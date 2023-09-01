Kyle Vogt to discuss self-driving cars, AI, investing and more at TC Disrupt 2023

Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology?

We’re looking forward to discussing that and more with Kyle Vogt — CEO, CTO, president and co-founder of Cruise and co-founder of Twitch — when he joins us September 20 on the Disrupt Stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–20 in San Francisco.

In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways. As a serial founder, Vogt can speak to the awkward stages of growing a startup — being acquired and scaling.

We’re interested to hear more about Cruise’s robotaxi strategy. With the recent addition of Seattle and Washington, DC, the company is either mapping, testing or deploying its self-driving cars in 15 cities.

Building and deploying a technology as complex as driverless vehicles comes with many challenges. The latest cropped up last month when, following a crash, San Francisco regulators told Cruise to cut its robotaxi fleet by 50%. This occurred just one week after Cruise secured permits to expand its services across San Francisco 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We hope to hear Vogt’s thoughts on that development.

We’re also interested in Vogt’s insights as an investor, and he’s keen to discuss where he’s investing. According to Crunchbase, he’s made 38 investments (with six exits), including BetterBrand, ShareWell, X1 and Foxglove, to name just a few.

Don’t miss what’s sure to be a fascinating discussion with an iconic tech game-changer on the future of transportation and startup investing.

Kyle Vogt: Cruise co-founder, CEO, CTO and president

Kyle Vogt’s company, Cruise, is backed by heavy hitters like GM, Honda, Microsoft and Walmart. An engineer at heart, Vogt has more than a decade of experience designing and deploying large-scale distributed systems, infrastructure, and complex robots that serve hundreds of millions of users. Before Cruise, Vogt co-founded Twitch, which Amazon acquired for over $1 billion.

