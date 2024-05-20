Disrupt Audience Choice vote closes Friday

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is not just about groundbreaking innovations, insightful panels, and visionary speakers — it’s also about listening to YOU, the audience, and what you feel is top of mind for the tech community. With the Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice Program, your vote can make a difference and propel your favorite thought leaders to new heights. But time is running out, so let’s dive in and explore why your vote matters and how you can cast it before the May 24 deadline.

What is the Audience Choice Program?

The Audience Choice Program is a unique opportunity for attendees, enthusiasts, and supporters of the startup ecosystem to cast their votes for the most promising sessions showcased at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024. It’s a chance to support the companies you believe in, champion innovation, and shape the future of tech.

Why your vote matters

Your vote is more than just a click — it’s a powerful endorsement. By participating in the Audience Choice Program, you’re supporting individual companies and you’re contributing to the vibrancy and diversity of the tech community. Your vote can make a real difference in the trajectory of a startup’s journey, providing invaluable validation and visibility.

How to cast your vote

Casting your vote for the Audience Choice Program is quick, easy, and impactful. Simply visit the Audience Choice page on the TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 website, browse through the impressive lineup of participating startups, and select your favorite. It’s that simple. But remember, time is of the essence — the deadline to cast your vote is May 24.

Want to attend Disrupt? Be sure to book your early-bird pass before the end of the month to lock in some great savings.