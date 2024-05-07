Samsung Medison to acquire French AI ultrasound startup Sonio for $92.7M

Samsung Medison, a medical device unit of Samsung Electronics that specializes in developing diagnostic imaging devices, said on Wednesday it plans to acquire Sonio, a Paris-based startup that makes AI-powered software for ultrasound workflows, for about $92.7 million (KRW 126 billion).

The French startup’s AI assistant is aimed at helping obstetricians and gynecologists with the evaluation and documentation of ultrasound exams, and it has also received regulatory clearance in the United States (FDA 510(k)) for Sonio Detect, a product that uses deep learning algorithms to improve the image quality of ultrasound scans in real time.

Samsung Medison said Sonio’s software would help it bring better AI-driven imaging workflows to the market. Samsung Electronics, which owns a 68.45% stake in the medical device unit, acquired Medison for $22 million in 2011.

Samsung said in a statement that following the acquisition, Sonio will remain an independent company and continue to grow commercially and offer products and services in France.

Co-founded by Cecile Brosset (CEO) and Remi Besson (CSO) in 2020, Sonio most recently secured $14 million in a Series A led by Cross Border Impact Ventures in August 2023. The company has raised a total of $27.2 million, according to Tracxn, and its investors include Elaia, Bpifrance French Tech Seed, OneRagtime, and a few angel investors.

“Through the acquisition of Sonio, Samsung Medison will continue to deliver upon our promise to improve the quality of people’s lives with technology,” said Yong Kwan Kim, CEO of Samsung Medison. “Collaboration with Sonio will bring together best-in-class ultrasound AI technology and reporting capabilities to bring a paradigm shift in the prenatal ultrasound exam.”

“Samsung Medison’s established global ultrasound business combined with Sonio’s advanced AI creates an exciting growth opportunity for both sides,” said Brosset, CEO of Sonio. “We have found in Samsung Medison an amazing, trusting partner to pursue and accelerate our roadmap and mission. In addition to close collaboration with Samsung Medison, as an independent company, Sonio will continue to advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare.”