Announcing the Security Stage agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt

The Security Stage Agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Signal and the Future of Encrypted Messaging

with Meredith Whittaker (Signal)

Signal is one of the most popular end-to-end encrypted messaging apps today. We’ll chat with Meredith Whittaker, Signal president and esteemed AI expert, to talk about the work that goes into sustaining a security startup, the dangers of data collection, and Signal’s efforts to resist governments working to weaken encryption; plus, an AI reality check.

The Spyware Industry is Out of Control. Now What?

with Marietje Schaake (Stanford University) and John Scott-Railton (The Citizen Lab, University of Toronto)

For more than 10 years, researchers at organizations like The Citizen Lab and Amnesty International have exposed countless examples of governments all over the world using spyware made by Western companies to hack activists, journalists and dissidents. First there was Hacking Team and FinFisher, and now it’s NSO Group and a handful more. Can this industry operate legally and ethically? If not, what can we do to counter these abuses?

What it Takes to Keep Billions of Internet Users Safe

with Parisa Tabriz (Google)

Parisa Tabriz started as a hacker; now she’s known as Google’s “security princess,” tasked with protecting the data of billions of users around the world. Tabriz, who oversees Chrome browser security and Google’s security research team Project Zero, knows all there is to know about the complex world of web security. We’ll discuss what goes into keeping billions of users safe and how startups can be better prepared for the threats of tomorrow.

Exploring the Insecurity of Things

with Amit Serper (Sternum)

Smart home tech and internet-connected devices are all the rage, but security flaws plague the hardware space. Amit Serper, director of security research at Sternum IoT, is a skilled hacker with a track record of finding vulnerabilities and understanding what causes them. Join us for a crash course on what can — and does — go wrong, and how to do security right.

Ransom-where? The U.S. Cities Fighting Back Against Hackers

with Heather Adkins (Google) and Allan Liska (Recorded Future)

Local governments are under siege by ransomware: More than 200 local governments, schools and hospitals were targeted by ransomware in 2022, costing the U.S. public sector hundreds of millions of dollars in downtime and damages. We’ll discuss how local governments and startups alike can fight back against the growing ransomware threat.

What We Can Learn from Cybersecurity Trash Fires

with Lesley Carhart (Dragos), Sherrod DeGrippo (Microsoft) and Rachel Tobac (SocialProof Security)

Hacks happen every day, and they can be highly embarrassing. But it’s the response, handling and aftermath that few ever forget and what can turn a cyber incident into a cyber disaster. You’ll hear from three of the sharpest hackers and security researchers in their fields about cybersecurity horror stories, with advice and guidance on how founders and startups can avoid making the same mistakes.

The Crypto World’s Cybersecurity Is a Disaster. How Can It Be Fixed?

with Marcus Carey (ReliaQuest), Jessy Irwin (Amulet) and Stephen Tong (Zellic)

In the last couple of years, hackers have stolen more than $4 billion in cryptocurrency from a seemingly endless list of web3 and blockchain projects. Is the crypto world inherently insecure or is it still in its early years? In this panel we will delve into what makes web3 more vulnerable to attacks than other tech sectors and how it can be improved.

