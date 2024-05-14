Venture

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally

Tage Kene-Okafor

Comment

Image Credits: Accion

Accion, a global nonprofit, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Accion Digital Transformation Fund, a $152.5 million fund for large financial institutions, including microfinance serving small businesses currently excluded from the world’s financial system.

The firm said in a statement that it will provide growth capital and strategic support to these companies for “digital transformation.” 

For over six decades, the nonprofit has been active in the financial services sector: first, by developing and scaling solutions tailored to small business orders, smallholder farmers, and women; second, by providing investments and advisory services to traditional financial institutions and microfinance companies, which in turn create accessible products. Accion’s efforts over the years have seen it help build 230 financial service providers serving low-income consumers and businesses in 75 countries. 

In 2019, Accion took a bold step into early-stage fintech investments with the launch of the Accion Venture Lab, a $23 million inclusive fintech startup fund. This venture arm has backed over 65 seed and Series A companies operating in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Notable investments include Konfio, Lulalend, Fairbanc and Khazna

SoftBank pours $100M into Mexico’s Konfio

These startups, some of which have become large fintechs in their respective markets, not only leverage technology to increase the reach and affordability of their products for the underserved at scale but also use technology to drive customer engagement, an area in which Accion thinks traditional financial institutions are playing catchup. 

“Over the years working on financial inclusion, we realized that in rural parts of the world and people who have been left behind by traditional financial institutions, they were not getting more digitally inclusive,” said Abhishek Agrawal, managing partner at Accion Digital Transformation Fund, on a call with TechCrunch. 

“And the challenge was twofold. One is because rural customers or digitally late customers don’t have enough trust in digital technology. And then the second piece of it was the institutions (traditional banks and financial services institutions, not having enough knowledge about or having enough support internally to invest in real digital customer engagement.”

Agrawal said the pandemic highlighted the severity of the digital inclusion gap. Though Accion was advising banks and microfinance institutions on ways to engage customers digitally, the nonprofit knew it had to put money where its mouth was, and that’s what it did by launching this fund. Accion Digital Transformation Fund investments will focus on companies serving micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Accion Impact Management manages the Accion Digital Transformation Fund and the Accion Venture Lab.  

Accion Venture Lab launches $23M inclusive fintech startup fund

While the Venture Lab focuses on early-stage fintech companies and newer models, the Digital Transformation Fund targets larger financial services companies that have yet to pivot or significantly invest in digital customer engagement.

Its approach involves deploying equity investments ranging from $12 million to $15 million, along with contributions from its limited partners, to support these companies in their journey toward digital transformation and enhanced customer engagement. This way, fintechs and traditional financial services companies in the nonprofit’s portfolios across both funds can serve underserved customer segments digitally.

“Our preference in this case would be traditional microfinance, affordable housing companies, and microfinance institutions converting to banks. For us, it’s not about digitizing their processes or helping them implement core banking systems. That’s not where we will come in,” Agrawal said.

“We want these banks or these traditional financial services institutions to think about how to engage with their customer more digitally, so the customer has more choices in the future. This strategy also helps the traditional financial services companies to be ready from a future perspective of what is seen because, so far, they have been lagging and putting up a competitive as well as collaborative, boldface in the fintech world.”

Accion Digital Transformation Fund will not make follow-on investments in fintechs from the Venture Lab. Instead, the fund will focus solely on new investments in traditional financial companies. The firm expects to make between 10 and 12 investments with flexibility in allocating capital between regions of interest.

“There’s no hard cap allocated to each region, as it will depend on the specific needs and potential of each company in the different regions,” Agrawal said. However, the firm intends to make three to four investments in Asia, two to three investments in Africa, and two to three investments in Latin America, building a balanced portfolio across the board, the managing partner added.

With that in mind, the fund will also construct its portfolio considering differentiated models. For instance, in India, where it has already made two investments, there’s Annapurna Finance, which provides small, unsecured loans to underserved women averaging around $400 without collateral, and IKF Finance, which primarily operates as an asset financing company, offers secured loans with higher ticket sizes ranging from $3,000 to $5,000.

How will digital transformation and engagement look like in a company providing unsecured, very small ticket sizes compared to another offering secured, slightly bigger ticket sizes in India? Accion hopes to answer these sorts of questions with the digital transformation fund, demonstrating examples with commercial returns on these models for the rest of the markets to follow, Agarwal said.

Limited partners in the fund include British International Investment (BII), the U.K.’s development finance institution and impact investor; the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO; IDB Invest; International Finance Corporation (IFC); Mastercard; OeEB the Development Bank of Austria; and Swedfund, Sweden’s development finance institution.  

Accion’s other investment strategies over the years, in addition to the Digital Transformation Fund and Venture Lab, include Accion Emerge, which backs growth-stage companies innovating in embedded finance, agritech, and the future of work, and its relationship with spin-off Quona Capital, a venture firm focused on financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Quona Capital sinking $332M into startups focused on financial inclusion

More TechCrunch

Tags

, ,
Venture

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally

Tage Kene-Okafor
15 seconds ago

For over six decades, the nonprofit has been active in the financial services sector.

Accion’s new $152.5M fund will back financial institutions serving small businesses globally
Image Credits: Accion
Apps

Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program

Ivan Mehta
15 mins ago

Meta’s newest social network, Threads is starting its own fact-checking program after piggybacking on Instagram and Facebook’s network for a few months. Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that the company…

Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program
Hardware

Looking Glass launches new 3D displays

Haje Jan Kamps
3 hours ago

Looking Glass makes trippy-looking mixed-reality screens that make things look 3D without the need of special glasses. Today, it launches a pair of new displays, including a 16-inch mode that…

Looking Glass launches new 3D displays
AI

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs

Kyle Wiggers
4 hours ago

Replacing Sutskever is Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI’s director of research.

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and longtime chief scientist, departs
Space

Intuitive Machines wants to help NASA return samples from Mars

Aria Alamalhodaei
4 hours ago

Intuitive Machines made history when it became the first private company to land a spacecraft on the moon, so it makes sense to adapt that tech for Mars.

Intuitive Machines wants to help NASA return samples from Mars
AI

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out

Sarah Perez
5 hours ago

As Google revamps itself for the AI era, offering AI overviews within its search results, the company is introducing a new way to filter for just text-based links. With the…

Google adds ‘Web’ search filter for showing old-school text links as AI rolls out
Space

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19

Aria Alamalhodaei
5 hours ago

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will take a crew to suborbital space for the first time in nearly two years later this month, the company announced on Tuesday.  The NS-25…

Blue Origin to resume crewed New Shepard launches on May 19
AI

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop

Frederic Lardinois
5 hours ago

This will enable developers to use the on-device model to power their own AI features.

Google is building its Gemini Nano AI model into Chrome on the desktop
AI

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote

Brian Heater
6 hours ago

It ran 110 minutes, but Google managed to reference AI a whopping 121 times during Google I/O 2024 (by its own count). CEO Sundar Pichai referenced the figure to wrap…

Google mentioned ‘AI’ 120+ times during its I/O keynote
AI

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps

Frederic Lardinois
7 hours ago

Firebase Genkit is an open source framework that enables developers to quickly build AI into new and existing applications.

Google launches Firebase Genkit, a new open source framework for building AI-powered apps
AI

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google

Sarah Perez
7 hours ago

In the coming months, Google says it will open up the Gemini Nano model to more developers.

Patreon and Grammarly are already experimenting with Gemini Nano, says Google
Social

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature

Lauren Forristal
7 hours ago

As part of the update, Reddit also launched a dedicated AMA tab within the web post composer.

Reddit introduces new tools for ‘Ask Me Anything,’ its Q&A feature
Hardware

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced

Christine Hall
8 hours ago

Here are quick hits of the biggest news from the keynote as they are announced.

Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Google just announced
AI

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education

Kyle Wiggers
8 hours ago

LearnLM is already powering features across Google products, including in YouTube, Google’s Gemini apps, Google Search and Google Classroom.

LearnLM is Google’s new family of AI models for education
Apps

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube

Aisha Malik
8 hours ago

The official launch comes almost a year after YouTube began experimenting with AI-generated quizzes on its mobile app. 

Google is bringing AI-generated quizzes to academic videos on YouTube
Transportation

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say

Rebecca Bellan
9 hours ago

Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company.  Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported…

Motional cut about 550 employees, around 40%, in recent restructuring, sources say
AI

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals

Brian Heater
9 hours ago

The keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday and will offer glimpses into the latest versions of Android, Wear OS and Android TV.

Google I/O 2024: Watch all of the AI, Android reveals
Apps

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

Google Play has a new discovery feature for apps, new ways to acquire users, updates to Play Points, and other enhancements to developer-facing tools.

Google Play preps a new full-screen app discovery feature and adds more developer tools
AI

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

Soon, Android users will be able to drag and drop AI-generated images directly into their Gmail, Google Messages and other apps.

Gemini on Android becomes more capable and works with Gmail, Messages, YouTube and more
AI

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024

Kyle Wiggers
10 hours ago

Veo can capture different visual and cinematic styles, including shots of landscapes and timelapses, and make edits and adjustments to already-generated footage.

Google Veo, a serious swing at AI-generated video, debuts at Google I/O 2024
AI

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

In addition to the body of the emails themselves, the feature will also be able to analyze attachments, like PDFs.

Gemini comes to Gmail to summarize, draft emails, and more
AI

Google is bringing Gemini capabilities to Google Maps Platform

Aisha Malik
10 hours ago

The summaries are created based on Gemini’s analysis of insights from Google Maps’ community of more than 300 million contributors.

Google is bringing Gemini capabilities to Google Maps Platform
AI

Project IDX, Google’s next-gen IDE, is now in open beta

Frederic Lardinois
10 hours ago

Google says that over 100,000 developers already tried the service.

Project IDX, Google’s next-gen IDE, is now in open beta
AI

Google will use Gemini to detect scams during calls

Brian Heater
10 hours ago

The system effectively listens for “conversation patterns commonly associated with scams” in-real time. 

Google will use Gemini to detect scams during calls
AI

Google announces Gemma 2, a 27B-parameter version of its open model, launching in June

Frederic Lardinois
10 hours ago

The standard Gemma models were only available in 2 billion and 7 billion parameter versions, making this quite a step up.

Google announces Gemma 2, a 27B-parameter version of its open model, launching in June
AI

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people

Brian Heater
10 hours ago

This is a great example of a company using generative AI to open its software to more users.

Google TalkBack will use Gemini to describe images for blind people
AI

Circle to Search is now a better homework helper

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

Google’s Circle to Search feature will now be able to solve more complex problems across psychics and math word problems. 

Circle to Search is now a better homework helper
AI

Google experiments with using video to search, thanks to Gemini AI

Sarah Perez
10 hours ago

People can now search using a video they upload combined with a text query to get an AI overview of the answers they need.

Google experiments with using video to search, thanks to Gemini AI
AI

Google will soon start using GenAI to organize some search results pages

Frederic Lardinois
10 hours ago

A search results page based on generative AI as its ranking mechanism will have wide-reaching consequences for online publishers.

Google will soon start using GenAI to organize some search results pages
Apps

Google is adding more AI to its search results

Ivan Mehta
10 hours ago

Google has built a custom Gemini model for search to combine real-time information, Google’s ranking, long context and multimodal features.

Google is adding more AI to its search results