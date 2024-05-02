1 month left to submit nominations for Startup Battlefield 200

Here’s your shot across the bow — there’s a little over one month left to nominate your startup for Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt. Join this elite group for a new and awesome opportunity at TechCrunch Disrupt. It’s positively packed with perks and possibilities to get your company to the next level.

Don’t delay: Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by June 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

TechCrunch editors will vet every application, and the companies they choose for this curated cohort will be the only startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt. From that cohort, TechCrunch will select 20 companies to be the Startup Battlefield pitch competition finalists.

We mentioned perks. Check out what SB200 startups will enjoy at Disrupt, taking place October 28-30 in San Francisco:

Full, free access to Disrupt: SB200 founders attend Disrupt for free and receive VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Free exhibition space for all three days of the show: The SB200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

Investor interest and media exposure: The TechCrunch seal of approval is not easy to earn, and it carries weight in the startup world. You can bet investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will gravitate to the SB200.

Workshops and pitch training: SB200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and masterclasses. They’ll also receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff.

Flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors: That special training will come in handy when it’s time to make your pitch count. You’ll receive invaluable feedback, and who knows? You might even catch an investor’s interest.

A shot at competing for $100,000 in Startup Battlefield: We saved the best for last. TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB200 to be Startup Battlefield finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will receive private pitch coaching, will be featured on TechCrunch and will pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free prize and all the glory.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 28-30. See you there!

