OnePlus’ North American CEO is speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We’ve got one last addition to Thursday’s Hardware Stage, and it’s a good one. Robin Liu, OnePlus’ North American CEO, will round out the lineup. After a stint at Chinese TV manufacturer Skyworth, Liu joined OnePlus in 2018 to run the smartphone maker’s television and supply chain teams.

The executive spent two years heading up the company’s India sales team, before stepping into his current role in January of last year. That trio of roles gives Liu unique insight into the current consumer electronics landscape.

Currently the world’s second largest smartphone market, India has long been a big focus for OnePlus. Liu will also speak to the on-going supply chain constraints that have hamstrung global manufacturing.

After its 2013 founding, OnePlus managed a notoriously difficult feat, gaining a foothold in the traditionally carrier-controlled U.S. market. The smartphone maker quickly made a name for itself by building high quality Android handsets at a reasonable price point. We’ll discuss what makes the third-largest smartphone market unique, and broader issues around declining global smartphone sales.

It’s been an interesting few years for OnePlus. The company was folded into long time backer, the electronics giant, Oppo. It has also expanded its product offerings to include the budget Nord line, smart TVs and even a mechanical keyboard. OnePlus is also currently readying the release of its first foldable.

We’ve got a lot to discuss. I hope we’ll see you there.

