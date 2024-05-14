AI

Google I/O 2024: How to watch

Brian Heater

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google I/O 2024 kicks off today with a 10 a.m. PT keynote. As ever, the presentation will offer glimpses into the latest versions of the company’s software platforms, including Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Also expect a lot of AI. Like, a lot a lot.

Gemini, originally known as Bard, will be taking centerstage alongside CEO Sundar Pichai, as the company looks to establish its dominance in a field that features stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and OpenAI.

You can get a full rundown of what we’re expecting over here. A few hours later, at 1:30 p.m. PT, is the Developer keynote. As the name suggests that particular presentation will be far less focused on the consumer side of things. But if you’re keen to check it out, good news: You just need to stick around after the main keynote.

There are two ways to tune in. The first is directly through Google’s site. The second is, naturally, YouTube. You can find that stream embedded below.
AI

