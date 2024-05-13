Enterprise

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal

Paul Sawers

Comment

Squarespace headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Website builder Squarespace is being taken private by U.K.-based private equity firm Permira in an all-cash deal that gives the company an enterprise valuation of $6.9 billion.

Founded in 2004 by CEO Anthony Casalena, Squarespace is best known for its no-code platform designed to help SMEs and freelancers build websites, blogs and online stores. It includes customizable templates and a “what you see is what you get” (WYSIWYG) interface that users can configure by dragging and dropping different elements.

Shortly after raising $300 million at a hefty $10 billion valuation in 2021, Squarespace filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), reaching a market cap high of $8 billion in mid-2021. In the intervening months, the company’s stock went into freefall, dropping its worth to a low of $2 billion in 2022. This year has seen its stock rebound to its highest point since late 2021, and its market cap has soared past the $5 billion mark off the back of strong earnings.

As part of its offer, Permira will offer Squarespace shareholders $44 per share, representing a 15% premium on its Friday (May 10, 2024) closing price. The deal gives the company an equity valuation of $6.6 billion.

In a huge vote of confidence in Casalena, who steered the company from blog-hosting service while at university to a billion-dollar business, Permira is keeping him on as CEO and board chairman. He will also continue to be “one of the largest” Squarespace shareholders post-acquisition.

Are PEs coming back strong?

There has been a flurry of activity in the private equity space of late: Thoma Bravo took cybersecurity company Darktrace private in a $5 billion deal, shortly after a similar deal to take critical event management software company, Everbridge, private for $1.8 billion.

Vista Equity also last month announced plans to acquire revenue optimization platform, Model N, for $1.25 billion, while EQT subsidiary EQT Private Capital Asia snapped up API and identity management software company, WSO2, for more than $600 million.

Permira, for its part, has been involved in some big acquisitions these past few years. In 2022, it struck a take-private deal that saw it team up with Hellman & Friedman to acquire Zendesk for $10.2 billion, and a year before that, it shelled out $5.8 billion for email security firm, Mimecast.

Less than two weeks ago, Permira acquired a majority stake in BioCatch, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity firm that uses AI and machine learning to help customers such as banks track users’ online behavior to establish whether a person is real or a potential fraudster. 

Squarespace, as a consumer-grade website builder, is fairly far removed from Permira’s previous acquisitions. But it is clearly an alluring proposition for a private equity firm looking for a solid business that has largely underperformed. Squarespace passed $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time last year, and it has made additional investments in generative AI (GenAI) to help businesses produce web content and email campaigns. Its trajectory may be one of the reasons why Permira came calling.

“The Squarespace ecosystem provides SMBs with a broad offering — from demand generation to powerful payment solutions, all seamlessly interwoven with intuitive GenAI,” Permira partner, Andrew Young, said in a statement. “We share Anthony and the team’s vision to further invest in these tools to help customers grow.”

More TechCrunch

Fintech

Aplazo is using buy-now-pay-later as a stepping stone to financial ubiquity in Mexico

Anna Heim
3 mins ago

Four-year-old Mexican BNPL startup Aplazo facilitates fractionated payments to offline and online merchants even when the buyer doesn’t have a credit card.

Aplazo is using buy-now-pay-later as a stepping stone to financial ubiquity in Mexico

Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs

TechCrunch Events
1 hour ago

We received countless submissions to speak at this year’s Disrupt 2024. After carefully sifting through all the applications, we’ve narrowed it down to 19 session finalists. Now we need your…

Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs
Startups

Healthy growth helps B2B food e-commerce startup Pepper nab $30 million led by ICONIQ Growth

Christine Hall
1 hour ago

Co-founder and CEO Bowie Cheung, who previously worked at Uber Eats, said the company now has 200 customers.

Healthy growth helps B2B food e-commerce startup Pepper nab $30 million led by ICONIQ Growth
Government & Policy

Booking.com latest to fall under EU market power rules

Natasha Lomas
2 hours ago

Booking.com has been designated a gatekeeper under the EU’s DMA, meaning the firm will be regulated under the bloc’s market fairness framework.

Booking.com latest to fall under EU market power rules

Featured Article

‘Got that boomer!’: How cyber-criminals steal one-time passcodes for SIM swap attacks and raiding bank accounts

Estate is an invite-only website that has helped hundreds of attackers make thousands of phone calls aimed at stealing account passcodes, according to its leaked database.

Zack Whittaker
2 hours ago
‘Got that boomer!’: How cyber-criminals steal one-time passcodes for SIM swap attacks and raiding bank accounts
Enterprise

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal

Paul Sawers
3 hours ago

Squarespace is being taken private in an all-cash deal that values the company on an equity basis at $6.6 billion.

Permira is taking Squarespace private in a $6.9 billion deal
Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images
Apps

Buymeacoffee’s founder has built an AI-powered voice note app

Ivan Mehta
6 hours ago

AI-powered tools like OpenAI’s Whisper have enabled many apps to make transcription an integral part of their feature set for personal note-taking, and the space has quickly flourished as a…

Buymeacoffee’s founder has built an AI-powered voice note app
AI

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and genAI products to Indian businesses

Manish Singh
6 hours ago

Airtel, India’s second-largest telco, is partnering with Google Cloud to develop and deliver cloud and GenAI solutions to Indian businesses.

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and genAI products to Indian businesses
AI

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

Dominic-Madori Davis
21 hours ago

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to…

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Christine Hall
22 hours ago

We took the pulse of emerging fund managers about what it’s been like for them during these post-ZERP, venture-capital-winter years.

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike

Anthony Ha
22 hours ago

It’s been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted…

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike
Hardware

Alora Baby aims to push baby gear away from the ‘landfill economy’

Haje Jan Kamps
23 hours ago

Alora Baby is not just aiming to manufacture baby cribs in an environmentally friendly way but is attempting to overhaul the whole lifecycle of a product

Alora Baby aims to push baby gear away from the ‘landfill economy’

Go on, let bots date other bots

Anthony Ha
23 hours ago

Bumble founder and executive chair Whitney Wolfe Herd raised eyebrows this week with her comments about how AI might change the dating experience. During an onstage interview, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang…

Go on, let bots date other bots
Social

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided

Cody Corrall
2 days ago

Welcome to Week in Review: TechCrunch’s newsletter recapping the week’s biggest news. This week Apple unveiled new iPad models at its Let Loose event, including a new 13-inch display for…

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided
AI

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety

Kyle Wiggers
2 days ago

The U.K. Safety Institute, the U.K.’s recently established AI safety body, has released a toolset designed to “strengthen AI safety” by making it easier for industry, research organizations and academia…

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety
AI

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech

Kyle Wiggers
2 days ago

AI startup Runway’s second annual AI Film Festival showcased movies that incorporated AI tech in some fashion, from backgrounds to animations.

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech
AI

Women in AI: Rachel Coldicutt researches how technology impacts society

Dominic-Madori Davis
2 days ago

Rachel Coldicutt is the founder of Careful Industries, which researches the social impact technology has on society.

Women in AI: Rachel Coldicutt researches how technology impacts society
Enterprise

SAP’s chief sustainability officer isn’t interested in getting your company to do the right thing

Ron Miller
Tim De Chant
2 days ago

SAP Chief Sustainability Officer Sophia Mendelsohn wants to incentivize companies to be green because it’s profitable, not just because it’s right.

SAP’s chief sustainability officer isn’t interested in getting your company to do the right thing
Transportation

Tesla’s profitable Supercharger network is in limbo after Musk axed the entire team

Tim De Chant
2 days ago

Here’s what one insider said happened in the days leading up to the layoffs.

Tesla’s profitable Supercharger network is in limbo after Musk axed the entire team

StrictlyVC London welcomes Phoenix Court and WEX

Cindy Zackney
2 days ago

StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive insider content from the Silicon Valley & Global VC scene while creating meaningful connections over cocktails and canapés with leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives. And TechCrunch…

Commerce

Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M

Manish Singh
2 days ago

Meesho, a leading e-commerce startup in India, has secured $275 million in a new funding round.

Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M
Security

Scammers found planting online betting ads on Indian government websites

Jagmeet Singh
2 days ago

Some Indian government websites have allowed scammers to plant advertisements capable of redirecting visitors to online betting platforms. TechCrunch discovered around four dozen “gov.in” website links associated with Indian states,…

Scammers found planting online betting ads on Indian government websites
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
3 days ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far

Anthony Ha
3 days ago

The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Cloudsmith’s $15M Series A deck

Haje Jan Kamps
3 days ago

The deck included some redacted numbers, but there was still enough data to get a good picture.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Cloudsmith’s $15M Series A deck
AI

Anthropic’s Claude sees tepid reception on iOS compared with ChatGPT’s debut

Sarah Perez
3 days ago

Unlike ChatGPT, Claude did not become a new App Store hit.

Anthropic’s Claude sees tepid reception on iOS compared with ChatGPT’s debut
Startups

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain

Haje Jan Kamps
3 days ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Look,…

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain
Startups

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts

Aria Alamalhodaei
3 days ago

Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack…

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts
AI

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits

Kyle Wiggers
3 days ago

AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems — in certain circumstances, at least.  Announced in a post on the company’s official…

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits
Transportation

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker

Rebecca Bellan
3 days ago

Zeekr’s market hype is noteworthy and may indicate that investors see value in the high-quality, low-price offerings of Chinese automakers.

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker