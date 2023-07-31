Kevin Systrom talks AI and his post-Instagram social app at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

When Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger co-founded Instagram in 2010, they basically invented photo-based social networking in the modern mobile era. Fast-forward to 2012 and a $1 billion acquisition by Facebook — and then again to 2018 when Systrom stepped down to research his next company.

That’s one heck of an eight-year ride.

Fast-forward once more to early 2023 when Systrom and Krieger launched their new app, Artifact, a personalized news reader. A rather surprising move considering the plethora of competing news readers and a struggling online news industry plagued by unbridled misinformation.

We have so many questions, which is why we are thrilled that Kevin Systrom will join us for a fireside chat on the Disrupt Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs from September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Clearly not one to shrink from a challenge, Systrom aims to make the news industry a place where creators and audiences alike can come together around topics and content they love in a sustainable way with a focus on quality and integrity.

Artifact’s underlying technology incorporates the latest advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence — key differentiators, according to Systrom. We definitely want to hear more about AI’s role, both in his app and in the media landscape at large. We’re looking forward to hearing his take on how the media landscape is evolving — or should be. We’re also curious about why Systrom believes there’s new ground left to tread around published content when it comes to journalists, audiences and community.

Don’t miss this conversation about the future of news and social media with the co-founder behind one of the world’s most iconic social apps.

Kevin Systrom: Artifact co-founder and CEO; Instagram co-founder

Kevin Systrom, an American entrepreneur, started his career as an intern at Odeo, which later became Twitter. Systrom then worked on various consumer teams at Google and in quantitative marketing.

Systrom and Mike Krieger created Instagram, and within a few years, the app had hundreds of millions of users. In January 2023, Systrom launched Artifact, a personalized news and content reading application driven by the latest advances in machine learning.

Systrom is passionate about the next chapter of social media being driven by artificial intelligence and has dedicated the last few years to building this company. Systrom graduated from Stanford University with a degree in management science and engineering.

You'll find conversations with tech's leading luminaries — including Shaquille O'Neal — on the Disrupt Stage.

