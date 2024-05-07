Enterprise

Wiz raises $1B at a $12B valuation to expand its cloud security platform through acquisitions

Ingrid Lunden

Comment

Wiz Founders
Image Credits: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv / Wiz (opens in a new window) under a CC BY 2.0 (opens in a new window) license.

Wiz, the buzzy startup building an all-in-one cloud security platform, is on an acquisition march to expand its business quickly en route to an IPO.

Now, it has closed a major round of funding of $1 billion to help on that march.

The Series E — co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Thrive — values Wiz at $12 billion, making it one of the most highly valued startups in cybersecurity today.

It’s a notable step up from the last time Wiz raised, in February 2023, when it closed a $300 million round at $10.3 billion post-money. When rumors of this latest fundraise circulated in the market in March, the amount was pegged at $800 million. The fact that the Series E is now at $1 billion speaks to how heated activity is around Wiz right now. “Iconic” was the word one investor, speaking to TechCrunch, used to describe the company.

(The company confirmed that the Series E also has a small secondary component. Sources close to the deal say it is around $30 million to $40 million, “a few dozens millions of dollars.”)

Assaf Rappaport, Wiz’s co-founder and CEO, said in an interview that Wiz plans to continue growing its platform organically with more talent hires and R&D investment. But with countless cybersecurity startups now in existence, the New York startup sees a prime opportunity to acquire to grow inorganically through acquisitions, bringing customers, talent and technology into the fold more quickly.

“We see two kinds of opportunities in the market right now,” he said. “There are ex-unicorns” — startups that have raised substantial money at valuations exceeding $1 billion, but may have failed to grow as expected and are now exploring other options beyond IPO — “and also exciting, younger startups, superstars with a great trajectory ahead of them. We have an opportunity now to combine forces with both of these.”

The large size of this round gives Wiz a lot of room to make acquisitions in cash, which means giving up less equity in Wiz itself — a nod to the company’s public listing intentions in the future.

The fundraise is coming at a time when Wiz is already rolling up smaller companies. It was only a month ago that it acquired Gem Security — which Rappaport described today as falling into the latter “exciting, younger” category — for $350 million. Just weeks later, Wiz signed a letter of intent to buy Lacework, the startup once valued at $8.3 billion, for just $168 million. (That would make it an “ex-unicorn” in Rappaport’s terminology.) The latter deal went cold, we now understand, during due diligence, a reminder that simply having an interest and the money to buy are not enough to get deals over the line.

The firm has a long list of companies from which to pick. By one estimate there are 62 cybersecurity startups with last-raised valuations of over $1 billion right now. The list includes Aqua and Orca — which are not related to each other but do partner together — as well as Netskope, Snyk, Arctic Wolf, Axonius and many more. The smaller ones number in the hundreds. All these compete against much larger players in the market that include Palo Alto Networks, Crowd Strike and more.

Wiz was founded only four years ago by Rappaport and his co-founders Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica and Roy Reznik (all previously at Microsoft, with startup building experience and exit success in their past). The company claims to have signed contracts with some 40% of the Fortune 100, with some of its biggest customers including BMW, Colgate-Palmolive, strategic investor Salesforce and Mars.

Together that business now amounts to $350 million ARR. That’s still a far cry from the $1 billion ARR it’s aiming to have by the end of 2025. However, that aim is one more reason the company is looking to grow by acquisition.

Wiz’s traction in the market is in part because of the area that it’s targeting, and in part because of its approach.

Enterprises have made significant investments into cloud services to speed up how they work and to make their IT more flexible, but that shift has come with a significantly changed security profile for those organizations: Network and data architectures are more complicated, and attack surfaces are larger, creating opportunities for malicious hackers to find ways to breach those systems.

Wiz has stood out in a crowded market by taking an all-in-one platform approach. Ingesting data from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and other cloud environments, Wiz scans applications, data and network processes for security risk factors and provides a range of detailed views to its users to understand where those risks exist, and also how to fix them. Its platform currently covers some 13 areas, from code security, container environment security and supply chain security, and around that it integrates and partners with a number of other startups to build out it ecosystem (and malleability for customers).

Philip Clark, who is leading the investment for Thrive Capital, described AI as part of “the next wave of security problems,” and Wiz has also been expanding its activity there, specifically with AI security posture management.

“It’s meeting customers where their needs are,” Sarah Wang, a general partner at a16z, told TechCrunch. “There is nothing that competes directly with Wiz in the area of cloud security.”

In the meantime, more opportunities abound. When I talked to Rappaport on Monday for this story, he’d just landed in San Francisco to attend the RSA security conference, where there will be nearly 600 companies exhibiting: a ripe opportunity to do some shopping.

The funding — which also saw participation from Greylock and Wellington Management, as well as previous backers Cyberstarts, Greenoaks, Howard Schultz, Index Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Sequoia Capital — brings the total raised by Wiz to $1.9 billion.

That long list of big-name backers, added to the list Rappaport said it rejected, underscores the investor interest in the company at the moment.

“Wiz is nothing short of a rocket ship,” another investor, Arsham Memarzadeh of Lightspeed, said in a statement.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , ,
AI

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions

Devin Coldewey
12 mins ago

Ever wonder why conversational AI like ChatGPT says “Sorry, I can’t do that” or some other polite refusal? OpenAI is offering a limited look at the reasoning behind its own…

OpenAI offers a peek behind the curtain of its AI’s secret instructions
Security

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data

Zack Whittaker
20 mins ago

The federal government agency responsible for granting patents and trademarks is alerting thousands of filers whose private addresses were exposed following a second data spill in as many years. The…

US Patent and Trademark Office confirms another leak of filers’ address data
Security

Encrypted services Apple, Proton and Wire helped Spanish police identify activist

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
26 mins ago

As part of an investigation into people involved in the pro-independence movement in Catalonia, the Spanish police obtained information from the encrypted services Wire and Proton, which helped the authorities…

Encrypted services Apple, Proton and Wire helped Spanish police identify activist
Apps

Match looks to Hinge as Tinder fails

Lauren Forristal
50 mins ago

Match Group, the company that owns several dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge, released its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, which shows that Tinder’s paying user base has decreased for…

Match looks to Hinge as Tinder fails
Apps

Gratitude Plus makes social networking positive, private and personal

Sarah Perez
2 hours ago

Private social networking is making a comeback. Gratitude Plus, a startup that aims to shift social media in a more positive direction, is expanding its wellness-focused, personal reflections journal to…

Gratitude Plus makes social networking positive, private and personal
Startups

Can AI help founders fundraise more quickly and easily?

Alex Wilhelm
2 hours ago

With venture totals slipping year-over-year in key markets like the United States, and concern that venture firms themselves are struggling to raise more capital, founders might be worried. After all,…

Can AI help founders fundraise more quickly and easily?
Apps

Google brings a variation on ‘Circle to Search’ to iPhone users

Sarah Perez
2 hours ago

Google has found a way to bring a variation of its clever “Circle to Search” gesture to iPhone users. The new interaction, launched in January, allows Android users to search…

Google brings a variation on ‘Circle to Search’ to iPhone users
Enterprise

Always-on video portal lets people in NYC and Dublin interact in real time

Ron Miller
2 hours ago

A new sculpture going live on Wednesday in the Flatiron South Public Plaza in New York is not your typical artwork. It combines technology, sociology, anthropology and art to let…

Always-on video portal lets people in NYC and Dublin interact in real time
Hardware

TechCrunch Minute: When did iPads get as expensive as MacBooks?

Alex Wilhelm
4 hours ago

Apple’s iPad event had a lot to like. New iPads with new chips and new sizes, a new Apple Pencil, and even some software updates. If you are a big…

TechCrunch Minute: When did iPads get as expensive as MacBooks?
AI

Bye-bye bots: Altera’s game-playing AI agents get backing from Eric Schmidt

Lauren Forristal
5 hours ago

Autonomous, AI-based players are coming to a gaming experience near you, and a new startup, Altera, is joining the fray to build this new guard of AI agents. The company announced…

Bye-bye bots: Altera’s game-playing AI agents get backing from Eric Schmidt
Biotech & Health

Google DeepMind debuts huge AlphaFold update and free proteomics-as-a-service web app

Devin Coldewey
5 hours ago

Google DeepMind has taken the wraps off a new version AlphaFold, their transformative machine learning model that predicts the shape and behavior of proteins. AlphaFold 3 is not only more…

Google DeepMind debuts huge AlphaFold update and free proteomics-as-a-service web app
Transportation

Uber promises member exclusives as Uber One passes $1B run-rate

Rebecca Bellan
5 hours ago

Uber plans to deliver more perks to Uber One members, like member-exclusive events, in a bid to gain more revenue through subscriptions.  “You will see more member-exclusives coming up where…

Uber promises member exclusives as Uber One passes $1B run-rate
AI

Checkfirst raises $1.5M pre-seed to apply AI to remote inspections and audits

Mike Butcher
7 hours ago

We’ve all seen them. The inspector with a clipboard, walking around a building, ticking off the last time the fire extinguishers were checked, or if all the lights are working.…

Checkfirst raises $1.5M pre-seed to apply AI to remote inspections and audits
Startups

Controversial drone company Xtend leans into defense with new $40 million round

Kyle Wiggers
7 hours ago

Close to a decade ago, brothers Aviv and Matteo Shapira co-founded a company, Replay, that created a video format for 360-degree replays — the sorts of replays that have become…

Controversial drone company Xtend leans into defense with new $40 million round
Climate

Mycocycle uses mushrooms to upcycle old tires and construction waste

Tim De Chant
7 hours ago

Usually, when something starts to rot, it gets pitched in the trash. But Joanne Rodriguez wants to turn the concept of rot on its head by growing fungus on trash…

Mycocycle uses mushrooms to upcycle old tires and construction waste
Fintech

UK challenger bank Monzo nabs another $190M as US expansion beckons

Paul Sawers
8 hours ago

Monzo has raised another £150 million ($190 million), as the challenger bank looks to expand its presence internationally — particularly in the U.S. The new round comes just two months…

UK challenger bank Monzo nabs another $190M as US expansion beckons
Robotics

iRobot names former Timex head Gary Cohen as CEO

Brian Heater
8 hours ago

iRobot has announced the successor to longtime CEO, Colin Angle. Gary Cohen, who previous held chief executive role at Timex and Qualitor Automotive, will be heading up the company, marking a major…

iRobot names former Timex head Gary Cohen as CEO
Apps

Reddit tests automatic, whole-site translation into French using LLM-based AI

Ivan Mehta
8 hours ago

Reddit — now a publicly-traded company with more scrutiny on revenue growth — is putting a big focus on boosting its international audience, starting with francophones. In their first-ever earnings…

Reddit tests automatic, whole-site translation into French using LLM-based AI
Startups

Meati Foods bites into another $100M amid growth to 7,000 retail locations

Christine Hall
8 hours ago

Mushrooms continue to be a big area for alternative proteins. Canada-based Maia Farms recently raised $1.7 million to develop a blend of mushroom and plant-based protein using biomass fermentation. There’s…

Meati Foods bites into another $100M amid growth to 7,000 retail locations
Robotics

Lucid Bots secures $9M for drones to clean more than your windows

Christine Hall
8 hours ago

Cleaning the outside of buildings is a dirty job, and it’s also dangerous. Lucid Bots came on the scene in 2018 with its Sherpa line of drones to clean windows…

Lucid Bots secures $9M for drones to clean more than your windows
AI

Israeli startup Panax raises a $10M Series A for its AI-driven cash flow management platform

Anna Heim
8 hours ago

High interest rates and financial pressures make it more important than ever for finance teams to have a better handle on their cash flow, and several startups are hoping to…

Israeli startup Panax raises a $10M Series A for its AI-driven cash flow management platform
Social

EU grills Elon Musk’s X about content moderation and deepfake risks

Natasha Lomas
9 hours ago

The European Union has deepened the investigation of Elon Musk-owned social network, X, that it opened back in December under the bloc’s online governance and content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act…

EU grills Elon Musk’s X about content moderation and deepfake risks
Startups

Atlan scores $105M for its data control plane, as LLMs boost importance of data

Ron Miller
9 hours ago

For the founders of Atlan, a data governance startup, data has always been at the heart of what they do, even before they launched the company. In fact, co-founders Prukalpa…

Atlan scores $105M for its data control plane, as LLMs boost importance of data
Startups

Axmed raises $2M from Founderful to streamline drug supply chains in underserved markets

Annie Njanja
9 hours ago

It is estimated that about 2 billion people, especially those in lower and middle-income countries, lack access to quality and affordable essential medicines. The situation is exacerbated by low-quality or even killer…

Axmed raises $2M from Founderful to streamline drug supply chains in underserved markets
Space

Xona Space Systems closes $19M Series A to build out ultra-accurate GPS alternative

Aria Alamalhodaei
9 hours ago

For decades, the Global Positioning System (GPS) has maintained a de facto monopoly on positioning, navigation and timing, because it’s cheap and already integrated into billions of devices around the…

Xona Space Systems closes $19M Series A to build out ultra-accurate GPS alternative
Crypto

FTX crypto fraud victims to get their money back — plus interest

Paul Sawers
10 hours ago

Bankruptcy lawyers representing customers impacted by the dramatic crash of cryptocurrency exchange FTX 17 months ago say that the vast majority of victims will receive their money back — plus interest. The…

FTX crypto fraud victims to get their money back — plus interest
Apps

Google Wallet is now available in India

Jagmeet Singh
12 hours ago

Google on Wednesday launched its digital wallet in India with local integrations, nearly two years after the app was relaunched as a digital wallet platform in the U.S. As TechCrunch exclusively reported last month,…

Google Wallet is now available in India
Apps

Bluesky to add DMs, video support and in-app custom feed curation

Ivan Mehta
13 hours ago

Bluesky has launched a new product roadmap for the coming months. The decentralized social network said on Tuesday that it is planning to introduce direct messages, support for videos, improved…

Bluesky to add DMs, video support and in-app custom feed curation
AI

Samsung Medison to acquire French AI ultrasound startup Sonio for $92.7M

Kate Park
14 hours ago

Samsung Medison, a medical device unit of Samsung Electronics that specializes in developing diagnostic imaging devices, said on Wednesday it plans to acquire Sonio, a Paris-based startup that makes AI-powered software…

Samsung Medison to acquire French AI ultrasound startup Sonio for $92.7M
Venture

NBA champion Kyle Kuzma looks to bring his team mentality to Scrum Ventures

Rebecca Szkutak
20 hours ago

Kyle Kuzma is a lot of things. He’s a forward for the Washington Wizards NBA team and a 2020 NBA champion. He’s also a style icon — depending on who…

NBA champion Kyle Kuzma looks to bring his team mentality to Scrum Ventures