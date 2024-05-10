Social

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls

Sarah Perez

Comment

blue sky with white clouds
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Bluesky is now allowing users to personalize their main Discover feeds. The social network is rolling out an updated version of its app that lets users offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so they can better customize it using “Show more like this” and “Show less like this” buttons in a post’s menu to choose which content the algorithm surfaces.

The change will help Bluesky users create a timeline that takes into consideration their own preferences, not what the company thinks they should see. The feature is somewhat similar to X (formerly Twitter), which lets users click on a “Not interested in this post” option within its own For You feed.

The new feature joins an already robust set of controls for configuring your Bluesky experience.

Unlike centralized social media platforms, Bluesky lets users roll their own custom feeds that others can subscribe to. These feeds may have different themes or algorithms than Bluesky’s own Discover feed, which gives you more ways to find interesting content across the network.

On top of this, the social network lets you subscribe to multiple moderation services so you can decide which sort of posts you want to see and what you’d rather stay hidden. Users can also create and run their own independent moderation services using Bluesky’s tool, Ozone.

By putting controls like this in the hands of its users, Bluesky is trying to create a platform whose policies and rules are not decided by a handful of executives at the top, but one in which users can craft their own experience. Unfortunately, the decentralized alternative to Twitter/X has struggled in the past with where the line should be in terms of what users should moderate and when it needs to step in.

In its early days, Bluesky repeatedly faced criticism over its mishandling of moderation challenges, like allowing usernames with racial slurs to slip through its filters.

In addition, when Bluesky responded to demand for moderation, it lost the support of its early backer, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. In a recent interview, Dorsey explained why he stepped down from the board, saying when Bluesky started kicking people off the service, he felt the company was repeating Twitter’s mistakes.

“This is not a protocol that’s truly decentralized. It’s another app,” he said of the decision.

Despite Dorsey’s concerns, Bluesky has continued to put more tools into the hands of users, whether it’s for designing your own feeds, algorithms and moderation services, or now, customizing the discovery feed.

Meanwhile, though Bluesky’s app remains the largest server running its decentralized AT Protocol, the company recently pointed to other efforts underway to build out a broader network, including the blogging platform whtwnd.com, also built on the AT Protocol (or atproto for short).

To date, Bluesky has grown to roughly 5.6 million users. The company recently said other big changes are on the way, including support for video, DMs, better custom feeds and anti-harassment features, OAuth and more.

More TechCrunch

Tags

,
Security

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
46 mins ago

The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell’s…

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out
Social

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls

Sarah Perez
1 hour ago

The social network has announced an updated version of its app that lets you offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so you can better customize it.

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch
Apps

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July

Aisha Malik
3 hours ago

Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in July, the company announced at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the company plans to…

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July
Hardware

Oura launches two new heart health features

Aisha Malik
3 hours ago

Smart ring maker Oura is launching two new features focused on heart health, the company announced on Friday. The first claims to help users get an idea of their cardiovascular…

Oura launches two new heart health features
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn

Kyle Wiggers
3 hours ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh
4 hours ago

Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful
Transportation

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe

Sean O'Kane
4 hours ago

The U.S.’ NHTSA has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, spurred by multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe
AI

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers

Paul Sawers
5 hours ago

CoreWeave has formally opened an office in London that will serve as its European headquarters and home to two new data centers.

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers
Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park
18 hours ago

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 
Startups

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse

Mary Ann Azevedo
20 hours ago

A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
20 hours ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
Apps

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others

Sarah Perez
21 hours ago

The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others
Apps

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’

Aisha Malik
23 hours ago

WhatsApp is updating its mobile apps for a fresh and more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode,” the company announced on Thursday. The messaging app says…

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’
Apps

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily

Ivan Mehta
23 hours ago

Plinky lets you solve the problem of saving and organizing links from anywhere with a focus on simplicity and customization.

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
24 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Venture

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching

Marina Temkin
24 hours ago

For cancer patients, medicines administered in clinical trials can help save or extend lives. But despite thousands of trials in the United States each year, only 3% to 5% of…

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching
Transportation

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans

Kirsten Korosec
24 hours ago

Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! Tap, tap.…

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans
AI

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract

Sarah Perez
24 hours ago

The newly announced “Public Content Policy” will now join Reddit’s existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit’s data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and…

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract
Venture

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed

Rebecca Szkutak
1 day ago

Eva Ho plans to step away from her position as general partner at Fika Ventures, the Los Angeles-based seed firm she co-founded in 2016. Fika told LPs of Ho’s intention…

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed
AI

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

In a post on Werner Vogels’ personal blog, he details Distill, an open-source app he built to transcribe and summarize conference calls.

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason
AI

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is

Ingrid Lunden
1 day ago

Paris-based Mistral AI, a startup working on open source large language models — the building block for generative AI services — has been raising money at a $6 billion valuation,…

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
1 day ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Apps

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

Dating apps and other social friend-finders are being put on notice: Dating app giant Bumble is looking to make more acquisitions.

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth
Startups

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool

Ron Miller
1 day ago

When Class founder Michael Chasen was in college, he and a buddy came up with the idea for Blackboard, an online classroom organizational tool. His original company was acquired for…

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool
Startups

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US

Manish Singh
1 day ago

Groww, an Indian investment app, has become one of the first startups from the country to shift its domicile back home.

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US
Security

Dell discloses data breach of customers’ physical addresses

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 day ago

Technology giant Dell notified customers on Thursday that it experienced a data breach involving customers’ names and physical addresses. In an email seen by TechCrunch and shared by several people…

Dell discloses data breach of customers’ physical addresses

Featured Article

Fairgen ‘boosts’ survey results using synthetic data and AI-generated responses

The Israeli startup has raised $5.5M for its platform that uses “statistical AI” to generate synthetic data that it says is as good as the real thing.

Paul Sawers
1 day ago
Fairgen ‘boosts’ survey results using synthetic data and AI-generated responses
Hardware

Rowing startup Hydrow acquires a majority stake in Speede Fitness as their CEO steps down

Lauren Forristal
1 day ago

Hydrow, the at-home rowing machine maker, announced Thursday that it has acquired a majority stake in Speede Fitness, the company behind the AI-enabled strength training machine. The rowing startup also…

Rowing startup Hydrow acquires a majority stake in Speede Fitness as their CEO steps down
AI

Retell AI lets companies build ‘voice agents’ to answer phone calls

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

Call centers are embracing automation. There’s debate as to whether that’s a good thing, but it’s happening — and quite possibly accelerating. According to research firm TechSci Research, the global…

Retell AI lets companies build ‘voice agents’ to answer phone calls
Apps

TikTok will automatically label AI-generated content created on platforms like DALL·E 3

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

TikTok is starting to automatically label AI-generated content that was made on other platforms, the company announced on Thursday. With this change, if a creator posts content on TikTok that…

TikTok will automatically label AI-generated content created on platforms like DALL·E 3