Startups

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain

Haje Jan Kamps

Comment

peloton illustration that depicts a stationary bike in a state of entrropy
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday.

Look, I know this is our startups weekly newsletter, and as the most valuable company in the world, Apple is kind of the ultimate “not a startup,” but judging by the traffic on the site, y’all are such rabid fans that it seems rude not to do a quick roundup: Apple ran a short, 40-ish minute event this week, where it showed off new iPad Airs, new iPad Pros (with a fancy new stacked screen technology), a new Magic Keyboard, a new Pencil Pro, brand-new M4 chips, and much more. Oh, and they finally “admitted” that iPads are more like little laptops than big iPhones, so the company moved the camera to the landscape edge — where it shoulda been all along, honestly.

Ooh! And I have some fun personal news: I’m joining the TechCrunch Equity podcast as a co-host, alongside the formidably wonderful (and wonderfully formidable) Mary Ann Azevedo. You know, just in case you wanted my zany humor in your ear-holes, in addition to into your eye-holes.

Most interesting startup stories from the week

Buckle up for a wild ride as we delve into the saga of Newchip, an accelerator that promised startups a golden ticket to success, but instead led them straight to bankruptcy court. Lacey Hunter thought she’d hit the jackpot with her AI humanitarian aid startup TechAid when she joined Newchip’s program. Spoiler alert: She didn’t. Instead of accelerating to glory, Newchip filed for bankruptcy and auctioned off warrants from 1,000+ startups in an equity yard sale. And poor Hunter? She had no choice but to shut down TechAid amid this hot mess.

In a spicy turn of events, Microsoft just hit CTRL + Z on U.S. police departments using its Azure OpenAI Service for facial recognition. This update to their T&Cs was as subtle as a rhino in a china shop. In a nutshell: If you have a badge, a handlebar mustache and a pair of mirror aviators, then no AI face games for you!

  • Rabbit R1 isn’t actually meant to be good (yet): The rabbit r1 is an AI gadget that apparently came out of the oven quicker than a batch of undercooked cookies. Packed with more quirks than app integrations, this lil’ carrot muncher makes you question if it could’ve just been another app on your phone. But for now, that’s kinda the point, Devin argues.
  • I got 99 problems, but the tech ain’t one: Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have taken their feud to new heights — or should we say, depths? It’s all fun and games until Tupac gets deepfaked into your track.
  • On yer bike: In today’s episode of “How to Tank a $50 Billion Company,” Peloton, the once glittering star of home fitness, continues its trudge on the sad treadmill of misfortune. They’re axing 15% of their workforce (that’s about 400 people for those allergic to percentages), proving that math is indeed a cruel mistress.
Peloton Bike Lifestyle 04
Peloton’s valuation is plummeting.
Image Credits: Peloton

Trouble in the transportation trenches

Henrik Fisker’s EV startup, Fisker Inc., is having a bit of a midlife crisis. After launching two prototypes last August — the Pear and Alaska — it has allegedly stiffed the engineering firm that helped develop them. The firm, Bertrandt AG, filed a $13 million lawsuit claiming Fisker stopped payments and held on to their intellectual property like some jilted lover refusing to return your favorite sweatshirt. It seems it isn’t just a one-off: It’s more like an episode of “Judge Judy” with over 30 lawsuits alleging lemon law violations, claims for unpaid wages from former employees and suppliers suing for overdue bills. Even though Fisker’s VP of communications insists Bertrandt’s lawsuit is “without merit,” this smorgasbord of legal troubles suggests there may be more cracks in the company than in Humpty Dumpty after his unfortunate wall incident.

  • Tesla’s flirtation with lidar: Oh, the delicious irony! Elon Musk once called lidar sensors a “crutch” for self-driving cars but Tesla is now Luminar’s top customer. The company splashed out on so much of this supposedly unnecessary tech that it accounted for over 10% of Luminar’s Q1 2024 revenue. That’s $2 million worth of crutches! Luminar itself is struggling, though, and just laid off 20% of its staff.
  • Rivian on the ropes: Here I was thinking my financial skills were questionable, but despite raking in a whopping $1.2 billion in Q1 revenue, they still managed to lose $1.45 billion! It seems their cost-cutting measures need a little more elbow grease before they can start dreaming of profitability.
  • Hyundai breaks open the piggy bank: Meanwhile, Hyundai, in a bid to save us from the terror of our own driving skills, has forked out nearly $1 billion on Motional. This “generous” investment will give Hyundai the majority stake and keep this self-driving startup rolling (pun intended). It’s like a Cinderella story but instead of a pumpkin turning into a carriage, it’s your cash turning into autonomous vehicles.
Rivian announced the R2 back in March, but the company is still losing money hand over fist.
Image Credits: Kirsten Korosec

Most interesting fundraises this week

Iconiq Capital, the private office that’s been babysitting Mark Zuckerberg’s and Jack Dorsey’s cash piles since 2011, has just raised a whopping $5 billion across two funds for its seventh flagship fund. This hefty fundraise puts them in the spotlight while other big players like Tiger Global tripped on their shoelaces with a mere $2.2 billion haul (their smallest since 2014, after attracting criticism that it was deploying its cash too fast).

  • The cloud is making it rain: Alternative clouds are the new cool kids on the block, folks! CoreWeave just raised a whopping $1.1 billion and is now valued at $19 billion. Why? Because GPUs (those pricey tech powerhouses) are hot stuff for training AI models, but not everyone has deep enough pockets to buy their own.
  • Let’s take a look inside: Remember when Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, boldly declared radiologists would be obsolete in five years thanks to AI? Yeah … about that. Turns out, we’re not quite there yet (shocker!). Now, after presumably realizing robots aren’t ready to play doctor just yet, Khosla is investing $50 million into Rad AI — a startup aimed at making radiologists’ lives easier without trying to replace them with machines (yet).
  • Appraise the roof: Itai Ben-Zaken is living proof that a startup stumble is just a cha-cha move in the entrepreneurial dance: He’s back with Honeycomb Insurance, leveraging AI to turn aerial shots of roofs into property inspections for landlords, scoring $36 million for the company’s Series B.
Drawing of a cloud on a blue background with arrows going in and out of the cloud to show the syncing concept.
The cloud’s making it rain.
Image Credits: Khanchit Khirisutchalual / Getty Images

Other unmissable TechCrunch stories …

Every week, there’s always a few stories I want to share with you that somehow don’t fit into the categories above. It’d be a shame if you missed ’em, so here’s a random grab bag of goodies for ya:

  • All deepfakes, all the time: While we’re used to seeing Katy Perry dressed like an enchanted chia pet, this year she wasn’t even there — but you wouldn’t know it from the 10 million views her faked mossy-gowned image received on social media.
  • Newer saw the sun, shining so bright: So it seems Jack Dorsey has ghosted Bluesky faster than a Tinder date who just discovered you own a tarantula. Mr. “I’m too cool for social media platforms” casually dropped in a conversation on X that he has left the board of his pet project, Bluesky. He didn’t even bother to give any reason or tweet some cryptic haiku about change and evolution — just responded with a plain old no when asked if he was still on the board.
  • Apple’s new ad is disgusting: Apple’s latest ad crushed our hearts as it literally crushed a stack of creative tools and analog items into the shape of an iPad. Oh, we get it, Apple! You’re saying this skinny (who asked for that?) new iPad can replace all these things, but your vision of a future without physical instruments or paper books feels pretty dystopian, and we don’t like it.
  • A tail with a happy ending: In the latest episode of “Whale, Actually,” scientists have been eavesdropping on sperm whales with a little help from machine learning. Turns out, these mammoth mammals have been chitchatting using their own secret language! With a series of clicks (called “codas,” if you’re feeling fancy), the whales seem to be forming words and sentences that we’ve never understood before. How flippering cool.
  • LMGTFY: Stack Overflow has decided to play nice with OpenAI. After initially giving ChatGPT the boot due to a fear of spammy responses, they’ve had a change of heart (or code?). They’re now teaming up to improve AI responses on programming-related tasks.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
Startups

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain

Haje Jan Kamps
31 mins ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Look,…

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch
Startups

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts

Aria Alamalhodaei
31 mins ago

Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack…

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts
AI

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits

Kyle Wiggers
55 mins ago

AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems — in certain circumstances, at least.  Announced in a post on the company’s official…

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits
Transportation

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker

Rebecca Bellan
57 mins ago

Zeekr’s market hype is noteworthy and may indicate that investors see value in the high-quality, low-price offerings of Chinese automakers.

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker
Market Analysis

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point

Rebecca Szkutak
1 hour ago

Venture capital has been hit hard by souring macroeconomic conditions over the past few years and it’s not yet clear how the market downturn affected VC fund performance. But recent…

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point
Security

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
3 hours ago

The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell’s…

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out
Social

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls

Sarah Perez
4 hours ago

The social network has announced an updated version of its app that lets you offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so you can better customize it.

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls
Apps

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July

Aisha Malik
5 hours ago

Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in July, the company announced at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the company plans to…

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July
Hardware

Oura launches two new heart health features

Aisha Malik
6 hours ago

Smart ring maker Oura is launching two new features focused on heart health, the company announced on Friday. The first claims to help users get an idea of their cardiovascular…

Oura launches two new heart health features
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn

Kyle Wiggers
6 hours ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh
6 hours ago

Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful
Transportation

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe

Sean O'Kane
6 hours ago

The U.S.’ NHTSA has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, spurred by multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe
AI

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago

CoreWeave has formally opened an office in London that will serve as its European headquarters and home to two new data centers.

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers
Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park
21 hours ago

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 
Startups

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse

Mary Ann Azevedo
23 hours ago

A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
23 hours ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
Apps

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others

Sarah Perez
24 hours ago

The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others
Apps

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

WhatsApp is updating its mobile apps for a fresh and more streamlined look, while also introducing a new “darker dark mode,” the company announced on Thursday. The messaging app says…

WhatsApp’s latest update streamlines navigation and adds a ‘darker dark mode’
Apps

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily

Ivan Mehta
1 day ago

Plinky lets you solve the problem of saving and organizing links from anywhere with a focus on simplicity and customization.

Plinky is an app for you to collect and organize links easily
AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater
1 day ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: How to watch
Venture

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching

Marina Temkin
1 day ago

For cancer patients, medicines administered in clinical trials can help save or extend lives. But despite thousands of trials in the United States each year, only 3% to 5% of…

Triomics raises $15M Series A to automate cancer clinical trials matching
Transportation

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans

Kirsten Korosec
1 day ago

Welcome back to TechCrunch Mobility — your central hub for news and insights on the future of transportation. Sign up here for free — just click TechCrunch Mobility! Tap, tap.…

Tesla drives Luminar lidar sales and Motional pauses robotaxi plans
AI

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

The newly announced “Public Content Policy” will now join Reddit’s existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit’s data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and…

Reddit locks down its public data in new content policy, says use now requires a contract
Venture

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed

Rebecca Szkutak
1 day ago

Eva Ho plans to step away from her position as general partner at Fika Ventures, the Los Angeles-based seed firm she co-founded in 2016. Fika told LPs of Ho’s intention…

Fika Ventures co-founder Eva Ho will step back from the firm after its current fund is deployed
AI

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

In a post on Werner Vogels’ personal blog, he details Distill, an open-source app he built to transcribe and summarize conference calls.

Amazon’s CTO built a meeting-summarizing app for some reason
AI

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is

Ingrid Lunden
1 day ago

Paris-based Mistral AI, a startup working on open source large language models — the building block for generative AI services — has been raising money at a $6 billion valuation,…

Sources: Mistral AI raising at a $6B valuation, SoftBank ‘not in’ but DST is
Enterprise

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Brian Heater
1 day ago

You can expect plenty of AI, but probably not a lot of hardware.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Apps

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

Dating apps and other social friend-finders are being put on notice: Dating app giant Bumble is looking to make more acquisitions.

Bumble says it’s looking to M&A to drive growth
Startups

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool

Ron Miller
1 day ago

When Class founder Michael Chasen was in college, he and a buddy came up with the idea for Blackboard, an online classroom organizational tool. His original company was acquired for…

Blackboard founder transforms Zoom add-on designed for teachers into business tool
Startups

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US

Manish Singh
1 day ago

Groww, an Indian investment app, has become one of the first startups from the country to shift its domicile back home.

Groww joins the first wave of Indian startups moving domiciles back home from US