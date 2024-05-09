Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park

Comment

Semiconductor and circuit board with data flowing.
Image Credits: Getty Images

DEEPX is a South Korean on-device AI chip (NPU, or neural processing unit) startup that makes hardware and software for various AI applications in electronic devices. The company announced this week that it has raised $80 million (KRW 108.5 billion) in a Series C round at a valuation of $529 million (KRW 723 billion), which has surged more than eight times from its Series B funding, about $15 million, in 2021. 

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products — DX-V1, DX-V3, DX-M1 and DX-H1 — in late 2024 for global distribution. The startup will also use the new capital to expedite developing and launching its next generation of large language model (LLM) on-device solutions. 

DEEPX was founded in 2018 by CEO Lokwon Kim, who previously worked at Apple, Cisco Systems, the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center and Broadcom. 

The market size of global edge AI, also called on-device AI, is projected to reach $107.47 billion by 2029, up from $11.98 billion in 2021, according to a recent report. “The on-device AI market, excluding edge servers, requires AI capabilities to be implemented, bypassing servers or the cloud,” Kim told TechCrunch. “The [on-device AI market] is expanding due to computer vision capabilities like facial and voice recognition, smart mobility, robotics, the internet of things and physical security systems.” 

Kim said that if its mass production begins this year, potential customers such as end-product manufacturers will be able to commercialize their products with DEEPX’s AI chips in 2025. 

DEEPX, which has around 65 employees, is not the only company that has developed AI chip solutions. The Korean outfit competes with Hailo, which landed a $120 million funding round last month; SiMa.ai, which closed on $70 million, also in April; and Axelera, a Belgium-based AI chip startup that secured $27 million in 2022. 

Kim said that his company’s differentiators include cost efficiency, energy consumption efficiency and All-in-4 AI Total Solution, a comprehensive solution for various AI applications. Its All-in-4 AI solutions include: DX-V1 and DX-V3, designed for vision systems in home appliances, surveillance camera systems, robot vision and drones; as well as DX-M1 and DX-H1, which are designed for AI computing boxes, AI servers, smart factories and AI booster chips. DEEPX now has more than 259 patents pending in the U.S., China and South Korea, Kim said. 

“Nvidia’s GPGPU-based solutions are the most cost-effective for large language model services like ChatGPT; the total power consumed by GPUs operating has reached levels exceed the electrical energy of an entire country,” Kim said. “This collaborative operation technology between server-scale AI and on-device large AI models are expected to reduce energy consumption and costs a lot compared to relying solely on data centers.” 

The startup does not have customers yet but is collaborating with more than 100 potential clients and strategic partners, such as Hyundai Kia Motors Robotics Lab and Korean IT company POSCO DX, to test DEEPX’s AI chip capabilities. 

SkyLake Equity Partners, a South Korea-based technology-focused private equity firm, led the latest investment, with participation from BNW Investments, a Korean private equity firm founded by the former president of Samsung LED and Samsung Electronics’ memory chip unit. AJU IB and previous backer Timefolio Asset Management also participated in this round. 

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park
14 seconds ago

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 
Image Credits: Getty Images
Startups

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse

Mary Ann Azevedo
2 hours ago

A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
2 hours ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
Apps

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others

Sarah Perez
3 hours ago

The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others
Apps

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’

Aisha Malik
5 hours ago

WhatsApp is updating its mobile apps for a fresh and more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode,” the company announced on Thursday. The messaging app says…

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’
Apps

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily

Ivan Mehta
5 hours ago

Plinky lets you solve the problem of saving and organizing links from anywhere with a focus on simplicity and customization.

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
6 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Venture

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching

Marina Temkin
6 hours ago

For cancer patients, medicines administered in clinical trials can help save or extend lives. But despite thousands of trials in the United States each year, only 3% to 5% of…

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching
Transportation

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans

Kirsten Korosec
6 hours ago

Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! Tap, tap.…

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans
AI

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract

Sarah Perez
6 hours ago

The newly announced “Public Content Policy” will now join Reddit’s existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit’s data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and…

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract
Venture

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed

Rebecca Szkutak
6 hours ago

Eva Ho plans to step away from her position as general partner at Fika Ventures, the Los Angeles-based seed firm she co-founded in 2016. Fika told LPs of Ho’s intention…

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed
AI

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason

Kyle Wiggers
7 hours ago

In a post on Werner Vogels’ personal blog, he details Distill, an open-source app he built to transcribe and summarize conference calls.

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason
AI

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is

Ingrid Lunden
7 hours ago

Paris-based Mistral AI, a startup working on open source large language models — the building block for generative AI services — has been raising money at a $6 billion valuation,…

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
7 hours ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Apps

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth

Sarah Perez
7 hours ago

Dating apps and other social friend-finders are being put on notice: Dating app giant Bumble is looking to make more acquisitions.

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth
Startups

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool

Ron Miller
8 hours ago

When Class founder Michael Chasen was in college, he and a buddy came up with the idea for Blackboard, an online classroom organizational tool. His original company was acquired for…

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool
Startups

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US

Manish Singh
8 hours ago

Groww, an Indian investment app, has become one of the first startups from the country to shift its domicile back home.

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US
Security

Dell discloses data breach of customers’ physical addresses

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
8 hours ago

Technology giant Dell notified customers on Thursday that it experienced a data breach involving customers’ names and physical addresses. In an email seen by TechCrunch and shared by several people…

Dell discloses data breach of customers’ physical addresses

Featured Article

Fairgen ‘boosts’ survey results using synthetic data and AI-generated responses

The Israeli startup has raised $5.5M for its platform that uses “statistical AI” to generate synthetic data that it says is as good as the real thing.

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago
Fairgen ‘boosts’ survey results using synthetic data and AI-generated responses
Hardware

Rowing startup Hydrow acquires a majority stake in Speede Fitness as their CEO steps down

Lauren Forristal
9 hours ago

Hydrow, the at-home rowing machine maker, announced Thursday that it has acquired a majority stake in Speede Fitness, the company behind the AI-enabled strength training machine. The rowing startup also…

Rowing startup Hydrow acquires a majority stake in Speede Fitness as their CEO steps down
AI

Retell AI lets companies build ‘voice agents’ to answer phone calls

Kyle Wiggers
10 hours ago

Call centers are embracing automation. There’s debate as to whether that’s a good thing, but it’s happening — and quite possibly accelerating. According to research firm TechSci Research, the global…

Retell AI lets companies build ‘voice agents’ to answer phone calls
Apps

TikTok will automatically label AI-generated content created on platforms like DALL·E 3

Aisha Malik
11 hours ago

TikTok is starting to automatically label AI-generated content that was made on other platforms, the company announced on Thursday. With this change, if a creator posts content on TikTok that…

TikTok will automatically label AI-generated content created on platforms like DALL·E 3
Fintech

India likely to delay UPI market caps in win for PhonePe-Google Pay duopoly

Manish Singh
13 hours ago

India’s mobile payments regulator is likely to extend the deadline for imposing market share caps on the popular UPI (unified payments interface) payments rail by one to two years, sources…

India likely to delay UPI market caps in win for PhonePe-Google Pay duopoly
Commerce

Thai food delivery app Line Man Wongnai weighs IPO in Thailand, US in 2025

Kate Park
18 hours ago

Line Man Wongnai, an on-demand food delivery service in Thailand, is considering an initial public offering on a Thai exchange or the U.S. in 2025.

Thai food delivery app Line Man Wongnai weighs IPO in Thailand, US in 2025
AI

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions

Devin Coldewey
1 day ago

Ever wonder why conversational AI like ChatGPT says “Sorry, I can’t do that” or some other polite refusal? OpenAI is offering a limited look at the reasoning behind its own…

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions
Security

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data

Zack Whittaker
1 day ago

The federal government agency responsible for granting patents and trademarks is alerting thousands of filers whose private addresses were exposed following a second data spill in as many years. The…

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data
Security

Encrypted services Apple, Proton and Wire helped Spanish police identify activist

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 day ago

As part of an investigation into people involved in the pro-independence movement in Catalonia, the Spanish police obtained information from the encrypted services Wire and Proton, which helped the authorities…

Encrypted services Apple, Proton and Wire helped Spanish police identify activist
Apps

Match looks to Hinge as Tinder fails

Lauren Forristal
1 day ago

Match Group, the company that owns several dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge, released its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, which shows that Tinder’s paying user base has decreased for…

Match looks to Hinge as Tinder fails
Apps

Gratitude Plus makes social networking positive, private and personal

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

Private social networking is making a comeback. Gratitude Plus, a startup that aims to shift social media in a more positive direction, is expanding its wellness-focused, personal reflections journal to…

Gratitude Plus makes social networking positive, private and personal
Startups

Can AI help founders fundraise more quickly and easily?

Alex Wilhelm
1 day ago

With venture totals slipping year-over-year in key markets like the United States, and concern that venture firms themselves are struggling to raise more capital, founders might be worried. After all,…

Can AI help founders fundraise more quickly and easily?