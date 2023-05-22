Meet the Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners

You voted in droves and the results are finally in! We can’t wait to hear the 10 incredible roundtables that you chose to send to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, September 19–21 in San Francisco.
After counting literally thousands of votes, we’re ready to share the winners with you. But first…
The top 10 roundtables presenting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
Talk about an embarrassment of riches. All of these topics are designed to help you build a better business and scale into unicorn territory. Plus, roundtables are the perfect place to connect and potentially collaborate with like-minded entrepreneurs. Ready to meet them? Let’s do it.
Building a Strong Company Culture for Virtual Teams: Best Practices for Remote Onboarding
Speaker: Luciana Leuci García, founder, trainer and mentor, Jobpont
How the Fortune 500 Is Buying AI Software (or Not!)
Speaker: Sandhya Hegde, general partner, Unusual Ventures
How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup
Speaker: Emilia Vicini, HR manager, Kadre LLC
How to Leverage Real-Time Payments to Expand Product Capability and Accessibility
Speaker: Rocio Wu, principal, F-Prime Capital
“Impactpreneurship” and “Coopetition”: How to Run Your Business Without Ruining You
Speaker: Emeka Nwachinemere, CEO, Kitovu Technology Company
Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: Real-Life Use Cases and Solutions
Speaker: Eugenio Zuccarelli, data science manager, CVS Health
The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders
Speaker: Sergey Gribov, partner, Flint Capital international VC fund
The Power of Personal Branding for Founders
Speaker: Kotryna Kurt, CEO and founder, Linkedist
The State of VC Financing: What Startups Need to Know and Negotiate
Speaker: Lindsey Mignano, founding partner, SSM
War Stories with Founder Equity and Cap Tables
Speaker: Sam Wong, CEO, Fundable Startups
