Apple’s $129 Pencil Pro arrives with a squeeze sensor and Find My functionality

Shocking as it may seem, it’s been nearly a decade since the first Apple Pencil was announced, way back in 2015. The stylus hasn’t seen much in the way of updates since then. The most significant arrived in 2018, bringing magnetic charging to the line. Last year, meanwhile, saw the arrival of a less expensive model with fewer features and USB-C charging.

The device has been overdue for a major upgrade, so much so that the company made it the focal point of invites for Tuesday’s “Let Loose” event.

Now the line is getting a Pro model. A new sensor adds a squeeze function to the device, that lets users swap between brushes. A haptic sensor has been added as well, bringing tactile feedback to the product.

The new version of the Pencil also brings Find My to the line — a welcome addition to a device that is easily lost between couch cushions.

The Pencil Pro runs $129. It’s up for pre-order now and starts shipping next week.