Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec

Comment

waymo driverless jaguar i pace
Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec

Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility!

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation, including tariffs on Chinese EVs, an escalating Tesla strike in Sweden, a federal investigation into Waymo, a buzzy EV IPO, executive shuffling at Ford, and an Uber shuttle service developed for commuters in India and Egypt that has been adapted for American concertgoers. 

Let’s go!

A little bird

blinky cat bird green
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

We heard from a few little birds this week. 

First up, here’s a deep cut for all those autonomous vehicle nerds. Remember Roborace, the autonomous vehicle racing series that never was? As you might recall, it died in 2022, but founder Denis Sverdlov (who also founded the now-defunct EV startup Arrival) had talked about trying to revive it if more funds were secured. It seems those dreams have died. One little bird spotted that the roborace.com domain is up for sale. 

Meanwhile, we continue to talk to little birds about the autonomous vehicle company Motional. As you might recall, the autonomous vehicle startup received a direct investment of $475 million from Hyundai. That money came with some strings, namely some belt tightening that included pausing all commercial operations. Our latest scoop, thanks to several insiders, is that more than 550 employees, or about 40% of its workforce, have been laid off from Motional. While many of those were in commercial operations, the cuts affected other departments, including product, safety, cybersecurity and legal teams.

Got a tip for us? Email Kirsten Korosec at kirsten.korosec@techcrunch.com, Sean O’Kane at sean.okane@techcrunch.com or Rebecca Bellan at rebecca.bellan@techcrunch.com. Or check out these instructions to learn how to contact us via encrypted messaging apps or SecureDrop.

Deals!

money the station
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

A trade war with China may be heating up and EV demand may be softening, but it’s apparently not enough to discourage Zeekr investors!

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding, the Chinese EV brand under China’s Geely Holdings, sold 21 million shares at $21 per share to raise $441 million, an upsize from earlier plans to sell 17.5 million shares between $18 and $21. Shares popped 38% on Zeekr’s first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, giving it a valuation of $7 billion — and the capital it needs to expand outside China in 2024.

Shares have settled a bit since, but Zeekr is still holding onto a $6.6 billion market cap. That’s surprising stability considering President Joe Biden released plans to increase tariffs on imports of Chinese EVs from 25% to 100% in 2024.

Other deals that got my attention …

Kyle Vogt, the founder and former CEO of Cruise, has a new VC-backed robotics startup focused on household chores called the Bot Company. Reminder: Vogt resigned from Cruise in November just weeks after one of the company’s robotaxis hit and dragged a pedestrian. But investors still seem keen to back Vogt and his ideas. Sidebar: Comma.ai founder and firebrand George Hotz didn’t seem too pleased

Vogt, who co-founded the Bot Company with former Tesla AI tech team leader Paril Jain and an ex-Cruise software engineer Luke Holoubek, raised $150 million from former GitHub CEO and investor Nat Friedman, Pioneer founder and investor Daniel Gross, Spark Capital general partner Nabeel Hyatt, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder John Collison and Quiet Capital. 

Li Industries, a Pineville, North Carolina, lithium-ion battery recycling startup, raised $36 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Bosch Ventures, Khosla Ventures and LG Tech Ventures. Other new investors included Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp., Anglo American Decarbonization Ventures and Chevron Technology Ventures coming in as new investors. Previous backers Shell Ventures and Myriad Ventures also joined. 

Magic Lane, the Amsterdam-based startup that developed software development kits to bring mapping, location and navigation into ride-hailing apps, micromobility and vehicles, raised €3 million ($3.26 million). The round was led by No Such Ventures.

Orange Charger, a startup that sells landlords a 240-volt smart outlet among other products, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round led by Munich Re Ventures and Climactic with participation by Baukunst, Crow Holdings, Lincoln Property Ventures, and Spacecadet Ventures.

Uber agreed to buy Foodpanda — the Taiwan unit of Delivery Hero — for $950 million in cash. As part of the deal, Uber will take a stake in Delivery Hero through the purchase of $300 million newly issued ordinary shares.

Notable reads and other tidbits

Autonomous vehicles

Cruise has reportedly reached a settlement between $8 million and $12 million with the pedestrian who was hit and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. TechCrunch has confirmed that range. 

Meanwhile, Cruise is ramping up robotaxi testing in Phoenix with “supervised” autonomous driving. 

Waymo’s autonomous vehicle software is under investigation after federal regulators received 22 reports of the robotaxis crashing or potentially violating traffic safety laws by driving in the wrong lane or into construction zones.

Electric vehicles, charging & batteries

Fisker has the attention of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration once again. The federal agency opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, this time to probe multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

Tesla isn’t done cutting jobs. CEO Elon Musk said in April that the company would lay off more than 10% of its 140,000-person workforce. We’ve seen several waves since then that suggest the cuts have gone beyond that initial target. There have been reports that Musk wanted to cut 20% of employees. The latest is 601 workers at Tesla facilities in California, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. 

By the way, remember when Musk axed the entire Supercharger team? Reporter Tim De Chant got an inside look into the Tesla Supercharger team, including that it was indeed profitable. Since his article was published, Musk has reportedly started hiring some of that team back. 

This week’s wheels

mercedes esprinter
Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is more than just a giant all-electric cargo van. Although as you can see in this photo, it is a big-un. I only had a few days behind the wheel, but it was enough to learn it maneuvered easily in traffic — in spite of its size. The van has quite a bit of tech packed inside and starts at $71,866. 

There is a bit too much to list, so here are just a few important bits. First up, the range from the 113-kilowatt hour battery (per the European WLTP cycle) is supposed to be 273 miles, which is considerably more than the 159-mile range on the Ford E-transit van.

The interior layout puts function first and the infotainment system clearly displays the information a commercial driver might need, and can be accessed by voice or the steering wheel. There are EV-specific features as well, including a navigation setting that calculates an optimized route, including charging stops in real time depending on the current traffic situation and topography of the route.

While the towing capacity is less than its diesel counterpart, there was plenty of upside to the EV van, notably its drivability. 

One note about the regenerative braking that took some getting used to. There are five selectable recuperation levels to choose from (D-, D, D+, D++ and ‘D Auto’), all of which can be adjusted with the paddles on either side of the steering wheel. D Auto is conceptually great. That setting automatically determines when to apply the brake based on the traffic situation and adjusts accordingly. I found that it was easy to use but would unexpectedly hit the brakes if a vehicle, far ahead of me, would come into my lane.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,
Transportation

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo

Kirsten Korosec
20 seconds ago

What a wild week for transportation news! It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation.

Tesla keeps cutting jobs and the feds probe Waymo
Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec
AI

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI

Aisha Malik
11 mins ago

Sony Music Group has sent letters to more than 700 tech companies and music streaming services to warn them not to use its music to train AI without explicit permission.…

Sony Music warns tech companies over ‘unauthorized’ use of its content to train AI
AI

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost

Rita Liao
17 mins ago

Winston Chi, Butter’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that “most parties, including our investors and us, are making money” from the exit.

GrubMarket buys Butter to give its food distribution tech an AI boost
Fintech

Bolt founder Ryan Beslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares

Christine Hall
23 mins ago

The investor lawsuit is related to Bolt securing a $30 million personal loan to Ryan Breslow, which was later defaulted on.

Bolt founder Ryan Beslow wants to settle an investor lawsuit by returning $37 million worth of shares
Enterprise

With the end of Workspace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise

Ron Miller
26 mins ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched an enterprise version of the prominent social network in 2015. It always seemed like a stretch for a company built on a consumer…

With the end of Workspace, it’s fair to wonder if Meta was ever serious about the enterprise
Social

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck

Ivan Mehta
43 mins ago

X, formerly Twitter, turned TweetDeck into X Pro and pushed it behind a paywall. But there is a new column-based social media tool in the town, and it’s from Instagram…

Meta Threads is testing pinned columns on the web, similar to the old TweetDeck
Apps

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android

Devin Coldewey
57 mins ago

As part of 2024’s Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is showing off some updates to Android that should be useful to folks with mobility or vision impairments. Project Gameface allows gamers…

Google expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android
Security

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data

Jagmeet Singh
1 hour ago

A hacker listed the data allegedly breached from Samco on a known cybercrime forum.

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data
Security

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 hour ago

A top European privacy watchdog is investigating following the recent breaches of Dell customers’ personal information, TechCrunch has learned.  Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) deputy commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to…

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server

Frederic Lardinois
1 hour ago

Ampere and Qualcomm aren’t the most obvious of partners. Both, after all, offer Arm-based chips for running data center servers (though Qualcomm’s largest market remains mobile). But as the two…

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server
AI

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Sarah Perez
1 hour ago

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company made its case to developers – and to some extent, consumers –  why its bets on AI are ahead of rivals. At the…

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
2 hours ago

TechCrunch Disrupt has always been the ultimate convergence point for all things startup and tech. In the bustling world of innovation, it serves as the “big top” tent, where entrepreneurs,…

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024
Startups

Khosla Ventures, Pear VC triple down on Honey Homes, a smart way to hire a handyman

Mary Ann Azevedo
2 hours ago

There’s apparently a lot of demand for an on-demand handyperson. Khosla Ventures and Pear VC have just tripled down on their investment in Honey Homes, which offers up a dedicated…

Khosla Ventures, Pear VC triple down on Honey Homes, a smart way to hire a handyman
Apps

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube

Aisha Malik
2 hours ago

TikTok is testing the ability for users to upload 60-minute videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday. The feature is available to a limited group of users in select…

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube
Privacy

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveillance more widespread

Haje Jan Kamps
3 hours ago

Flock Safety is a multibillion-dollar startup that’s got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company’s new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and using wireless 5G networks to…

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveillance more widespread
Startups

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate

Marina Temkin
3 hours ago

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. His family was involved in all types of real estate projects, from ground-up…

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate
Commerce

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once

Lauren Forristal
4 hours ago

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to…

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once
AI

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite

Ivan Mehta
4 hours ago

Google is launching a Gemini add-on for educational institutes through Google Workspace.

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite
AI

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data

Kate Park
4 hours ago

More money for the generative AI boom: Y Combinator-backed developer infrastructure startup Recall.ai announced Thursday it’s raised a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing its total raised to over $12M.…

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data
Enterprise

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

Engineers Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews were tired of using spreadsheets and screenshots to collab with teammates — so they launched a startup, Colab, to build a better way. The…

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding
Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta
4 hours ago

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will…

Reddit reintroduces its awards system
Enterprise

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

Sigma Computing, a startup building a range of data analytics and business intelligence tools, has raised $200 million in a fresh VC round.

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools
Government & Policy

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on

Natasha Lomas
5 hours ago

European Union enforcers of the bloc’s online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), said Thursday they’re closely monitoring disinformation campaigns on the Elon Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter)…

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on
Climate

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines

Rebecca Szkutak
5 hours ago

Wind is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but wind farms come with an environmental cost as wind turbines can…

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines
Fintech

Cannabis industry and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa

Christine Hall
6 hours ago

The key to taking on legacy players in the financial technology industry may be to go where they have not gone before. That’s what Chicago-based Aeropay is doing. The provider…

Cannabis industry and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa
Government & Policy

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns

Natasha Lomas
6 hours ago

Facebook and Instagram are under formal investigation in the European Union over child protection concerns, the Commission announced Thursday. The proceedings follow a raft of requests for information to parent…

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns
Climate

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries

Tim De Chant
7 hours ago

Bedrock Materials is developing a new type of sodium-ion battery, which promises to be dramatically cheaper than lithium-ion.

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries
Security

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Paul Sawers
7 hours ago

Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) company LogRhythm will be merging with Exabeam, a rival cybersecurity company backed by the likes…

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints

Natasha Lomas
13 hours ago

Consumer protection groups around the European Union have filed coordinated complaints against Temu, accusing the Chinese-owned, ultra low-cost e-commerce platform of a raft of breaches related to the bloc’s Digital…

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
19 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced