YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature is now available on Android phones and tablets

YouTube TV has announced that its ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once is now available on Android phones and tablets. The Android launch comes two months after YouTube TV rolled out the feature to iPhones and iPads.

The feature, which first launched in March 2023, is aimed at sports viewers who want to keep up with more than one live game at a time without having to constantly change channels.

If you want to launch a multiview stream on your Android phone or tablet, you need to make sure you have updated to the latest version of the YouTube TV app. From there, you should see the option in the “Top Picks for You” or “Watch in multiview” rows.

Although YouTube TV has started to make multiview a bit more customizable, you still can’t select any four channels to watch together. Google said in a post on X that “while [it’s] only sharing curated multiview streams from YouTube TV for now, [it’s] working to improve flexibility and introduce more options in the future.”

YouTube TV isn’t the only streaming service to launch a multiview feature in the past year, as Apple TV introduced a multiview feature for sports fans back in May 2023. Peacock also recently announced that viewers will be able to watch four livestreams at once for the 2024 Paris Olympics.