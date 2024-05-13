Vote for your Disrupt 2024 Audience Choice favs

We received countless submissions to speak at this year’s Disrupt 2024. After carefully sifting through all the applications, we’ve narrowed it down to 19 session finalists. Now we need your help to choose who will actually speak at the conference!
Vote for the sessions you most want to see at Disrupt in October. You can vote for each session only once, but feel free to vote for as many sessions as you’d like.
Only the sessions with the most votes will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda. Don’t forget to enlist your network to help upvote your favorites!
Audience Choice voting ends on May 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Vote Here.
And don’t forget, Disrupt early-bird ticket sales end on May 31 — buy your ticket now and save up to $800.
Meet The Finalists
Redefining Success Beyond Growth-At-All-Cost
- Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO at Modern Health
How To Build The Next Phase Of The Internet For Consumers
- Amber Atherton, Partner at Patron
Bringing The Outside In: Connecting Startups With Large Banks To Power The Future Of Finance
- Arvind Purushotham, Head of Citi Ventures at Citi Ventures
The Age Of Technical, Engineering Founders: How They Are Driving AI Innovation
- Christine Yen, CEO & Co-Founder at Honeycomb
- Anand Babu (AB) Periasamy, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at MinIO
- Prukalpa Sankar, CEO & Co-Founder at Atlan
- Tom Carter, CEO & Co-Founder at Ultraleap
Growing A City’s Tech Ecosystem Through Immersive Accelerator Models And Diverse Portfolio Companies
- Colleen Heidinger, President at 43North
Supercharging Tools For Knowledge Workers
- Harpinder Singh, Partner at Innovation Endeavors
- Tanguy Chau, Co-Founder and CEO at Paxton AI
- Scott Dietzen, CEO at Augment
- Luke McGartland, Founder and CEO at Sequence
Next-Gen Medicine: AI Simulation Generating New Data To Accelerate Drug Discovery
- Jack Hidary, CEO at SandboxAQ
Navigating The Regulatory Maze: Pathways To Innovation And Access In Healthcare
- Jordan Nof, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Tusk Venture Partners
Winning At Startup PR Without Paying For An Agency, With Ex-TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine
- Josh Constine, Venture Partner at SignalFire
AI Outlook: Where VCs Are Placing Their Bets In AI Today – And Where We Go Next
- Kevin Dunlap, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Calibrate Ventures
Shoppertainment 2024: The Future Of Consumer And Commerce
- Khanh Ngo, Monetization Strategy and Operations, APAC and MEA at TikTok
Building Businesses That Endure: Keys To Long-Term Transformation
- Nmachi Jidenma, Partner at General Catalyst
Scams And Solutions: Financial Security In The Digital Age
- Philip Martin, Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Coinbase
- Philipp Reichardt, VP of Enterprise, North America at Airwallex
- Nik Milanović, Founder at This Week in Fintech
Is There Such A Thing As ‘Startup Within A Big Company’ ?
- Prerit Uppal, Group Product Leader at Adobe Inc.
Generative AI: Beyond The Hype – Building Real-World Applications
- Priyanka Vergadia, Head of Developer Relations North America at Google
How To Stand Out Amongst The AI Wave: Strategies For Success In Enterprise Sales
- Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures
- Marc Boroditsky, Former President of Revenue at Cloudflare
Enterprise GTM Is Broken – Here’s How To Fix It
- SC Moatti, Founding Managing Partner at Mighty Capital
Ask Sophie LIVE: Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered!
- Sophie Alcorn, Founding Attorney and Author at Alcorn Immigration Law
Comment