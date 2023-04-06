Discover the SaaS Stage at Disrupt 2023

TechCrunch Disrupt, the premier event for startup investors and founders, is coming back September 19–21, 2023 — and we’ve mixed up the format.

This year, we’re rethinking TC Sessions, the stand-alone industry events series, and merging them into the big annual tech event — which will once again be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Disrupt will have six industry tracks, each with its own stage, including AI, fintech, hardware, SaaS, security and sustainability. On the SaaS stage, we’ll feature fireside chats and panels with some of the biggest names in the industry (and we’ll announce the first round of speakers soon).

While the term “software as a service” has been around for almost 20 years, the SaaS industry is now changing faster than it ever has, and the number of startups joining the fray is seemingly growing every year. The concept has changed the way consumers and — maybe even more importantly — businesses interact with their software tools and customers. It gave rise to the idea of continuous integration and delivery, now that you don’t have to ship shrink-wrap boxes with updates. And (in the context of a startup conference) it fundamentally changed how businesses think about acquiring customers, with today’s focus being squarely on product-led growth.

At Disrupt, we will look at the current state of the industry, but most important, we’ll look toward what’s next. We’ll talk about what it takes to build a successful SaaS startup in 2023 and how to get funding, for example. We’ll also look at how you can build AI tools into your SaaS product, how some of the larger players think about acquisitions in the current financial climate and — thinking ahead — how quantum computing startups will be able to leverage SaaS for their platforms.

