AI

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out

Sarah Perez

Comment

google search app ios
Image Credits: Google

As Google revamps itself for the AI era, offering AI overviews within its search results, the company is introducing a new way to filter for just text-based links. With the new “Web” filter that appears at the top of the results page, users will be able to filter for text links the way they can today filter for images, video, news, or shopping.

The news was announced on Tuesday via a post on X amid the company’s developer conference, Google I/O, where the company introduced a massive change to Google with the news of AI-organized search results and AI overviews in search, among other things.

According to Google, the new “Web” filter will appear either at the top of the results page or as part of the “More” option, depending on your query.

The launch is an admission that sometimes people will want to just surface text-based links to web pages — the classic blue links that today are often of secondary importance as Google either answers the question in its informational Knowledge Panels or, now, through AI experiments.

Notes the Google Search Liason X account, “We’ve added this after hearing from some that there are times when they’d prefer to just see links to web pages in their search results, such as if they’re looking for longer-form text documents, using a device with limited internet access, or those who just prefer text-based results shown separately from search features,” the post read. “If you’re in that group, enjoy!”

Google also clarified that on mobile devices, it will default to showing the new “Web” filter alongside the other filters, without requiring users to go to the “More” menu. Meanwhile, on desktop, Google will show the filters that seem most relevant to the search results.

The feature will be rolling out today and tomorrow to global users, said Google.

The news of a “Web” filter will likely cause some debate, particularly among the SEO crowd, which has historically worked to optimize their links to appear on the first page of Google Search results for a certain term. But this sort of SEO manipulation has arguably also caused Google to be much less useful than in the early days, when its PageRank algorithm wasn’t being gamed by search experts.

The move is also a big bet that the future of search won’t necessarily be surfacing links to websites. Rather, the answers a user seeks may be other forms of content, or even AI responses with sources cited for those interested in digging in further. How all these changes will play out across industries that rely on clicks and visitors remains to be seen.

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
AI

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out

Sarah Perez
33 seconds ago

As Google revamps itself for the AI era, offering AI overviews within its search results, the company is introducing a new way to filter for just text-based links. With the…

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out
Image Credits: Google
AI

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs

Kyle Wiggers
7 mins ago

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s longtime chief scientist and one of its co-founders, has left the company. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the new in a post on X Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/qyPMIcvcsY…

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs
Space

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19

Aria Alamalhodaei
41 mins ago

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will take a crew to suborbital space for the first time in nearly two years later this month, the company announced on Tuesday.  The NS-25…

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19
AI

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop

Frederic Lardinois
41 mins ago

This will enable developers to use the on-device model to power their own AI features.

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop
AI

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote

Brian Heater
2 hours ago

It ran 110 minutes, but Google managed to reference AI a whopping 121 times during Google I/O 2024 (by its own count). CEO Sundar Pichai referenced the figure to wrap…

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote
AI

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps

Frederic Lardinois
2 hours ago

Firebase Genkit is an open source framework that enables developers to quickly build AI into new and existing applications.

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps
AI

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google

Sarah Perez
2 hours ago

In the coming months, Google says it will open up the Gemini Nano model to more developers.

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google
Social

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature

Lauren Forristal
3 hours ago

As part of the update, Reddit also launched a dedicated AMA tab within the web post composer.

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
3 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
AI

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education

Kyle Wiggers
3 hours ago

LearnLM is already powering features across Google products, including in YouTube, Google’s Gemini apps, Google Search and Google Classroom.

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education
Apps

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube

Aisha Malik
4 hours ago

The official launch comes almost a year after YouTube began experimenting with AI-generated quizzes on its mobile app. 

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
4 hours ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
AI

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals

Brian Heater
4 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals
Apps

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

Google Play has a new discovery feature for apps, new ways to acquire users, updates to Play Points, and other enhancements to developer-facing tools.

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools
AI

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

Soon, Android users will be able to drag and drop AI-generated images directly into their Gmail, Google Messages and other apps.

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more
AI

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024

Kyle Wiggers
5 hours ago

Veo can capture different visual and cinematic styles, including shots of landscapes and timelapses, and make edits and adjustments to already-generated footage.

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024
AI

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

In addition to the body of the emails themselves, the feature will also be able to analyze attachments, like PDFs.

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more
AI

Google is bringing Gemini capabilities to Google Maps Platform

Aisha Malik
5 hours ago

The summaries are created based on Gemini’s analysis of insights from Google Maps’ community of more than 300 million contributors.

Google is bringing Gemini capabilities to Google Maps Platform
AI

Project IDX, Google’s next-gen IDE, is now in open beta

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

Google says that over 100,000 developers already tried the service.

Project IDX, Google’s next-gen IDE, is now in open beta
AI

Google will use Gemini to detect scams during calls

Brian Heater
5 hours ago

The system effectively listens for “conversation patterns commonly associated with scams” in-real time. 

Google will use Gemini to detect scams during calls
AI

Google announces Gemma 2, a 27B-parameter version of its open model, launching in June

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

The standard Gemma models were only available in 2 billion and 7 billion parameter versions, making this quite a step up.

Google announces Gemma 2, a 27B-parameter version of its open model, launching in June
AI

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people

Brian Heater
5 hours ago

This is a great example of a company using generative AI to open its software to more users.

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people
AI

Circle to Search is now a better homework helper

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

Google’s Circle to Search feature will now be able to solve more complex problems across psychics and math word problems. 

Circle to Search is now a better homework helper
AI

Google experiments with using video to search, thanks to Gemini AI

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

People can now search using a video they upload combined with a text query to get an AI overview of the answers they need.

Google experiments with using video to search, thanks to Gemini AI
AI

Google will soon start using GenAI to organize some search results pages

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

A search results page based on generative AI as its ranking mechanism will have wide-reaching consequences for online publishers.

Google will soon start using GenAI to organize some search results pages
Apps

Google is adding more AI to its search results

Ivan Mehta
5 hours ago

Google has built a custom Gemini model for search to combine real-time information, Google’s ranking, long context and multimodal features.

Google is adding more AI to its search results
Enterprise

Google’s next-gen TPUs promise a 4.7x performance boost

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

At its Google I/O developer conference, Google on Tuesday announced the next generation of its Tensor Processing Units (TPU) AI chips.

Google’s next-gen TPUs promise a 4.7x performance boost
AI

Google’s Gemini updates: How Project Astra is powering some of I/O’s big reveals

Kyle Wiggers
6 hours ago

Google is upgrading Gemini, its AI-powered chatbot, with features aimed at making the experience more ambient and contextually useful.

Google’s Gemini updates: How Project Astra is powering some of I/O’s big reveals
AI

Google’s image-generating AI gets an upgrade

Kyle Wiggers
6 hours ago

Veo can generate few-seconds-long 1080p video clips given a text prompt.

Google’s image-generating AI gets an upgrade
AI

Google’s generative AI can now analyze hours of video

Kyle Wiggers
6 hours ago

At Google I/O, Google announced upgrades to Gemini 1.5 Pro, including a bigger context window. .

Google’s generative AI can now analyze hours of video