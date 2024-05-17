Harness the TechCrunch Effect: Host a Side Event at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is just around the corner, and the buzz is palpable. But what if we told you there’s a chance for you to not just attend, but also take your brand center stage with your own event during the most anticipated tech gathering of the year? Yes, you read that right — you have the opportunity to host a Side Event at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024!

Why host a Side Event?

Picture this: You, at the helm of your own event, with access to over 10,000 of the brightest minds in the tech industry, all eager to engage, connect, and collaborate. Hosting a Side Event at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 grants you unparalleled access to a vast network of attendees, influencers, and potential collaborators. It’s your chance to showcase your brand, share your expertise, and forge meaningful connections that could propel your business to new heights.

What can you host?

The possibilities are endless. Whether you want to organize an industry meetup, offer VC office hours, conduct workshops, or simply host a laid-back happy hour, the stage is yours. Let your creativity run wild and design an event that truly reflects your brand and interests. After all, at TechCrunch Disrupt, innovation knows no bounds.

You can host events from October 26 through November 1, 2024. Please note, we don’t allow Side Events to occur during the conference hours on October 28–30. But evening events on the conference days are totally good by us!

How to get involved

Ready to seize the spotlight and host your own Side Event at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024? It’s easier than you think. Simply submit your event proposal, detailing your vision, objectives, and logistical requirements. Once approved, you’ll have the full support of the TechCrunch Disrupt team as you bring your event to life.

It’s 100% free to apply and participate — apply here.