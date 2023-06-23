Students: Disrupt offers affordable passes and big benefits

If you’re a student hell-bent on making your mark in the startup world, then you must go to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco. Even better for budget-strapped students — it’s an affordable stop on your path to building your startup empire.

Why buy now? Prices increase in August — which will be here before you know it — so buy your student pass today for just $195.

Here are just some of the ways student founders can advance their startup aspirations at Disrupt. You have three full days of opportunity knocking, so go and open those doors.

Supercharge your networking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Whether you’re looking for a cool internship, a post-grad gig or the perfect co-founder, an extensive, robust network is essential for startup success. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to connect with knowledgeable, influential people across the startup ecosystem. Start with the Disrupt event app — it’s a great tool for connecting with attendees and scheduling meetings.

Based on the info you input when you register, our event app searches the attendees list and recommends suitable connections. Use the app to send invitations to schedule quick 1:1 meetings with people who align with your goals. You’ll be able to access the list before the show even starts. Line up meetings and RSVPs in advance and get a jump-start on expanding your network.

Pack your enthusiasm and conversational skills to take advantage of these organic opportunities to meet, greet and make startup magic.

Enhance your trip to San Francisco at After-Hours Events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city.

Meet like-minded travelers in the many engaging workshops, discussions, meetups and Q&A sessions in the expo.

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge, where TC+ annual subscribers can network and chat with our writers and other special guests. Not a member? Subscribe here.

Don’t miss the exhibition floor! Connect with our partner companies, including Shay CPA, Torc, ZenmuTech and more. Check out the hottest startups from Belgium in hub.brussels’ Startup Pavilion. Plus, meet the elite Startup Battlefield 200 companies — handpicked by Team TechCrunch. Chat them up, see their game-changing technology and expand your network.

Learn from icons and experts at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

First, take a look at just some of the speakers — leading tech and investment experts, founders and CEOs — you’ll hear at Disrupt. Folks like Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), Parisa Tabriz (Google) and Michelle Zatlyn (Cloudflare) to name a few.

This year, in addition to the Disrupt Stage and the Builder Stage, we’re filling six stages with salon-like programs that focus on the industries that matter most to the tech world today: the AI Stage, the Fintech Stage, the Hardware Stage, the SaaS Stage, the Security Stage and the Sustainability Stage.

Don’t miss the 10 roundtable discussions and the 10 breakout sessions — some of the most popular events at Disrupt. Roundtables are smaller, 30-minute interactive conversations while breakouts are longer and include a 20-minute Q&A session. They’re all expert-led topics designed to provide deeper understanding and help you build a better business.

Whew, that’s a whole lotta opportunity, and it’s all waiting for you at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Buy your $195 student pass today, and then come supercharge your startup dream. We can’t wait to see you in San Francisco!

