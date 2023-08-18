Going to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is cheaper when you bundle

Anyone with a Costco card knows you save more when you buy in bulk. Now apply that same theory to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, and you can save a bundle when you take your team, your clients or your star startups to San Francisco in September.

Heck, take your family and let them see what you do for a living.

Seriously, though, when you bring your posse to Disrupt, you increase the networking ground you can cover and the opportunities you can discover and you can absorb more of the invaluable knowledge shared throughout the show.

Grab a group rate discount to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

OK, here’s the deal.

Buying for four or more people? Purchase a Bundle Pass and save 15%.

Let’s take a look at just some of the sessions and opportunities waiting for you.

Head to the Builders Stage for panels and interviews focused on the nuts and bolts of building and funding new tech enterprises — including these:

What Do You Need to Raise a Series A Today?

How to Build Intelligent Startup Ops that Will Scale with Your Business

Seven industry stages at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

New this year: We’re filling seven stages with salon-like programs that focus on the industries that matter most to the tech world today. It’s a rare opportunity to explore cross-sector collaborations under one roof. Check out some of the sessions on each stage below — click the stage link to see the individual agendas.

AI Stage:

A Deep Dive on DeepMind, Google’s Premiere AI Lab

Bias, Toxicity and Hallucination: Can AI Be Ethical?

Fintech Stage:

Plaid’s Zach Perret Opens up on Open Banking

The Future of Payments

Hardware Stage:

Mixed Reality Finds Its Focus

What’s Next in Robotics?

SaaS Stage:

What’s Next for GitHub?

AI for SaaS

Security Stage:

Signal and the Future of Encrypted Messaging

The Spyware Industry Is Out of Control. Now What?

Space Stage:

Commercial Space Power and the Next Space Age

Quantum and a New Age of Espionage

Sustainability Stage:

Doing Something Concrete on Climate

The Upside (and Downside) of Cultivated Meat

Networking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Disrupt is prime networking territory, and you begin with the event app — an essential connection and scheduling tool. But that’s just the beginning. We’re creating more organic networking opportunities where you can experience moments of magic in a variety of settings.

Get your network mojo moving on Disrupt eve, September 18, at The Women in Tech (Crunch) reception.

Head to the Deal Flow Café, our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area.

Enhance your trip to San Francisco at After-Hours Events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city.

Meet like-minded travelers in the many engaging workshops, discussions, meetups and Q&A sessions in the expo.

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge, where annual and two-year TC+ subscribers can network and chat with our writers and other special guests. Not a member? Subscribe here.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Take advantage of the group discount, and put your people to work to build your business bigger, better, faster. Grab your group discount now and save.

