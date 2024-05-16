Security

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Comment

In this photo illustration, a woman's silhouette holds a smartphone with the Dell logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Image Credits: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images

A top European privacy watchdog is investigating following the recent breaches of Dell customers’ personal information, TechCrunch has learned. 

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) deputy commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to TechCrunch that the DPC has received “a breach notification on this matter” — referring to Dell — which is “currently under assessment.” Asked to elaborate, Doyle declined to comment further.

An unnamed Dell spokesperson also confirmed that the technology giant “notified regulators and will continue to work with them as appropriate,” when reached for comment by TechCrunch.

Last week, Dell alerted customers via email that it had experienced a data breach. The theft, the company wrote, included customer names, physical addresses and Dell order information. Some of the stolen data included personal information of Dell customers in the European Union.Despite the theft of customers’ physical addresses, Dell told customers that it believed “there is not a significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved.”

On Tuesday, TechCrunch exclusively reported that the same threat actor who claimed last week’s data breach had taken more customer data from a different Dell portal. The data from this second breach includes Dell customer names, phone numbers and email addresses, according to the threat actor, as well as a review of a sample of the scraped data seen by TechCrunch. 

In both cases, the threat actor — who goes by Menelik — said he was able to find flaws in two different Dell portals and scrape customer data. 

In the last few years, Ireland’s data protection watchdog has been the most active privacy regulator in Europe, given that many big tech companies have their European headquarters in Ireland, including Dell. The DPC has enforced the pan-EU data protection and privacy regulation, known as GDPR, against several companies, including TikTok, which was fined $379 million for mishandling children’s data, and Meta, which was fined $1.3 billion for breaching regulations on transferring users’ personal data to the United States. 

Companies can be fined up to 4% of their annual global turnover for violations of GDPR.

Contact Us

Do you know more about this Dell hack? Or similar data breaches? From a non-work device, you can contact Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai securely on Signal at +1 917 257 1382, or via Telegram, Keybase and Wire @lorenzofb, or email. You also can contact TechCrunch via SecureDrop.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , , , , , ,
Apps

Google’s expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android

Devin Coldewey
3 mins ago

As part of 2024’s Accessibility Awareness Day, Google is showing off some updates to Android that should be useful to folks with mobility or vision impairments. Project Gameface allows gamers…

Google’s expands hands-free and eyes-free interfaces on Android
Security

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data

Jagmeet Singh
11 mins ago

A hacker listed the data allegedly breached from Samco on a known cybercrime forum.

Hacker claims theft of India’s Samco account data
Security

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
33 mins ago

A top European privacy watchdog is investigating following the recent breaches of Dell customers’ personal information, TechCrunch has learned.  Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) deputy commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to…

Ireland privacy watchdog confirms Dell data breach investigation
Image Credits: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server

Frederic Lardinois
35 mins ago

Ampere and Qualcomm aren’t the most obvious of partners. Both, after all, offer Arm-based chips for running data center servers (though Qualcomm’s largest market remains mobile). But as the two…

Ampere teams up with Qualcomm to launch an Arm-based AI server
AI

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Sarah Perez
35 mins ago

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company made its case to developers – and to some extent, consumers –  why its bets on AI are ahead of rivals. At the…

Google I/O was an AI evolution, not a revolution

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024

TechCrunch Events
36 mins ago

TechCrunch Disrupt has always been the ultimate convergence point for all things startup and tech. In the bustling world of innovation, it serves as the “big top” tent, where entrepreneurs,…

Meet the Magnificent Six: A tour of the stages at Disrupt 2024
Startups

Khosla Ventures, Pear VC triple down on Honey Homes, a smart way to hire a handyman

Mary Ann Azevedo
1 hour ago

There’s apparently a lot of demand for an on-demand handyperson. Khosla Ventures and Pear VC have just tripled down on their investment in Honey Homes, which offers up a dedicated…

Khosla Ventures, Pear VC triple down on Honey Homes, a smart way to hire a handyman
Apps

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube

Aisha Malik
1 hour ago

TikTok is testing the ability for users to upload 60-minute videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday. The feature is available to a limited group of users in select…

TikTok tests 60-minute video uploads as it continues to take on YouTube
Privacy

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveillance more widespread

Haje Jan Kamps
2 hours ago

Flock Safety is a multibillion-dollar startup that’s got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company’s new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and using wireless 5G networks to…

Flock Safety’s solar-powered cameras could make surveillance more widespread
Startups

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate

Marina Temkin
2 hours ago

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. His family was involved in all types of real estate projects, from ground-up…

Agora raises $34M Series B to keep building the Carta for real estate
Commerce

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once

Lauren Forristal
3 hours ago

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to…

Poshmark’s ‘Promoted Closet’ tool lets sellers boost all their listings at once
AI

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite

Ivan Mehta
3 hours ago

Google is launching a Gemini add-on for educational institutes through Google Workspace.

Google adds Gemini to its Education suite
AI

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data

Kate Park
3 hours ago

More money for the generative AI boom: Y Combinator-backed developer infrastructure startup Recall.ai announced Thursday it’s raised a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing its total raised to over $12M.…

YC-backed Recall.ai gets $10M Series A to help companies use virtual meeting data
Enterprise

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding

Kyle Wiggers
3 hours ago

Engineers Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews were tired of using spreadsheets and screenshots to collab with teammates — so they launched a startup, Colab, to build a better way. The…

Colab’s collaborative tools for engineers line up $21M in new funding
Apps

Reddit reintroduces its awards system

Ivan Mehta
3 hours ago

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is reintroducing its awards system after shutting down the program last year. The company said that most of the mechanisms related to awards will…

Reddit reintroduces its awards system
Enterprise

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

Sigma Computing, a startup building a range of data analytics and business intelligence tools, has raised $200 million in a fresh VC round.

Sigma is building a suite of collaborative data analytics tools
Government & Policy

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on

Natasha Lomas
4 hours ago

European Union enforcers of the bloc’s online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), said Thursday they’re closely monitoring disinformation campaigns on the Elon Musk-owned social network X (formerly Twitter)…

EU ‘closely’ monitoring X in wake of Fico shooting as DSA disinfo probe rumbles on
Climate

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines

Rebecca Szkutak
4 hours ago

Wind is the largest source of renewable energy in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but wind farms come with an environmental cost as wind turbines can…

Spoor uses AI to save birds from wind turbines
Fintech

Cannabis industry and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa

Christine Hall
5 hours ago

The key to taking on legacy players in the financial technology industry may be to go where they have not gone before. That’s what Chicago-based Aeropay is doing. The provider…

Cannabis industry and gaming payments startup Aeropay is now offering an alternative to Mastercard and Visa
Government & Policy

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns

Natasha Lomas
6 hours ago

Facebook and Instagram are under formal investigation in the European Union over child protection concerns, the Commission announced Thursday. The proceedings follow a raft of requests for information to parent…

EU opens child safety probes of Facebook and Instagram, citing addictive design concerns
Climate

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries

Tim De Chant
6 hours ago

Bedrock Materials is developing a new type of sodium-ion battery, which promises to be dramatically cheaper than lithium-ion.

Forget EVs: Why Bedrock Materials is targeting gas-powered cars for its first sodium-ion batteries
Security

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Paul Sawers
6 hours ago

Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) company LogRhythm will be merging with Exabeam, a rival cybersecurity company backed by the likes…

Thoma Bravo’s LogRhythm merges with Exabeam in more cybersecurity consolidation

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints

Natasha Lomas
12 hours ago

Consumer protection groups around the European Union have filed coordinated complaints against Temu, accusing the Chinese-owned ultra low-cost e-commerce platform of a raft of breaches related to the bloc’s Digital…

Temu accused of breaching EU’s DSA in bundle of consumer complaints
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
18 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
Government & Policy

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs

Devin Coldewey
20 hours ago

The AI industry moves faster than the rest of the technology sector, which means it outpaces the federal government by several orders of magnitude.

Senate study proposes ‘at least’ $32B yearly for AI programs
Security

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
20 hours ago

The FBI along with a coalition of international law enforcement agencies seized the notorious cybercrime forum BreachForums on Wednesday.  For years, BreachForums has been a popular English-language forum for hackers…

FBI seizes hacking forum BreachForums — again
Media & Entertainment

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server

Lauren Forristal
21 hours ago

The announcement signifies a significant shake-up in the streaming giant’s advertising approach.

Netflix to take on Google and Amazon by building its own ad server
Enterprise

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads

Ron Miller
21 hours ago

It’s tough to say that a $100 billion business finds itself at a critical juncture, but that’s the case with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon, and the…

Matt Garman taking over as CEO with AWS at crossroads
AI

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator

Kyle Wiggers
21 hours ago

Back in February, Google paused its AI-powered chatbot Gemini’s ability to generate images of people after users complained of historical inaccuracies. Told to depict “a Roman legion,” for example, Gemini would show…

Google still hasn’t fixed Gemini’s biased image generator
Privacy

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn

Natasha Lomas
23 hours ago

A feature Google demoed at its I/O confab yesterday, using its generative AI technology to scan voice calls in real time for conversational patterns associated with financial scams, has sent…

Google’s call-scanning AI could dial up censorship by default, privacy experts warn