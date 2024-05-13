AI

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and genAI products to Indian businesses

Manish Singh

Comment

Image Credits: Pradeep Gaur / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, said on Monday it has entered into a long-term partnership with Google Cloud to develop and deliver cloud and generative AI products to Indian businesses.

The partnership aims to tap Airtel’s extensive customer base, which, according to the company, includes 2,000 large enterprises and a million emerging businesses. The companies plan to offer AI solutions, including generative AI, which Airtel will train using its vast data sets.

As part of the collaboration, Airtel and Google Cloud will provide businesses with products like geospatial analytics, location intelligence for spotting trends, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, and asset tracking. 

Also in the offing are voice analytics for conversational applications trained across languages, and marketing technology to forecast consumer behavior, perform audience segmentations, and streamline content creation with contextual ads. Airtel said it has set up a managed service center in Pune manned by more than 300 “experts” to provide support.

Tech behemoths Google, Microsoft and Amazon are increasingly setting their sights on the telecommunications industry, seeking to capitalize on the vast troves of data generated by the sector’s billions of customers worldwide. The three firms have signed deals with telecom operators globally, including in the U.S. and UK. The companies are also aggressively looking to sell their generative AI offerings to businesses across the world.

Google is already an investor in Airtel — it committed to investing up to $1 billion in the Indian carrier in 2022. The search giant has also backed Jio Platforms, which operates India’s largest carrier. Jio maintains a similar long-term partnership with Microsoft, too, as part of which the Indian carrier cross-sells Office 365 and Azure to local businesses.

Google and Airtel did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, described the partnership as “a significant milestone” towards the Android-maker’s commitment to accelerate cloud and AI adoption in India.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, , , ,
AI

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and genAI products to Indian businesses

Manish Singh
20 seconds ago

Airtel, India’s second-largest telco, is partnering with Google Cloud to develop and deliver cloud and GenAI solutions to Indian businesses.

Google partners with Airtel to offer cloud and genAI products to Indian businesses
Image Credits: Pradeep Gaur / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images
AI

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

Dominic-Madori Davis
15 hours ago

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to…

Women in AI: Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick wants to pass more AI legislation

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Christine Hall
16 hours ago

We took the pulse of emerging fund managers about what it’s been like for them during these post-ZERP, venture-capital-winter years.

A reckoning is coming for emerging venture funds, and that, VCs say, is a good thing

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike

Anthony Ha
16 hours ago

It’s been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted…

Workers at a Maryland Apple store authorize strike
Hardware

Alora Baby aims to push baby gear away from the ‘landfill economy’

Haje Jan Kamps
17 hours ago

Alora Baby is not just aiming to manufacture baby cribs in an environmentally friendly way but is attempting to overhaul the whole lifecycle of a product

Alora Baby aims to push baby gear away from the ‘landfill economy’

Go on, let bots date other bots

Anthony Ha
17 hours ago

Bumble founder and executive chair Whitney Wolfe Herd raised eyebrows this week with her comments about how AI might change the dating experience. During an onstage interview, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang…

Go on, let bots date other bots
Social

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided

Cody Corrall
1 day ago

Welcome to Week in Review: TechCrunch’s newsletter recapping the week’s biggest news. This week Apple unveiled new iPad models at its Let Loose event, including a new 13-inch display for…

Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided
AI

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety

Kyle Wiggers
1 day ago

The U.K. Safety Institute, the U.K.’s recently established AI safety body, has released a toolset designed to “strengthen AI safety” by making it easier for industry, research organizations and academia…

U.K. agency releases tools to test AI model safety
AI

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech

Kyle Wiggers
2 days ago

AI startup Runway’s second annual AI Film Festival showcased movies that incorporated AI tech in some fashion, from backgrounds to animations.

At the AI Film Festival, humanity triumphed over tech
AI

Women in AI: Rachel Coldicutt researches how technology impacts society

Dominic-Madori Davis
2 days ago

Rachel Coldicutt is the founder of Careful Industries, which researches the social impact technology has on society.

Women in AI: Rachel Coldicutt researches how technology impacts society
Enterprise

SAP’s chief sustainability officer isn’t interested in getting your company to do the right thing

Ron Miller
Tim De Chant
2 days ago

SAP Chief Sustainability Officer Sophia Mendelsohn wants to incentivize companies to be green because it’s profitable, not just because it’s right.

SAP’s chief sustainability officer isn’t interested in getting your company to do the right thing
Transportation

Tesla’s profitable Supercharger network is in limbo after Musk axed the entire team

Tim De Chant
2 days ago

Here’s what one insider said happened in the days leading up to the layoffs.

Tesla’s profitable Supercharger network is in limbo after Musk axed the entire team

StrictlyVC London welcomes Phoenix Court and WEX

Cindy Zackney
2 days ago

StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive insider content from the Silicon Valley & Global VC scene while creating meaningful connections over cocktails and canapés with leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives. And TechCrunch…

Commerce

Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M

Manish Singh
2 days ago

Meesho, a leading e-commerce startup in India, has secured $275 million in a new funding round.

Meesho, an Indian social commerce platform with 150M transacting users, raises $275M
Security

Scammers found planting online betting ads on Indian government websites

Jagmeet Singh
2 days ago

Some Indian government websites have allowed scammers to plant advertisements capable of redirecting visitors to online betting platforms. TechCrunch discovered around four dozen “gov.in” website links associated with Indian states,…

Scammers found planting online betting ads on Indian government websites
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
2 days ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far

Anthony Ha
2 days ago

The company is describing the event as “a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT announcement: What we know so far
Fundraising

Pitch Deck Teardown: Cloudsmith’s $15M Series A deck

Haje Jan Kamps
2 days ago

The deck included some redacted numbers, but there was still enough data to get a good picture.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Cloudsmith’s $15M Series A deck
AI

Anthropic’s Claude sees tepid reception on iOS compared with ChatGPT’s debut

Sarah Perez
3 days ago

Unlike ChatGPT, Claude did not become a new App Store hit.

Anthropic’s Claude sees tepid reception on iOS compared with ChatGPT’s debut
Startups

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain

Haje Jan Kamps
3 days ago

Welcome to Startups Weekly — Haje‘s weekly recap of everything you can’t miss from the world of startups. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. Look,…

Startups Weekly: Trouble in EV land and Peloton is circling the drain
Startups

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts

Aria Alamalhodaei
3 days ago

Scarcely five months after its founding, hard tech startup Layup Parts has landed a $9 million round of financing led by Founders Fund to transform composites manufacturing. Lux Capital and Haystack…

Founders Fund leads financing of composites startup Layup Parts
AI

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits

Kyle Wiggers
3 days ago

AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems — in certain circumstances, at least.  Announced in a post on the company’s official…

Anthropic now lets kids use its AI tech — within limits
Transportation

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker

Rebecca Bellan
3 days ago

Zeekr’s market hype is noteworthy and may indicate that investors see value in the high-quality, low-price offerings of Chinese automakers.

The buzziest EV IPO of the year is a Chinese automaker
Market Analysis

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point

Rebecca Szkutak
3 days ago

Venture capital has been hit hard by souring macroeconomic conditions over the past few years and it’s not yet clear how the market downturn affected VC fund performance. But recent…

VC fund performance is down sharply — but it may have already hit its lowest point
Security

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
3 days ago

The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell’s…

Threat actor says he scraped 49M Dell customer addresses before the company found out
Social

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls

Sarah Perez
3 days ago

The social network has announced an updated version of its app that lets you offer feedback about its algorithmic feed so you can better customize it.

Bluesky now lets you personalize main Discover feed using new controls
Apps

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July

Aisha Malik
3 days ago

Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in July, the company announced at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the company plans to…

Microsoft is launching its mobile game store in July
Hardware

Oura launches two new heart health features

Aisha Malik
3 days ago

Smart ring maker Oura is launching two new features focused on heart health, the company announced on Friday. The first claims to help users get an idea of their cardiovascular…

Oura launches two new heart health features
AI

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn

Kyle Wiggers
3 days ago

Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world…

This Week in AI: OpenAI considers allowing AI porn
Gaming

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful

Jagmeet Singh
3 days ago

Garena is quietly developing new India-themed games even though Free Fire, its biggest title, has still not made a comeback to the country.

Garena is quietly making India-themed games even as Free Fire’s relaunch remains doubtful