Nintendo will offer SNES Classic pre-orders in the U.S. in late August

Nintendo’s next hot retro console, the SNES Classic, is going to be available for pre-order late in August at a number of retailers, the company confirmed today. It’s good news for people left wondering when the console pre-orders would arrive – including the many disappointed fans who thought they’d secured one from Walmart last week only to have their order canceled.

The SNES Classic Edition, in case you’ve been living in a cave for the past month or so, is a tiny version of the original Supper Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with controllers that match the original. The console ships with 21 games included, including the unreleased Star Fox 2, and will retail for $79 when it’s available on September 29.

Nintendo also said today that there will be ” a significant amount of additional systems” shipped to stores for the 29th in addition to the pre-order stock, and that it’ll be shipping additional units throughout the rest of 2017 to help address demand. Chances are there will still be a lot of disappointed fans, however, given the strength of the appetite for last year’s NES Classic, which Nintendo subsequently discontinued despite its popularity.