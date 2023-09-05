What’s next for Atlassian? Rajeev Rajan tells all (maybe) at TC Disrupt 2023

When a company’s known for pioneering the modern approach to SaaS marketing and monetization, how does it foster innovation to push boundaries and stay ahead of the pack?

We’re excited to address that topic — and many others — when Atlassian CTO, Rajeev Rajan joins us on the SaaS Stage, September 20, during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which takes place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

In the aptly named session “What’s Next for Atlassian?” we’ll chat with Rajan about the company’s progress on moving many of its customers to the cloud. The initiative’s been underway for the last few years. In March, Atlassian cut its workforce by 5% — a decision it attributed to an increased focus on cloud migration opportunities.

Another sign that the march to the cloud continues is the recent launch of Atlassian Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven “virtual teammate.” While the new features assist with tasks in company products Jira and Confluence, its capabilities will be available only in Atlassian’s cloud-based offerings — not its data center editions.

Not many companies have Atlassian’s reach and mindshare, especially with developers. Join us to learn more about how this software giant is modernizing its own infrastructure and moving its own products to the cloud — to stay one step ahead.

Rajeev Rajan: Atlassian CTO

Rajeev Rajan oversees Atlassian Engineering, IT, Security and Trust, and the Technical Program Management teams. As CTO, he is focused on cloud transformation and continuing to grow Atlassian into a world-class engineering organization.

Rajan previously acted as the vice president and head of engineering for Meta and spent over two decades at Microsoft, where he held a number of roles, including building and leading the team responsible for Office 365’s cloud infrastructure.

