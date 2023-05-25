DeepMind’s CEO will discuss research, Google and more on Disrupt’s AI Stage

Artificial intelligence captures headlines on an almost a daily basis — and for good reason. The technology will have a profound effect on just about every aspect of life for billions of people around the world. Over the past year, we’ve watched as two giants — Google-owned DeepMind and Microsoft-backed OpenAI — fight for dominance in a battle of the AI colossi.

Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO of DeepMind, will join us for a fireside chat on the AI Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which takes place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

We’re eager to get Hassabis’ take on Google’s recent consolidation of its AI research divisions, merging the teams at DeepMind and Google Brain into a new unit, Google DeepMind. We’re curious about the rationale behind the decision and whether it will change the nature of AI research at Google.

It’s also no secret that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has had Google playing catch-up for the past year — an unfamiliar position for the leader in AI research. What role might DeepMind play in turning that around?

In 2021, Hassabis founded Isomorphic Labs, a digital biology company that uses AI for drug discovery. It’s been fairly quiet since it launched, and we’d love to hear about its progress.

A chess and programming prodigy, Demis Hassabis is a computer scientist, neuroscientist and video game designer. In 2010, he founded DeepMind, now part of Alphabet, which continues to produce breakthroughs like AlphaFold in 2020 — a solution to the 50-year grand challenge of protein folding.

Hassabis graduated from Cambridge University and earned a PhD in cognitive neuroscience at University College London. He is a fellow of the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering, and he received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to science and technology.

