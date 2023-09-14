Only 48 hours left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Time, as they say, is money. Well the money clock is ticking, and time is running out if you hope to shave some cheddar off the price of a pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Beat the clock: Buy your pass no later than Friday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and you can save up to $400.

You save on every pass level, and here’s what that actually looks like:

Founder: $750 vs. $1,175

vs. $1,175 General Admission: $850 vs. $1,250

vs. $1,250 Investor: $850 vs. $1,250

vs. $1,250 Non-Profit Pass: $195 vs. $275

vs. $275 Student Pass: $195 vs. $275

vs. $275 Expo+ Pass: $145 vs. $195

The price might be discounted, but you’ll receive the full experience your pass level offers. For starters, look at all the ways you can network at the show.

See what’s waiting for you at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The leading voices in tech and investment

We’ve been adding more speakers every week, and you won’t find a better cross-section of tech, startup and investment expertise anywhere else. Take a look at our most recent additions!

Network with the Startup Battlefield 200

Thousands of early-stage startups applied, and we spent months vetting them. The result? A singularly impressive group of startups ready to impact the world. Go see for yourself. You’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — our hand-picked cohort — exhibiting their tech on the expo floor. Get a jump on networking with them now and avoid the rush. Here’s the complete list — check them out, schedule a meeting, or ask for a demo at the show.

The Seven Industry Stages

We’ve packed seven stages with programming focused on the industries that matter most to the tech world today. It’s a rare opportunity to explore cross-sector collaborations under one roof. Check out some of the sessions on each stage below — you’ll find all the content on all the stages listed in the event agenda.

AI Stage

AI in the Cloud , with Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud).

, with Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud). Lights, Camera, Algorithm! Where AI Fits into Movies, Games and Creativity, with Tye Sheridan (Wonder Dynamics) and John Spitzer (Nvidia).

Fintech Stage

Making Money Move with Embedded Finance , with Peter Hazlehurst (Synctera), Laura Spiekerman (Alloy) and Amanda Swoverland (Unit).

, with Peter Hazlehurst (Synctera), Laura Spiekerman (Alloy) and Amanda Swoverland (Unit). Startup Banking in a Post-SVB World, with Immad Akhund (Mercury), Marc Cadieux (Silicon Valley Bank), Wendy Cai-Lee (Piermont Bank) and Melissa Smith (JPMorgan).

Hardware Stage

Empowering the Future , with Gill Pratt (Toyota Motor Corporation) and Marc Raibert (The AI Institute).

, with Gill Pratt (Toyota Motor Corporation) and Marc Raibert (The AI Institute). Getting a Leg Up, with Damion Shelton and Melonee Wise (Agility Robotics).

SaaS Stage

Certified SaaS , with Christina Cacioppo (Vanta) and Job van der Voort (Remote).

, with Christina Cacioppo (Vanta) and Job van der Voort (Remote). Scale at all Cost? with Jill Chase (CapitalG) and Guillermo Rauch (Vercel).

Security Stage

Ransom-where? The U.S. Cities Fighting Back Against Hackers , with Allan Liska (Recorded Future) and MK Palmore (Google Cloud).

, with Allan Liska (Recorded Future) and MK Palmore (Google Cloud). The Insecurity of Things, with Amit Serper (Sternum IOT).

Space Stage

The Future of Sending Human Beings into Space , with Laura Crabtree (Epsilon3), Jared Isaacman (Polaris), Dave Korsmeyer (NASA Ames Research Center) and Aaron Stein (War on the Rocks).

, with Laura Crabtree (Epsilon3), Jared Isaacman (Polaris), Dave Korsmeyer (NASA Ames Research Center) and Aaron Stein (War on the Rocks). AI and Warfare, with Rajeev Chand (Wing Venture Capital), Craig Martell (U.S. Department of Defense), Tara Murphy (Govini) and Torsten Reil (Helsing).

Sustainability Stage

Raising in a New Climate , with Po Bronson (IndieBio and SOSV), Arvind Gupta (Mayfield) and Libby Wayman (Breakthrough Energy Ventures).

, with Po Bronson (IndieBio and SOSV), Arvind Gupta (Mayfield) and Libby Wayman (Breakthrough Energy Ventures). Is Sustainable Fast Fashion Possible? with Jim Ajioka (Colorifix), Beth Esponnette (Unspun) and Julie Willoughby (Circ).

That’s just a small taste of what to expect. TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21. You have 48 hours left on the money clock. Buy your pass by Friday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.