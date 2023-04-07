New at Disrupt, the AI Stage

We’re pleased to announce that Disrupt, TechCrunch’s annual flagship conference, will feature a new stage this year: the AI Stage.

The AI Stage will feature experts from across the AI landscape, including ethicists, entrepreneurs and investors enmeshed in developments around AI and machine learning technologies. Their areas of expertise touch on generative AI, but also copyright issues as they concern AI, like whether training AI systems on copyrighted material might be considered fair use.

The AI Stage will play host to several timely panels, ranging from panels covering startups in the AI space to diversity in AI and how AI startups can make a compelling pitch deck for VCs.

There’s plenty to discuss. This year, generative AI has dominated — and continues to dominate — the conversation, what with the release of text-generating AI systems like OpenAI’s GPT-4. As the tech enters the mainstream, each new day brings a new lawsuit — which the experts on the AI Stage will break down in detail.

Among other topics, the AI Stage will cover art-generating AI and the many controversies surrounding it, as well as its applicability to fields ranging from marketing to journalism. It’ll also touch on automation, including how AI is being used to streamline workflows that were previously done by human workers.

