Trump discussed forming “impenetrable” cyber security unit with Russia

In a series of tweets on Sunday, U.S. President Trump recapped his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Apparently, the two world leaders discussed collaborating on cybersecurity together.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

The tweet is a bit curious, considering that Russia is being investigated for its role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Trump administration has come under fire for its various Russian ties, but instead of distancing himself, it looks like Trump wants the U.S. and Russia to work closely together. What exactly an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit” is supposed to look like remains unclear, but if the Russians are a part of it, they obviously won’t have to make any efforts to penetrate it.

The idea was quickly condemned on both sides of the political aisle, with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham griping on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” that it’s “not the dumbest idea I have ever heard, but it’s pretty close.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio also took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of the proposed unit.

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 9, 2017

Trump also said he “strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it.” The U.S. intelligence community believes it has proof that Putin is lying.

The meeting between Trump and Putin took place at the G20 summit in Germany, where the leaders of the world’s superpowers met to discuss a better future.

