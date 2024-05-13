Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs

We received countless submissions to speak at this year’s Disrupt 2024. After carefully sifting through all the applications, we’ve narrowed it down to 19 session finalists. Now we need your help to choose who will actually speak at the conference!

Vote for the sessions you most want to see at Disrupt in October. You can vote for each session only once, but feel free to vote for as many sessions as you’d like.

Only the sessions with the most votes will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda. Don’t forget to enlist your network to help upvote your favorites!

Audience Choice voting ends on May 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Vote Here.

And don’t forget, Disrupt early-bird ticket sales end on May 31 — buy your ticket now and save up to $800.

Meet The Finalists

Redefining Success Beyond Growth-At-All-Cost

Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO at Modern Health

How To Build The Next Phase Of The Internet For Consumers

Amber Atherton, Partner at Patron

Bringing The Outside In: Connecting Startups With Large Banks To Power The Future Of Finance

Arvind Purushotham, Head of Citi Ventures at Citi Ventures

The Age Of Technical, Engineering Founders: How They Are Driving AI Innovation

Christine Yen, CEO & Co-Founder at Honeycomb

Anand Babu (AB) Periasamy, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at MinIO

Prukalpa Sankar, CEO & Co-Founder at Atlan

Tom Carter, CEO & Co-Founder at Ultraleap

Growing A City’s Tech Ecosystem Through Immersive Accelerator Models And Diverse Portfolio Companies

Colleen Heidinger, President at 43North

Supercharging Tools For Knowledge Workers

Harpinder Singh, Partner at Innovation Endeavors

Tanguy Chau, Co-Founder and CEO at Paxton AI

Scott Dietzen, CEO at Augment

Luke McGartland, Founder and CEO at Sequence

Next-Gen Medicine: AI Simulation Generating New Data To Accelerate Drug Discovery

Jack Hidary, CEO at SandboxAQ

Navigating The Regulatory Maze: Pathways To Innovation And Access In Healthcare

Jordan Nof, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Tusk Venture Partners

Winning At Startup PR Without Paying For An Agency, With Ex-TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine

Josh Constine, Venture Partner at SignalFire

AI Outlook: Where VCs Are Placing Their Bets In AI Today – And Where We Go Next

Kevin Dunlap, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Calibrate Ventures

Shoppertainment 2024: The Future Of Consumer And Commerce

Khanh Ngo, Monetization Strategy and Operations, APAC and MEA at TikTok

Building Businesses That Endure: Keys To Long-Term Transformation

Nmachi Jidenma, Partner at General Catalyst

Scams And Solutions: Financial Security In The Digital Age

Philip Martin, Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Coinbase

The Future Is EMFI

Philipp Reichardt, VP of Enterprise, North America at Airwallex

Nik Milanović, Founder at This Week in Fintech

Is There Such A Thing As ‘Startup Within A Big Company’ ?

Prerit Uppal, Group Product Leader at Adobe Inc.

Generative AI: Beyond The Hype – Building Real-World Applications

Priyanka Vergadia, Head of Developer Relations North America at Google

How To Stand Out Amongst The AI Wave: Strategies For Success In Enterprise Sales

Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures

Marc Boroditsky, Former President of Revenue at Cloudflare

Enterprise GTM Is Broken – Here’s How To Fix It

SC Moatti, Founding Managing Partner at Mighty Capital

Ask Sophie LIVE: Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered!