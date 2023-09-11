Only 5 days left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We’ve turned the corner, and we’re thundering down the homestretch to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21. Maybe you bought your pass months ago — congratulations, you’re the equivalent of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown by beating the pack by 25 lengths.

Final sale for passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Disrupt ends in 5 days

But if you still need a pass, now’s the time to get it done. Our final sale ends in just five days on Friday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. After that, full-fare pricing goes into effect. Beat the deadline, buy your pass, and you’ll cross the finish line with up to $400 in savings.

TechCrunch Disrupt: The essential startup experience

Let’s cut to the chase. Disrupt is where startups start. It’s where they go to grow. Don’t just take our word for it. Listen to why your contemporaries say it’s a valuable experience.

“Disrupt is laser focused on startups. I’m just starting my own company and attending Disrupt was an incredible opportunity to connect with companies and learn from the best people in the industry.” — Anirudh Murali, co-founder and CEO, Economize.

“Disrupt is highly valuable for anyone in the idea stage all the way through to having raised angel money. Soak up the pitch deck teardowns and the VC presentations. They’re telling you what they’re looking for, what motivates them, what pushes them to contact you for a meeting. And that’s exactly what every startup raising capital needs to know.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

“At its heart, Disrupt brings companies together, it allows people to share ideas, talk about them and explore opportunities. If you’re thinking about attending Disrupt, I say go. It’s an important part of growing as a startup.” — Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21. You have five days left to avoid paying full price. Buy your pass by September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.