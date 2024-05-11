StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive insider content from the Silicon Valley & Global VC scene while creating meaningful connections over cocktails and canapés with leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives. And TechCrunch is excited to join forces with key players in the London investment community at our next StrictlyVC event.
We’re pleased to have Saul Klein, Co-Founder of Phoenix Court, on board. Saul will have a fireside chat on stage with Raluca Ragab, Managing Director & Head of UK and DACH, during the event.
We’d also like to extend a big thank you to WEX Venture Capital, for their support of this exclusive event.
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at StrictlyVC or Disrupt? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.
Tickets are currently sold out for this event! Click here to join the waitlist and be notified if tickets become available.
StrictlyVC London welcomes Phoenix Court and WEX
StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive insider content from the Silicon Valley & Global VC scene while creating meaningful connections over cocktails and canapés with leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives. And TechCrunch is excited to join forces with key players in the London investment community at our next StrictlyVC event.
More TechCrunch
StrictlyVC London welcomes Phoenix Court and WEX
StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive insider content from the Silicon Valley & Global VC scene while creating meaningful connections over cocktails and canapés with leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives. And TechCrunch…
Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M
Meesho, a leading e-commerce startup in India, has secured $275 million in a new funding round.
Some Indian government websites have allowed scammers to plant advertisements capable of redirecting visitors to online betting platforms. TechCrunch discovered around four dozen “gov.in” website links associated with Indian states,…
Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company. Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…
The deck included some redacted numbers, but there was still enough data to get a good picture.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far
The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”
Unlike ChatGPT, Claude did not become a new App Store hit.
Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Look,…
Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack…
AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems — in certain circumstances, at least. Announced in a post on the company’s official…
Zeekr’s market hype is noteworthy and may indicate that investors see value in the high-quality, low-price offerings of Chinese automakers.
VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point
Venture capital has been hit hard by souring macroeconomic conditions over the past few years and it’s not yet clear how the market downturn affected VC fund performance. But recent…
Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out
The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell’s…
The social network has announced an updated version of its app that lets you offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so you can better customize it.
Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July
Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in July, the company announced at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the company plans to…
Oura launches two new heart health features
Smart ring maker Oura is launching two new features focused on heart health, the company announced on Friday. The first claims to help users get an idea of their cardiovascular…
This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…
Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful
Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.
The U.S.’ NHTSA has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, spurred by multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”
CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers
CoreWeave has formally opened an office in London that will serve as its European headquarters and home to two new data centers.
The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products
Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.
The problem is not the media, but the message.
Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others
The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.
WhatsApp is updating its mobile apps for a fresh and more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode,” the company announced on Thursday. The messaging app says…
Plinky lets you solve the problem of saving and organizing links from anywhere with a focus on simplicity and customization.
Google I/O 2024: How to watch
The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.
For cancer patients, medicines administered in clinical trials can help save or extend lives. But despite thousands of trials in the United States each year, only 3% to 5% of…
Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! Tap, tap.…
Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract
The newly announced “Public Content Policy” will now join Reddit’s existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit’s data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and…
Comment