Venture

Portuguese VC firm Shilling launches €50M opportunity fund to back growth-stage startups

Mike Butcher

Comment

Shilling team
Image Credits: Shilling team

It seems like it was only yesterday (well, seven years ago!) that I was honing in on the rapid development of Portugal’s growing startup and investment scene. I updated my article in 2021, only to find an explosion of new companies and investors.

Today comes further proof that Portugal is stretching its wings as one of Europe’s freshest and hungriest tech ecosystems: Venture firm Shilling has launched a €50 million fund to support growth-stage startups in its own portfolio and also — crucially — to invest in startups everywhere else. 

The VC arm of Portuguese private equity firm Draycott SCR, Shilling is best known for being an early-stage investor in startups like Talka, Unbabel, Bizay, Uniplaces, and Best Tables (acquired by TripAdvisor in 2015).

Shilling’s newest fund, labeled “Opportunity Fund,” will give it extra firepower to support early-stage startups for longer, with investments of up to €5 million for Series A and beyond. According to the firm, over 90% of the fund target was raised at the first close, and the fund has already invested in Shilling portfolio company, Coverflex.

Despite having a vibrant startup ecosystem, Portugal has one of the lowest VC investment-to-GDP ratios in Europe — five times lower than the European average, according to Atomico.

This has created a gap in funding for growth-stage startups. Shilling’s Opportunity Fund will be a welcome bridge in that gap.

“We want to be one of the players following our startups over their entire journey, hence this new fund,” Ricardo Jacinto, managing partner at Shilling, told me. “Obviously, we want to keep an eye on new opportunities. That’s the thesis of this fund. […] We don’t want to limit ourselves to only portfolio companies.”

“As the market recovers from post-pandemic stabilization, our new fund will support growth-stage companies as they scale,” Hugo Gonçalves Pereira, a founding partner at Shilling, said in a statement.

Norberto Guimarães, co-founder and CEO at Talka, added, “Shilling is unavoidable in the Portuguese early-stage startup scene. They quickly supported Talka, plugging me into the community after my journey of 12 years in the Bay Area.”

Backing tech founders early has been key to Shilling’s growth as a firm. In 2021, it launched a €55 million ($35.6 million) early-stage fund called Shilling Founders Fund that was backed by just over 35 successful tech founders, as well as European VC, Atomico.

Shilling was founded in 2011 by Pereira, a real estate investor and proptech founder; António Casanova, CEO of Unilever FIMA; Diogo da Silveira, chair & NED in listed and fund-backed European companies; João Coelho Borges, a top PE investor and founding partner at Draycott; and executives Juan Alvarez and Pedro Rutkowski.

Later, the team was joined by entrepreneurs and founders including Miguel Santo Amaro (co-founder of Uniplaces and Coverflex), Ricardo Jacinto, Pedro Ramalho Carlos, and Maria Villas-Boas.

Shilling isn’t the only Portuguese venture firm to scale up in recent years. In 2022, Lisbon-based venture firm, Indico Capital Partners, launched a €50 million climate tech fund, dubbed the Indico Blue Fund. Other leading VC firms in the country include FaberArmilar Venture Partners, Tocha and Portugal Ventures.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
Commerce

Restaurant365 orders in $175M at a $1B+ valuation to supersize its food service software stack 

Ingrid Lunden
10 mins ago

The restaurant industry in the U.S. is expected to pass $1 trillion in sales for the first time this year, despite wider economic pressures on consumers. Now Restaurant365, a startup…

Restaurant365 orders in $175M at a $1B+ valuation to supersize its food service software stack 
Venture

Portuguese VC firm Shilling launches €50M opportunity fund to back growth-stage startups

Mike Butcher
25 mins ago

Venture firm Shilling has launched a €50M fund to support growth-stage startups in its own portfolio and to invest in startups everywhere else. 

Portuguese VC firm Shilling launches €50M opportunity fund to back growth-stage startups
Image Credits: Shilling team
AI

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI

Kyle Wiggers
39 mins ago

Chang She, previously the VP of engineering at Tubi and a Cloudera veteran, has years of experience building data tooling and infrastructure. But when She began working in the AI…

LanceDB, which counts Midjourney as a customer, is building databases for multimodal AI
Climate

Berlin-based trawa raises €10M to use AI to make buying renewable energy easier for SMEs

Mike Butcher
2 hours ago

Trawa simplifies energy purchasing and management for SMEs by leveraging an AI-powered platform and downstream data from customers. 

Berlin-based trawa raises €10M to use AI to make buying renewable energy easier for SMEs
Fintech

Lydia, the French payments app with 8 million users, launches mobile banking app Sumeria

Romain Dillet
2 hours ago

Lydia is splitting itself into two apps — Lydia for P2P payments and Sumeria for those looking for a mobile-first bank account.

Lydia, the French payments app with 8 million users, launches mobile banking app Sumeria

Shipping logistics startup Harbor Lab raises $16M Series A led by Atomico

Mike Butcher
4 hours ago

Cargo ships docking at a commercial port incur costs called “disbursements” and “port call expenses.” This might be port dues, towage, and pilotage fees. It’s a complex patchwork and all…

Shipping logistics startup Harbor Lab raises $16M Series A led by Atomico
Enterprise

AWS confirms will launch European ‘sovereign cloud’ in Germany by 2025, plans €7.8B investment over 15 years

Paul Sawers
4 hours ago

AWS has confirmed its European “sovereign cloud” will go live by the end of 2025, enabling greater data residency for the region.

AWS confirms will launch European ‘sovereign cloud’ in Germany by 2025, plans €7.8B investment over 15 years
Startups

Indian insurance startup Go Digit raises $141M from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Manish Singh
5 hours ago

Go Digit, an Indian insurance startup, has raised $141 million from investors including Goldman Sachs, ADIA, and Morgan Stanley as part of its IPO.

Indian insurance startup Go Digit raises $141M from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Venture

Food VC Peakbridge has new $187M fund to transform future of food, like lab-made cocoa

Christine Hall
6 hours ago

Peakbridge intends to invest in between 16 and 20 companies, investing around $10 million in each company. It has made eight investments so far.

Food VC Peakbridge has new $187M fund to transform future of food, like lab-made cocoa
Venture

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally

Tage Kene-Okafor
7 hours ago

For over six decades, the nonprofit has been active in the financial services sector.

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally
Social

Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program

Ivan Mehta
7 hours ago

Meta’s newest social network, Threads, is starting its own fact-checking program after piggybacking on Instagram and Facebook’s network for a few months.

Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program
Hardware

Looking Glass launches new 3D displays

Haje Jan Kamps
10 hours ago

Looking Glass makes trippy-looking mixed-reality screens that make things look 3D without the need of special glasses. Today, it launches a pair of new displays, including a 16-inch mode that…

Looking Glass launches new 3D displays
AI

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs

Kyle Wiggers
11 hours ago

Replacing Sutskever is Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI’s director of research.

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs
Space

Intuitive Machines wants to help NASA return samples from Mars

Aria Alamalhodaei
11 hours ago

Intuitive Machines made history when it became the first private company to land a spacecraft on the moon, so it makes sense to adapt that tech for Mars.

Intuitive Machines wants to help NASA return samples from Mars
AI

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out

Sarah Perez
11 hours ago

As Google revamps itself for the AI era, offering AI overviews within its search results, the company is introducing a new way to filter for just text-based links. With the…

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out
Space

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19

Aria Alamalhodaei
12 hours ago

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will take a crew to suborbital space for the first time in nearly two years later this month, the company announced on Tuesday.  The NS-25…

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19
AI

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop

Frederic Lardinois
12 hours ago

This will enable developers to use the on-device model to power their own AI features.

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop
AI

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote

Brian Heater
13 hours ago

It ran 110 minutes, but Google managed to reference AI a whopping 121 times during Google I/O 2024 (by its own count). CEO Sundar Pichai referenced the figure to wrap…

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote
AI

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps

Frederic Lardinois
13 hours ago

Firebase Genkit is an open source framework that enables developers to quickly build AI into new and existing applications.

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps
AI

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google

Sarah Perez
13 hours ago

In the coming months, Google says it will open up the Gemini Nano model to more developers.

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google
Social

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature

Lauren Forristal
14 hours ago

As part of the update, Reddit also launched a dedicated AMA tab within the web post composer.

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
14 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
AI

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education

Kyle Wiggers
14 hours ago

LearnLM is already powering features across Google products, including in YouTube, Google’s Gemini apps, Google Search and Google Classroom.

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education
Apps

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube

Aisha Malik
15 hours ago

The official launch comes almost a year after YouTube began experimenting with AI-generated quizzes on its mobile app. 

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
15 hours ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
AI

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals

Brian Heater
16 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals
Apps

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools

Sarah Perez
17 hours ago

Google Play has a new discovery feature for apps, new ways to acquire users, updates to Play Points, and other enhancements to developer-facing tools.

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools
AI

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more

Sarah Perez
17 hours ago

Soon, Android users will be able to drag and drop AI-generated images directly into their Gmail, Google Messages and other apps.

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more
AI

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024

Kyle Wiggers
17 hours ago

Veo can capture different visual and cinematic styles, including shots of landscapes and timelapses, and make edits and adjustments to already-generated footage.

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024
AI

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more

Sarah Perez
17 hours ago

In addition to the body of the emails themselves, the feature will also be able to analyze attachments, like PDFs.

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more