Social

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided

Cody Corrall

Comment

Image Credits: Apple

Welcome to Week in Review: TechCrunch’s newsletter recapping the week’s biggest news.

This week Apple unveiled new iPad models at its Let Loose event, including a new 13-inch display for the iPad Air, as well as Tandem OLED and a new M4 chip for the iPad Pro. But its ad for the new iPad Pro made the biggest waves from the event, for all the wrong reasons. For Apple completionists, we compiled all of the new announcements in case you missed it. 

In the world of EVs, the embattled Fisker Ocean is facing yet another federal safety probe. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a fourth investigation into the SUV surrounding claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

AI deepfakes took center stage at this year’s Met Gala. AI-generated images of Katy Perry and Rihanna, neither of whom attended the event, went viral on X. A good reminder that we can’t believe everything we see online.

It’s been a big week. Let’s get into it.

News

New updates from OpenAI: On Monday at 10 a.m. PT, OpenAI will demo new features for both ChatGPT and GPT-4. CEO Sam Altman denied reports that the company was preparing to announce a rival search engine product ahead of Google’s I/O conference. Read more

Say hello to the portal: A new, always-on video portal lets people in New York City and Dublin interact in real time. Portals.org, the organization behind the project, wants it to encourage people to interact with one another “above borders and prejudices.” Read More

OpenAI explores allowing AI porn: The company released a new NSFW policy intended to start a conversation about how it might allow explicit images and text in its AI products. But can we trust OpenAI — or any generative AI vendor — to do it right? Read More

Cops can’t use Microsoft’s AI tool: Microsoft has reaffirmed its ban on U.S. police departments from using generative AI for facial recognition through its enterprise-focused tool: Azure OpenAI Service. Read More

Dorsey says bye to Bluesky: Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed on X that he is no longer on Bluesky’s board. In a statement, the company thanked Dorsey for his help funding Bluesky and said they are actively looking to replace his seat. Read More

Is Gen Z ditching Tinder for Hinge?: Match Group released its first-quarter earnings report, which shows a steady decline of Tinder’s paying user base. But Hinge is on track to become a “$1 billion revenue business,” in part due to its à la carte offerings for price-conscious Gen Zers. Read More

Spotify paywalls lyrics: The music streamer quietly confirmed that it has started moving its lyrics feature behind a paywall in an attempt to entice more users to migrate to its Premium subscription service, invoking the ire of users. Read More

Analysis

Apple’s “Crush” ad is disgusting: Devin Coldewey says Apple’s latest ad that crushes analog creative tools into an iPad Pro missed the mark. Apple has since apologized and canceled plans to televise it. Read More

How Newchip’s bankruptcy threatened thousands of startups: Mary Ann Azevedo and Christine Hall report on startup accelerator Newchip’s fall from grace and the ripple effects on its founders — including those who lost their companies in the fallout. Read More

Is rabbit’s R1 really that bad?: Much has been said about rabbit’s ambitious R1 AI assistant and it not living up to its promises. Devin argues that even though it likely shipped too early, an experimental device like this is a fun look at a possible future. Read More

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,
Social

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided

Cody Corrall
14 seconds ago

Welcome to Week in Review: TechCrunch’s newsletter recapping the week’s biggest news. This week Apple unveiled new iPad models at its Let Loose event, including a new 13-inch display for…

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided
Image Credits: Apple
AI

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety

Kyle Wiggers
3 mins ago

The U.K. Safety Institute, the U.K.’s recently established AI safety body, has released a toolset designed to “strengthen AI safety” by making it easier for industry, research organizations and academia…

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety
AI

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech

Kyle Wiggers
2 hours ago

AI startup Runway’s second annual AI Film Festival showcased movies that incorporated AI tech in some fashion, from backgrounds to animations.

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech
AI

Women in AI: Rachel Coldicutt researches how technology impacts society

Dominic-Madori Davis
3 hours ago

Rachel Coldicutt is the founder of Careful Industries, which researches the social impact technology has on society.

Women in AI: Rachel Coldicutt researches how technology impacts society
Enterprise

SAP’s chief sustainability officer isn’t interested in getting your company to do the right thing

Ron Miller
Tim De Chant
4 hours ago

SAP Chief Sustainability Officer Sophia Mendelsohn wants to incentivize companies to be green because it’s profitable, not just because it’s right.

SAP’s chief sustainability officer isn’t interested in getting your company to do the right thing
Transportation

Tesla’s profitable Supercharger network is in limbo after Musk axed the entire team

Tim De Chant
5 hours ago

Here’s what one insider said happened in the days leading up to the layoffs.

Tesla’s profitable Supercharger network is in limbo after Musk axed the entire team

StrictlyVC London welcomes Phoenix Court and WEX

Cindy Zackney
12 hours ago

StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive insider content from the Silicon Valley & Global VC scene while creating meaningful connections over cocktails and canapés with leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives. And TechCrunch…

Commerce

Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M

Manish Singh
14 hours ago

Meesho, a leading e-commerce startup in India, has secured $275 million in a new funding round.

Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M
Security

Scammers found planting online betting ads on Indian government websites

Jagmeet Singh
18 hours ago

Some Indian government websites have allowed scammers to plant advertisements capable of redirecting visitors to online betting platforms. TechCrunch discovered around four dozen “gov.in” website links associated with Indian states,…

Scammers found planting online betting ads on Indian government websites
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
21 hours ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Cloudsmith’s $15M Series A deck

Haje Jan Kamps
23 hours ago

The deck included some redacted numbers, but there was still enough data to get a good picture.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Cloudsmith’s $15M Series A deck
AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far

Anthony Ha
24 hours ago

The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far
AI

Anthropic’s Claude sees tepid reception on iOS compared with ChatGPT’s debut

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

Unlike ChatGPT, Claude did not become a new App Store hit.

Anthropic’s Claude sees tepid reception on iOS compared with ChatGPT’s debut
Startups

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain

Haje Jan Kamps
1 day ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Look,…

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain
Startups

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts

Aria Alamalhodaei
1 day ago

Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack…

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts
AI

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems — in certain circumstances, at least.  Announced in a post on the company’s official…

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits
Transportation

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker

Rebecca Bellan
1 day ago

Zeekr’s market hype is noteworthy and may indicate that investors see value in the high-quality, low-price offerings of Chinese automakers.

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker
Market Analysis

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point

Rebecca Szkutak
1 day ago

Venture capital has been hit hard by souring macroeconomic conditions over the past few years and it’s not yet clear how the market downturn affected VC fund performance. But recent…

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point
Security

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
1 day ago

The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell’s…

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out
Social

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls

Sarah Perez
1 day ago

The social network has announced an updated version of its app that lets you offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so you can better customize it.

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls
Apps

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in July, the company announced at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the company plans to…

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July
Hardware

Oura launches two new heart health features

Aisha Malik
1 day ago

Smart ring maker Oura is launching two new features focused on heart health, the company announced on Friday. The first claims to help users get an idea of their cardiovascular…

Oura launches two new heart health features
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh
1 day ago

Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful
Transportation

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe

Sean O'Kane
1 day ago

The U.S.’ NHTSA has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, spurred by multiple claims of “inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking.”

Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe
AI

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers

Paul Sawers
1 day ago

CoreWeave has formally opened an office in London that will serve as its European headquarters and home to two new data centers.

CoreWeave, a $19B AI compute provider, opens European HQ in London with plans for 2 UK data centers
Fundraising

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 

Kate Park
2 days ago

The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup’s inaugural products

AI chip startup DEEPX secures $80M Series C at a $529M valuation 
Startups

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse

Mary Ann Azevedo
2 days ago

A dust-up between Evolve Bank & Trust, Mercury and Synapse has led TabaPay to abandon its acquisition plans of troubled banking-as-a-service startup Synapse.

Infighting among fintech players has caused TabaPay to ‘pull out’ from buying bankrupt Synapse
Media & Entertainment

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting

Devin Coldewey
2 days ago

The problem is not the media, but the message.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is disgusting
Apps

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others

Sarah Perez
2 days ago

The Twitter for Android client was “a demo app that Google had created and gave to us,” says Particle co-founder and ex-Twitter employee Sara Beykpour.

Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and others