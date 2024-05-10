Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh

Comment

Garena's India-themed game Versus based on Hindu Mythological characters
Image Credits: Jagmeet Singh / TechCrunch

Game studio Garena found itself in the middle of a geopolitical struggle when the Indian government banned its hit game, Free Fire, over national security concerns. Now more than two years later, Free Fire is still banned, but the publisher, a division of Singapore gaming giant Sea, has found another route to the market: TechCrunch has learned and confirmed with sources that Garena is quietly developing new games in India with local themes.

Last week, Versus, a 1v1 fighting game with a Hindu mythology theme, was released on early access on Google Play. Neither the Play Store listing nor the game explicitly confirms Garena’s role in its development. However, TechCrunch found through regulatory filings that the studio behind the game — AstroTech Studio — is led by Harold Teo, one of the directors of Garena. Teo is also the global producer of the popular, banned battle royale game Free Fire.

People familiar with the company told TechCrunch that the studio’s India team is based in Pune, and that it has been working on Versus for over two years. Some gaming enthusiasts and people in the country’s esports scene were given access to the title a few months ago before it was released on early access, the people said.

In addition to Versus, TechCrunch has learned that studio’s Pune team is working on a game based on cricket, the biggest sport in India by far. The company is also coming up with a title based on the classic board game Ludo, which has found a popular incarnation as a smartphone game. This game is being developed by a team based out of Mumbai.

The discovery of the new studio and its titles highlights three things. First, India’s bans can take a very long time to fix — if ever — which is a major problem for companies working in the fast-moving, fickle consumer market. Second, the most ambitious consumer companies will look for ways to work around this. Third, creating localized services could be one route to getting back into the market.

Garena does not allow its employees in India to manage its games and studios, and it therefore has executives from Singapore leading development, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. However, the company has employed a significant team in India to develop and market its titles locally.

Free Fire was a massive success in India before it was banned, with market research firms estimating it had around 40 million monthly active users in the country. Sea had announced it would relaunch the game in India last September, but the title never actually dropped.

Although the specifics of the reason for the ban were never spelled out, it was understood that it was allegedly related to national security concerns, because it used data centers in China. The company never addressed this, but at the time that it made the relaunch announcement, it said it would partner with Indian data center company, Yotta Infrastructure, for its cloud and storage needs.

During Sea’s earnings call in March, group chief corporate officer Yanjun Wang said the company was still making changes to Free Fire to consider “users’ preference locally,” though he did not disclose a timeline. A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that most of the changes required have now been integrated.

Sea and Garena did not respond to requests for comment.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn

Kyle Wiggers
28 mins ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh
41 mins ago

Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful
Image Credits: Jagmeet Singh / TechCrunch
Transportation

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe

Sean O'Kane
53 mins ago

The U.S.’ NHTSA has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, spurred by multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe
AI

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers

Paul Sawers
3 hours ago

CoreWeave has formally opened an office in London that will serve as its European headquarters and home to two new data centers.

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers
Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park
15 hours ago

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 
Startups

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse

Mary Ann Azevedo
17 hours ago

A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
17 hours ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
Apps

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others

Sarah Perez
18 hours ago

The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others
Apps

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’

Aisha Malik
20 hours ago

WhatsApp is updating its mobile apps for a fresh and more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode,” the company announced on Thursday. The messaging app says…

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’
Apps

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily

Ivan Mehta
20 hours ago

Plinky lets you solve the problem of saving and organizing links from anywhere with a focus on simplicity and customization.

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
21 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Venture

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching

Marina Temkin
21 hours ago

For cancer patients, medicines administered in clinical trials can help save or extend lives. But despite thousands of trials in the United States each year, only 3% to 5% of…

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching
Transportation

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans

Kirsten Korosec
21 hours ago

Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! Tap, tap.…

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans
AI

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract

Sarah Perez
21 hours ago

The newly announced “Public Content Policy” will now join Reddit’s existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit’s data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and…

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract
Venture

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed

Rebecca Szkutak
21 hours ago

Eva Ho plans to step away from her position as general partner at Fika Ventures, the Los Angeles-based seed firm she co-founded in 2016. Fika told LPs of Ho’s intention…

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed
AI

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason

Kyle Wiggers
22 hours ago

In a post on Werner Vogels’ personal blog, he details Distill, an open-source app he built to transcribe and summarize conference calls.

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason
AI

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is

Ingrid Lunden
22 hours ago

Paris-based Mistral AI, a startup working on open source large language models — the building block for generative AI services — has been raising money at a $6 billion valuation,…

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
22 hours ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Apps

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth

Sarah Perez
22 hours ago

Dating apps and other social friend-finders are being put on notice: Dating app giant Bumble is looking to make more acquisitions.

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth
Startups

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool

Ron Miller
23 hours ago

When Class founder Michael Chasen was in college, he and a buddy came up with the idea for Blackboard, an online classroom organizational tool. His original company was acquired for…

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool
Startups

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US

Manish Singh
23 hours ago

Groww, an Indian investment app, has become one of the first startups from the country to shift its domicile back home.

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US
Security

Dell discloses data breach of customers’ physical addresses

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
23 hours ago

Technology giant Dell notified customers on Thursday that it experienced a data breach involving customers’ names and physical addresses. In an email seen by TechCrunch and shared by several people…

Dell discloses data breach of customers’ physical addresses

Featured Article

Fairgen ‘boosts’ survey results using synthetic data and AI-generated responses

The Israeli startup has raised $5.5M for its platform that uses “statistical AI” to generate synthetic data that it says is as good as the real thing.

Paul Sawers
23 hours ago
Fairgen ‘boosts’ survey results using synthetic data and AI-generated responses
Hardware

Rowing startup Hydrow acquires a majority stake in Speede Fitness as their CEO steps down

Lauren Forristal
24 hours ago

Hydrow, the at-home rowing machine maker, announced Thursday that it has acquired a majority stake in Speede Fitness, the company behind the AI-enabled strength training machine. The rowing startup also…

Rowing startup Hydrow acquires a majority stake in Speede Fitness as their CEO steps down
AI

Retell AI lets companies build ‘voice agents’ to answer phone calls

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

Call centers are embracing automation. There’s debate as to whether that’s a good thing, but it’s happening — and quite possibly accelerating. According to research firm TechSci Research, the global…

Retell AI lets companies build ‘voice agents’ to answer phone calls
Apps

TikTok will automatically label AI-generated content created on platforms like DALL·E 3

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

TikTok is starting to automatically label AI-generated content that was made on other platforms, the company announced on Thursday. With this change, if a creator posts content on TikTok that…

TikTok will automatically label AI-generated content created on platforms like DALL·E 3
Fintech

India likely to delay UPI market caps in win for PhonePe-Google Pay duopoly

Manish Singh
1 day ago

India’s mobile payments regulator is likely to extend the deadline for imposing market share caps on the popular UPI (unified payments interface) payments rail by one to two years, sources…

India likely to delay UPI market caps in win for PhonePe-Google Pay duopoly
Commerce

Thai food delivery app Line Man Wongnai weighs IPO in Thailand, US in 2025

Kate Park
1 day ago

Line Man Wongnai, an on-demand food delivery service in Thailand, is considering an initial public offering on a Thai exchange or the U.S. in 2025.

Thai food delivery app Line Man Wongnai weighs IPO in Thailand, US in 2025
AI

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions

Devin Coldewey
2 days ago

Ever wonder why conversational AI like ChatGPT says “Sorry, I can’t do that” or some other polite refusal? OpenAI is offering a limited look at the reasoning behind its own…

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions
Security

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data

Zack Whittaker
2 days ago

The federal government agency responsible for granting patents and trademarks is alerting thousands of filers whose private addresses were exposed following a second data spill in as many years. The…

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data