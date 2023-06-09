Downsized? Get a free Expo Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

In what could be the understatement of the year, 2023 has not been kind to tech workers. Tens of thousands have been laid off, and while we can’t do much to change that reality, there is something we can do to help.

Apply for a free Expo+ Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We’re offering a free Expo+ Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place on September 19–21 in San Francisco, to anyone who’s been laid off — from any job, in any sector and from any country. As long as you’re not currently employed full-time or a current or part-time student, you’re eligible.

Please note: We have a limited number of tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once we run out, they’ll no longer be available.

Register for your free Expo+ Pass today to secure access to the show.

Networking with an Expo+ Pass at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The Expo+ Pass is good for all three days of the show. It may be our most limited pass type, but it provides access to invaluable networking opportunities.

The exhibition floor: Connect with our partner companies, including Shay CPA, Torc, ZenmuTech and more. Check out the hottest startups from Belgium in hub.brussels’ Startup Pavilion. Plus, meet the elite Startup Battlefield 200 companies — handpicked by Team TechCrunch. Chat them up, see who’s hiring and expand your network.

Partner breakouts and roundtables: Attend breakout sessions with partner companies, including the Aerospace Corporation, DealMaker, Helm.ai, Mayfield and Visa. Connect with other attendees in small group roundtable sessions with LatinX Startup Alliance, Mayfield and Otter.ai.

Relax and network: Annual and two-year TC+ subscribers can enjoy the TC+ Lounge for snacks and exclusive Q&As with top companies. Last year we heard from Reddit, Lux Capital, Felicis Ventures and more. Not a member? Subscribe now.

After-hours events: Keep your eyes peeled for late afternoon and evening events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city. More details coming soon!

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21. It’s where startups go to grow, and where you just might turn your layoff into a liftoff. So grab your free Expo+ Pass today, and come prepared to get your network mojo working with hundreds of great startups and our influential partners!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.