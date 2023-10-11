TikTok’s Effect Creator Rewards fund now has lower eligibility requirements, an updated payout model and more

TikTok is updating its Effect Creator Rewards program with lower eligibility requirements, a revamped payout model, reduced payout increments and a lower threshold to start collecting rewards. The $6 million fund, which launched in May, rewards creators for the effects they make through TikTok’s AR development platform, Effect House.

The company also announced that it’s expanding the program to 14 more countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Previously, the fund was only available in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

As part of the changes, TikTok has lowered the required number of videos that creators need in order to qualify for the program. Creators now only need to have five effects published and at least three of their effects used in 1,000 videos to qualify.

In the earlier version of the program, creators needed an effect to have been used in 500,000 videos for the effect to start earning rewards, but now, each effect only needs to be used in 200,000 videos in order to qualify.

As for the payout model, TikTok is transitioning to a variable payout rate, which means that creators will receive different payouts for videos created with their effects based on certain factors, such as the region where the video was created. In addition, creators previously had to accumulate 100,000 more videos created with their effect to get their next payout, but now creators can collect rewards for every additional qualified video until the end of the 90-day period.

The changes announced today come as TikTok also revamped its creator fund earlier this year. The new program, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators. To be eligible for the program, creators must be at least 18 years of age and have at least 10,000 followers and at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days. Last month, TikTok expanded access to the program beyond the United States to Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Korea and the United Kingdom.

At the time, TikTok told TechCrunch that eligible creators who post high-quality, original content longer than one minute have the potential to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered by the previous Creator Fund. TikTok has not said whether the Creativity Program will replace the Creator Fund altogether, but it’s possible that once the Creativity Program exits the beta phase, TikTok will scrap the Creator Fund.