

Zack Whittaker
6 mins ago
Two students uncover security bug that could let millions do their laundry for free
Image Credits: Antonio Hugo Photo / Getty Images
Startups

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
12 mins ago

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is just around the corner, and the buzz is palpable. But what if we told you there’s a chance for you to not just attend, but also…

Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck

Haje Jan Kamps
12 mins ago

Decks are all about telling a compelling story and Goodcarbon does a good job on that front. But there’s important information missing too.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Goodcarbon’s $5.5M seed deck
AI

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy

Ivan Mehta
Ingrid Lunden
37 mins ago

Slack is making it difficult for its customers if they want the company to stop using its data for model training.

Slack under attack over sneaky AI training policy
Security

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 hour ago

A Texas-based company that provides health insurance and benefit plans disclosed a data breach affecting almost 2.5 million people, some of whom had their Social Security number stolen. WebTPA said…

Healthcare company WebTPA discloses breach affecting 2.5 million people

Featured Article

Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake

Microsoft won’t be facing antitrust scrutiny in the U.K. over its recent investment into French AI startup Mistral AI.

Paul Sawers
2 hours ago
Microsoft dodges UK antitrust scrutiny over its Mistral AI stake
Fintech

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK

Romain Dillet
3 hours ago

Ember has partnered with HSBC in the U.K. so that the bank’s business customers can access Ember’s services from their online accounts.

Embedded finance is still trendy as accounting automation startup Ember partners with HSBC UK
Fintech

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases

Christine Hall
4 hours ago

Kudos uses AI to figure out consumer spending habits so it can then provide more personalized financial advice, like maximizing rewards and utilizing credit effectively.

Kudos lands $10M for an AI smart wallet that picks the best credit card for purchases
Government & Policy

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info

Natasha Lomas
4 hours ago

The EU’s warning comes after Microsoft failed to respond to a legally binding request for information that focused on its generative AI tools.

EU warns Microsoft it could be fined billions over missing GenAI risk info
Startups

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’

Mary Ann Azevedo
17 hours ago

The prospects for troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse have gone from bad to worse this week after a United States Trustee filed an emergency motion on Wednesday.  The trustee is asking…

A US Trustee wants troubled fintech Synapse to be liquidated via Chapter 7 bankruptcy, cites ‘gross mismanagement’
Space

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies

Aria Alamalhodaei
18 hours ago

U.K.-based Seraphim Space is spinning up its 13th accelerator program, with nine participating companies working on a range of tech from propulsion to in-space manufacturing and space situational awareness. The…

Seraphim’s latest space accelerator welcomes nine companies
AI

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data

Kyle Wiggers
18 hours ago

OpenAI has reached a deal with Reddit to use the social news site’s data for training AI models. In a blog post on OpenAI’s press relations site, the company said…

OpenAI inks deal to train AI on Reddit data
Social

X pushes more users to Communities

Sarah Perez
20 hours ago

X users will now be able to discover posts from new Communities that are trending directly from an Explore tab within the section.

X pushes more users to Communities
Social

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?

Amanda Silberling
21 hours ago

For Mark Zuckerberg’s 40th birthday, his wife got him a photoshoot. Zuckerberg gives the camera a sly smile as he sits amid a carefully crafted re-creation of his childhood bedroom.…

Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover: Midlife crisis or carefully crafted rebrand?
AI

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more

Paul Sawers
22 hours ago

Strava announced a slew of features, including AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, a new ‘family’ subscription plan, dark mode and more.

Strava taps AI to weed out leaderboard cheats, unveils ‘family’ plan, dark mode and more
Robotics

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.

Brian Heater
22 hours ago

We all fall down sometimes. Astronauts are no exception. You need to be in peak physical condition for space travel, but bulky space suits and lower gravity levels can be…

Astronauts fall over. Robotic limbs can help them back up.
Enterprise

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week

Frederic Lardinois
23 hours ago

Microsoft will launch its custom Cobalt 100 chips to customers as a public preview at its Build conference next week, TechCrunch has learned. In an analyst briefing ahead of Build,…

Microsoft’s custom Cobalt chips will come to Azure next week
Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec
23 hours ago

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation.

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo
AI

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI

Aisha Malik
23 hours ago

Sony Music Group has sent letters to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services to warn them not to use its music to train AI without explicit permission.…

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI
AI

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost

Rita Liao
23 hours ago

Winston Chi, Butter’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that “most parties, including our investors and us, are making money” from the exit.

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost
Fintech

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares

Christine Hall
24 hours ago

The investor lawsuit is related to Bolt securing a $30 million personal loan to Ryan Breslow, which was later defaulted on.

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares
Enterprise

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise

Ron Miller
24 hours ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched an enterprise version of the prominent social network in 2015. It always seemed like a stretch for a company built on a consumer…

With the end of Workplace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise
Social

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck

Ivan Mehta
24 hours ago

X, formerly Twitter, turned TweetDeck into X Pro and pushed it behind a paywall. But there is a new column-based social media tool in town, and it’s from Instagram Threads.…

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck
Apps

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android

Devin Coldewey
1 day ago

As part of 2024’s Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is showing off some updates to Android that should be useful to folks with mobility or vision impairments. Project Gameface allows gamers…

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android
AI

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI —then let it wither, source says

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

OpenAI’s Superalignment team, responsible for developing ways to govern and steer “superintelligent” AI systems was promised 20% of the company’s compute resources, according to a person from that team. But…

OpenAI created a team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI —then let it wither, source says
Security

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data

Jagmeet Singh
1 day ago

A hacker listed the data allegedly breached from Samco on a known cybercrime forum.

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data
Security

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 day ago

A top European privacy watchdog is investigating following the recent breaches of Dell customers’ personal information, TechCrunch has learned.  Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) deputy commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to…

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation
AI

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server

Frederic Lardinois
1 day ago

Ampere and Qualcomm aren’t the most obvious of partners. Both, after all, offer Arm-based chips for running data center servers (though Qualcomm’s largest market remains mobile). But as the two…

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server
AI

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company made its case to developers — and to some extent, consumers — why its bets on AI are ahead of rivals. At the…

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
1 day ago

TechCrunch Disrupt has always been the ultimate convergence point for all things startup and tech. In the bustling world of innovation, it serves as the “big top” tent, where entrepreneurs,…

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024