Announcing the SaaS Stage agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has become something akin to the default model for software distribution. But it’s more than a business model. It’s also a way of developing and managing software throughout its life cycle — and that means its underpinnings are forever changing.

We decided to host a special SaaS Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 to dig deeper into the current state of SaaS, especially now that AI is changing the software landscape once again. We announced the new stage a few weeks ago, and today we’re excited to provide a first look at the agenda. Stay tuned — we’ll add more in the weeks to come!

We’ll examine the current state of SaaS of course but, more importantly, the agenda explores what comes next. We’ll talk to some of the sharpest minds and professionals in the industry — executives from early- and late-stage SaaS companies, leaders from the infrastructure companies that power the industry and the venture capitalists who fund them. The agenda is about 80% complete, so make sure to check back for more updates!

We hope you’ll join us at TechCrunch Disrupt on September 19–21 in San Francisco.

The SaaS Stage Agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Selling Your SaaS Startup: The VC View

with Whit Bouck (Insight), Megan Reynolds (Vertex) and Cathy Gao (Sapphire Ventures)

There are many reasons to sell your SaaS startup, but what is the investor perspective? This panel looks at why VCs might support your move to sell, and when they might encourage you to keep going.

What’s Next for GitHub?

with Thomas Dohmke (GitHub CEO)

GitHub has long been at the core of developer workflows, but over the course of the last few years, the company started going well beyond being a code repository and collaboration service. To a large degree, that’s thanks to its Copilot code completion service. In this session, we’ll talk about what’s next for GitHub as it expands beyond its core service under the ownership of Microsoft.

Cloudflare’s Journey from TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield to Public Company

with Michelle Zatlyn and Matthew Prince (Cloudflare co-founders)

Cloudflare launched onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2010. Today it’s a public company. We will chat with the co-founders about their journey and the challenges they face in today’s investment climate.

AI for SaaS

with Ines Chami (Numbers Station AI), David DeSanto (GitLab) and Navrina Singh (Credo AI)

The use cases for generative AI are endless, so it’s no surprise that virtually every new and existing SaaS startup now wants to make it part of their core product. In this session, we’ll talk about how to best do that, no matter whether you have an established product or you’re just starting out — all while doing so responsibly.

The State of Quantum

with Itamar Sivan (Quantum Machines)

Quantum computing is quickly moving from a science-fiction concept to a technology that has the potential to change the state of computing. In this session, we’ll talk about the state of the industry, the challenges ahead and the potential risks involved.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 runs September 19–21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now! Seriously, what are you waiting for?

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.