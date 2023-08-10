Less than 48 hours left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

This is the final 48-hour countdown to serious savings on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco. Take five minutes now to secure the best price on passes to the startup world’s mothership.

The benefits of attending TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Year after year, more than 10,000 members of the early-startup community — founders, investors, tech icons, engineers, CEOs, CTOs, makers and shakers — come to Disrupt to launch, learn, connect, invest and grow.

You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of the trends and market influences that can help you position your business for success. Not in just a few areas, but also across the startup ecosystem. Take a look at what’s happening — and who’s talking — on the Builders Stage and our seven new industry-specific stages:

Make a beeline for the Startup Battlefield 200 companies exhibiting their tech on the expo floor. Thousands of early-stage startups applied for this year’s cohort, and we selected the cream of the crop. Go meet, greet and connect with these impressive founders.

TechCrunch will select 20 of these startups to compete for a $100,000 equity-free prize in the Startup Battlefield. They’ll pitch on the Disrupt Stage to panels of top-tier VCs who then put each startup through an intense Q&A. Watching is not just thrilling, but it’s also a masterclass in how to pitch — and rare insight to how VCs think, what they look for and what motivates them to set up that crucial first meeting.

Check out just some of the many roundtable discussions and breakout sessions. Both formats give you time to ask questions, start conversations and connect with people who share your business interests and goals.

How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup: Roundtable with Emilia Vicini, HR manager, Kadre LLC.

Roundtable with Emilia Vicini, HR manager, Kadre LLC. Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: Real-Life Use Cases and Solutions: Roundtable with Eugenio Zuccarelli, data science manager, CVS Health.

Roundtable with Eugenio Zuccarelli, data science manager, CVS Health. The Power of Personal Branding for Founders: Roundtable with Kotryna Kurt, CEO and founder, Linkedist.

Roundtable with Kotryna Kurt, CEO and founder, Linkedist. Ask Sophie LIVE — Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered!: Breakout with Sophie Alcorn, attorney founder, Alcorn Immigration Law.

Breakout with Sophie Alcorn, attorney founder, Alcorn Immigration Law. Defining Disability Tech: Innovations for the World’s Largest Minority: Breakout with Sandy Lacey, executive director, Howe Innovation Center, Perkins School for the Blind.

Breakout with Sandy Lacey, executive director, Howe Innovation Center, Perkins School for the Blind. New CEO Imperative: Why You Need a Revenue Governance Strategy: Breakout with Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO, Clari.

