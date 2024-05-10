Startups

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts

Aria Alamalhodaei

Comment

Carbon fiber composite product for motor sport and automotive racing
Image Credits: PragasitLalao / Getty Images

Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack also participated.

The breakneck pace is more than a subtle indication that investors’ appetite for tech-focused solutions to the woes of the American industrial base is not going down. But Layup was likely able to close a large funding round so quickly at least in part because the founders themselves have deep experience with the issues that plague domestic manufacturing.

Layup was founded by Zack Eakin, Hanno Kappen and Elisa Suarez; the trio met while working at The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s idiosyncratic effort to transform transportation using tunnels. Kappen went on to work at robotic pizzeria Stellar Pizza while Suarez had stints at Rivian and renewable energy company Heliogen. 

Eakin, Layup’s CEO, moved to Anduril in 2021 as director of mechanical engineering. He headed up the mechanical design of the company’s suite of flying drone products, including Roadrunner, which was just “a Palmer [Luckey] idea when I started,” he said in a recent interview. 

Eakin would still be with Anduril, he says, if not for the idea to found Layup. “It was born out of a need that we had at Anduril — a need that the world has that became poignant during my time there,” he said.

Most areas of manufacturing have changed over the course of Eakin’s career, except composites, he said. Companies like Protolabs, Xometry and Fictiv have innovated processes like CNC-machining, sheet metal cutting and injection molding. These companies (and many others) have developed a frictionless, almost Amazon-like experience to getting hardware manufactured rapidly, and that’s left a permanent mark on the industry. 

But there’s been no equivalent innovation in composite parts manufacturing. There are a few reasons for this, Eakin said. The first is that existing composites manufacturers aren’t well leveraged to develop the software tools required to do it well; the other is that composites are more artisanal and less easily automatable in certain steps of the process. So bringing the number of humans in the manufacturing loop close to zero is inherently more tricky. 

Roadrunner is a good example: It has a lot of composite components, but getting those components is time-consuming and expensive. It’s normal for an engineer to have to wait up to two weeks to get a quote back from a manufacturer (as opposed to 10 minutes with a service like Protolabs); after cutting the supplier a purchase order, the wait extends to maybe a week or two for a small and simple part, to up to four or five months for something more complicated or large.

Instead, Layup aims to return small parts in three days, and for larger components, the company targets two weeks — all at a lower cost to the customer. “I think we can be 10 times faster, and on the tooling and upfront costs, we can be half the cost of what you would typically pay today,” Eakin estimated.

In general, Eakin did not seem too concerned with the competition; many of the top composites companies are owned by PE firms, and those firms tend to focus on landing larger long-term contracts rather than faster-turnaround development programs, he said. 

“I believe that the long-term, high-value contracts of tomorrow are in development today,” he said. “If you work with people in development, and you understand their needs, and you can deliver quality parts for them, you will provide a better service and put yourself in a better position to get those contracts by focusing on the thing that may make less sense in a boardroom, which is focusing on development and speed.” 

The bulk of the work ahead for the company, and where it will most strongly be able to differentiate itself, is in the software domain, though it will likely be a few years until Layup can accept any CAD model from customers and deliver a part in a matter of days. But that doesn’t mean the company isn’t moving fast: With the new funding, Layup aims to have a factory online making parts for customers by the end of the third quarter of this year. 

That means the $9 million will primarily go to capital expenditures like a bigger building and more equipment, as well as hiring on both the software side and for factory floor technicians. 

There’s been a lot of talk — often frantic — from Silicon Valley about the many woes facing the U.S. industrial base, including an aging workforce and an over-reliance on tribal knowledge. But Eakin said what really motivates him is thinking of all the engineering students who are itching to build but face high barriers to entry due to outdated processes. Layup is looking to change that.

“The idea of being able to provide that to young students so that they can realize the things that they want to build — that’s the thing that actually makes me excited about what we’re doing. That’s the thing that I think has happened to all these other areas of manufacturing and composites has been left behind. Whether or not we’re fixing a supply chain, aging demographics, that’s cool. We’ll do that too. That’s great. The thing that makes me stoked is the ability to bring good composite parts and making that available to all people.”

More TechCrunch

Tags

,
Startups

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain

Haje Jan Kamps
31 mins ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Look,…

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain
Startups

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts

Aria Alamalhodaei
31 mins ago

Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack…

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts
Image Credits: PragasitLalao / Getty Images
AI

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits

Kyle Wiggers
55 mins ago

AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems — in certain circumstances, at least.  Announced in a post on the company’s official…

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits
Transportation

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker

Rebecca Bellan
57 mins ago

Zeekr’s market hype is noteworthy and may indicate that investors see value in the high-quality, low-price offerings of Chinese automakers.

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker
Market Analysis

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point

Rebecca Szkutak
1 hour ago

Venture capital has been hit hard by souring macroeconomic conditions over the past few years and it’s not yet clear how the market downturn affected VC fund performance. But recent…

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point
Security

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
3 hours ago

The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell’s…

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out
Social

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls

Sarah Perez
4 hours ago

The social network has announced an updated version of its app that lets you offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so you can better customize it.

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls
Apps

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July

Aisha Malik
5 hours ago

Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in July, the company announced at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the company plans to…

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July
Hardware

Oura launches two new heart health features

Aisha Malik
6 hours ago

Smart ring maker Oura is launching two new features focused on heart health, the company announced on Friday. The first claims to help users get an idea of their cardiovascular…

Oura launches two new heart health features
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn

Kyle Wiggers
6 hours ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh
6 hours ago

Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful
Transportation

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe

Sean O'Kane
6 hours ago

The U.S.’ NHTSA has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, spurred by multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe
AI

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago

CoreWeave has formally opened an office in London that will serve as its European headquarters and home to two new data centers.

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers
Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park
21 hours ago

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 
Startups

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse

Mary Ann Azevedo
23 hours ago

A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
23 hours ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
Apps

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others

Sarah Perez
24 hours ago

The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others
Apps

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

WhatsApp is updating its mobile apps for a fresh and more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode,” the company announced on Thursday. The messaging app says…

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’
Apps

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily

Ivan Mehta
1 day ago

Plinky lets you solve the problem of saving and organizing links from anywhere with a focus on simplicity and customization.

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
1 day ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Venture

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching

Marina Temkin
1 day ago

For cancer patients, medicines administered in clinical trials can help save or extend lives. But despite thousands of trials in the United States each year, only 3% to 5% of…

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching
Transportation

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans

Kirsten Korosec
1 day ago

Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! Tap, tap.…

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans
AI

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

The newly announced “Public Content Policy” will now join Reddit’s existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit’s data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and…

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract
Venture

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed

Rebecca Szkutak
1 day ago

Eva Ho plans to step away from her position as general partner at Fika Ventures, the Los Angeles-based seed firm she co-founded in 2016. Fika told LPs of Ho’s intention…

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed
AI

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

In a post on Werner Vogels’ personal blog, he details Distill, an open-source app he built to transcribe and summarize conference calls.

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason
AI

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is

Ingrid Lunden
1 day ago

Paris-based Mistral AI, a startup working on open source large language models — the building block for generative AI services — has been raising money at a $6 billion valuation,…

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
1 day ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Apps

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

Dating apps and other social friend-finders are being put on notice: Dating app giant Bumble is looking to make more acquisitions.

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth
Startups

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool

Ron Miller
1 day ago

When Class founder Michael Chasen was in college, he and a buddy came up with the idea for Blackboard, an online classroom organizational tool. His original company was acquired for…

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool
Startups

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US

Manish Singh
1 day ago

Groww, an Indian investment app, has become one of the first startups from the country to shift its domicile back home.

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US